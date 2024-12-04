Trustpilot Group Buys Back Shares to Boost Value

Trustpilot Group Plc (GB:TRST) has released an update.
Trustpilot Group Plc has repurchased 50,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 297.88 GBp as part of its ongoing share buyback program. Since September, the company has bought back nearly 4.8 million shares for cancellation, totaling over £11.5 million. This move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares.
