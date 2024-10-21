Trustpilot Boosts Share Value with Strategic Buyback

Trustpilot Group Plc (GB:TRST) has released an update.

Trustpilot Group Plc has repurchased 100,000 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing buyback program, with plans to cancel the shares. Since the program’s initiation on September 11, 2024, the company has acquired over 2.6 million shares, signaling confidence in its market valuation.

