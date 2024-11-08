Trustpilot Group Plc Executes Share Buyback Program

Trustpilot Group Plc (GB:TRST) has released an update.

Trustpilot Group Plc has repurchased 50,000 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of a buyback programme initiated in September 2024. The company aims to cancel these shares, which were bought at prices ranging from 254.00 GBp to 260.00 GBp, with an average price of 257.20 GBp. This initiative reflects Trustpilot’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

For further insights into GB:TRST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.