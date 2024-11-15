Trustpilot Group Executes Strategic Share Buyback

Trustpilot Group Plc (GB:TRST) has released an update.

Trustpilot Group Plc has repurchased 45,148 of its ordinary shares as part of a buyback program on the London Stock Exchange, with share prices ranging from 273.50 to 276.00 GBp. Since the program commenced in September, the company has acquired over 4.1 million shares for cancellation, reflecting a significant investment in enhancing shareholder value. This move may interest investors monitoring Trustpilot’s market strategies and share performance.

