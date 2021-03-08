Trustpilot gets IPO cornerstone investors to give enterprise value of $1.4 bln

March 8 (Reuters) - Online review platform Trustpilot said on Monday it has received commitments from several funds to act as cornerstone investors in its upcoming initial public offering at a price that gives it an enterprise value of up to $1.4 billion.

Several investors including BlackRock, FIL Investments and Henderson Global Investors have agreed to buy up a total $240 million of shares in the London listing, the company said in a statement.

