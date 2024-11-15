News & Insights

Stocks

Trustpilot Group Executes Strategic Share Buyback

November 15, 2024 — 02:14 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Trustpilot Group Plc (GB:TRST) has released an update.

Trustpilot Group Plc has repurchased 45,148 of its ordinary shares as part of a buyback program on the London Stock Exchange, with share prices ranging from 273.50 to 276.00 GBp. Since the program commenced in September, the company has acquired over 4.1 million shares for cancellation, reflecting a significant investment in enhancing shareholder value. This move may interest investors monitoring Trustpilot’s market strategies and share performance.

For further insights into GB:TRST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.