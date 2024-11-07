Trustpilot Group PLC Advances Share Buyback Strategy

Trustpilot Group Plc (GB:TRST) has released an update.
Trustpilot Group PLC has repurchased 92,199 of its own shares as part of a buyback program aimed at reducing the number of shares in circulation. The shares were bought at a volume weighted average price of 259.37 GBp and are intended for cancellation. This move is part of a broader buyback initiative, which has seen nearly 4 million shares purchased since September.
For further insights into GB:TRST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Amazon Considers Additional Multi-Billion Dollar Investment in Anthropic
- Will Palantir Stock Crash by 50%? Here’s What Jefferies Expects
- Trump Media Stock Isn’t Worth More Than $3, Says Investor
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.