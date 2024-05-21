Trustpilot Completes £20 Million Share Buyback

Trustpilot Group Plc (GB:TRST) has released an update.

Trustpilot Group Plc has completed its share buyback program by acquiring 52,596 ordinary shares on May 20, 2024, for a total expenditure of £20 million since January 11, 2024. The company plans to cancel all the purchased shares, finalizing the program that repurchased 10,594,460 shares at an average price of 188.78p each. This strategic move is anticipated to enhance shareholder value.

