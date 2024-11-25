Trustpilot Group Plc Continues Share Buyback Strategy

Trustpilot Group Plc (GB:TRST) has released an update.

Trustpilot Group Plc has continued its share buyback program, purchasing 42,940 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange at an average price of 287.06 GBp per share. This strategic move, part of a larger plan announced in September, aims to enhance shareholder value through the cancellation of these shares. Since the program’s inception, Trustpilot has bought back over 4.4 million shares, investing approximately £10.58 million.

