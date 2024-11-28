Trustpilot Enhances Shareholder Value with Share Buyback

Trustpilot Group Plc (GB:TRST) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Trustpilot Group Plc has announced the purchase of 50,000 of its own shares as part of a buyback program on the London Stock Exchange. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 289.00 to 294.00 GBp, with an average price of 291.77 GBp. This move is part of a larger initiative that has seen Trustpilot acquire over 4.5 million shares for cancellation since September 2024, indicating a strategic effort to enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:TRST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.