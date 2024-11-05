Trustpilot Executes Share Buyback to Boost Value

Trustpilot Group Plc (GB:TRST) has released an update.

Trustpilot Group PLC has repurchased 100,000 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of a share buyback program, with plans to cancel all repurchased shares. Since the start of the program, Trustpilot has bought back over 3.7 million shares at a cost of approximately £8.67 million, reflecting a strategic effort to enhance shareholder value.

