Trustpilot Executes Share Buyback Program on LSE

Trustpilot Group Plc (GB:TRST) has released an update.

Trustpilot Group plc has announced the purchase of 35,014 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares were bought at a volume weighted average price of 269.81 GBp, and all acquired shares are set to be cancelled. Since the commencement of the buyback program, Trustpilot has spent over £9.5 million on repurchasing and cancelling a total of 4,070,331 shares.

For further insights into GB:TRST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.