Trustpilot Group Plc Announces Voting Rights Update

Trustpilot Group Plc has announced that its total issued ordinary share capital is 414,329,816 shares, each carrying one voting right. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their interests and obligations under the FCA’s rules. Investors in the financial market should note the voting rights as it might influence stock activities and shareholder decisions.

