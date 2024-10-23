Trustpilot Group Plc Continues Share Buyback Program

Trustpilot Group Plc (GB:TRST) has released an update.

Trustpilot Group Plc has repurchased 100,000 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange, as part of its ongoing buyback program initiated in September 2024. The company plans to cancel these shares, having already acquired over 2.86 million shares for cancellation at a cost of approximately £6.53 million. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value by reducing the total number of shares in circulation.

