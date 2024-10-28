News & Insights

Trustpilot Group Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

October 28, 2024 — 03:19 am EDT

Trustpilot Group Plc (GB:TRST) has released an update.

Trustpilot Group has announced the repurchase of 100,000 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing buyback program. The company has been actively reducing its share count, having already bought back over 3 million shares since September. This move is part of a strategy to enhance shareholder value by decreasing the number of shares in circulation.

