Trustpilot Group Plc Executes Share Buyback Strategy

Trustpilot Group Plc has bought back 50,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 291.77 GBp per share as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with plans to cancel these shares. Since September, the company has repurchased over 4.7 million shares, totaling approximately £11.4 million. This strategic move reflects Trustpilot’s commitment to optimizing its capital structure and potentially enhancing shareholder value.

