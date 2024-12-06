News & Insights

Trustpilot Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

December 06, 2024 — 02:13 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Trustpilot Group Plc (GB:TRST) has released an update.

Trustpilot Group Plc has announced the repurchase of 50,000 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program initiated in September 2024. The shares were bought at an average price of 302.44 GBp and will be canceled, reflecting Trustpilot’s strategic move to enhance shareholder value. This transaction is part of a larger buyback plan under which nearly 4.9 million shares have been repurchased so far.

