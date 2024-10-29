Trustpilot Enhances Shareholder Value with Share Buyback

Trustpilot Group Plc (GB:TRST) has released an update.

Trustpilot Group Plc has repurchased 100,000 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 240.00 GBp to 243.00 GBp per share, with an average price of 241.50 GBp. Since September, the company has spent approximately £7.46 million buying back over 3.25 million shares to be canceled, aiming to enhance shareholder value.

