Trustpilot gets IPO cornerstone investors to give enterprise value of $1.4 bln

Contributor
Rachel Armstrong Reuters
Published

Online review platform Trustpilot said on Monday it has received commitments from several funds to act as cornerstone investors in its upcoming initial public offering at a price that gives it an enterprise value of up to $1.4 billion.

March 8 (Reuters) - Online review platform Trustpilot said on Monday it has received commitments from several funds to act as cornerstone investors in its upcoming initial public offering at a price that gives it an enterprise value of up to $1.4 billion.

Several investors including BlackRock, FIL Investments and Henderson Global Investors have agreed to buy up a total $240 million of shares in the London listing, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; editing by Simon Jessop)

((rachel.armstrong@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 5423365; Reuters Messaging: rachel.armstrong.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More