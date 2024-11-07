News & Insights

Stocks

Trustpilot Group PLC Advances Share Buyback Strategy

November 07, 2024 — 02:18 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Trustpilot Group Plc (GB:TRST) has released an update.

Trustpilot Group PLC has repurchased 92,199 of its own shares as part of a buyback program aimed at reducing the number of shares in circulation. The shares were bought at a volume weighted average price of 259.37 GBp and are intended for cancellation. This move is part of a broader buyback initiative, which has seen nearly 4 million shares purchased since September.

For further insights into GB:TRST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.