News & Insights

Stocks

Trustpilot Group Plc Continues Share Buyback Strategy

November 25, 2024 — 03:43 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Trustpilot Group Plc (GB:TRST) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Trustpilot Group Plc has continued its share buyback program, purchasing 42,940 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange at an average price of 287.06 GBp per share. This strategic move, part of a larger plan announced in September, aims to enhance shareholder value through the cancellation of these shares. Since the program’s inception, Trustpilot has bought back over 4.4 million shares, investing approximately £10.58 million.

For further insights into GB:TRST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.