News & Insights

Stocks

Trustpilot Group Plc Executes Share Buyback Program

November 08, 2024 — 02:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Trustpilot Group Plc (GB:TRST) has released an update.

Trustpilot Group Plc has repurchased 50,000 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of a buyback programme initiated in September 2024. The company aims to cancel these shares, which were bought at prices ranging from 254.00 GBp to 260.00 GBp, with an average price of 257.20 GBp. This initiative reflects Trustpilot’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

For further insights into GB:TRST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.