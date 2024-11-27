Trustpilot Executes Strategic Share Buyback Plan

Trustpilot Group Plc (GB:TRST) has released an update.

Trustpilot Group Plc has repurchased 37,185 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 288.61 GBp as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The company plans to cancel these shares, contributing to a total of over 4.5 million shares bought back since September 2024. This move is part of Trustpilot’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

