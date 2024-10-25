News & Insights

Trustpilot Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback Program

October 25, 2024 — 02:15 am EDT

Trustpilot Group Plc (GB:TRST) has released an update.

Trustpilot Group PLC has repurchased 84,844 of its ordinary shares as part of its share buyback program, with prices ranging from 235 to 246 GBp per share. Since the program’s announcement in September 2024, the company has acquired over 3 million shares for approximately £6.97 million, with plans to cancel these shares. This move aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the total number of shares outstanding.

