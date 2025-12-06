Trustpilot Group (TRTPF) Price Target Increased by 36.04% to 4.72

The average one-year price target for Trustpilot Group (OTCPK:TRTPF) has been revised to $4.72 / share. This is an increase of 36.04% from the prior estimate of $3.47 dated May 31, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.28 to a high of $6.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.23% from the latest reported closing price of $3.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trustpilot Group. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 11.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRTPF is 0.25%, an increase of 22.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.89% to 60,814K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 30,457K shares representing 7.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,979K shares , representing an increase of 21.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRTPF by 28.09% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,979K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,032K shares , representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRTPF by 1.15% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 3,985K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,533K shares , representing an increase of 61.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRTPF by 177.27% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,054K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,129K shares , representing a decrease of 2.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRTPF by 0.01% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,019K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,998K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRTPF by 5.01% over the last quarter.

