News & Insights

Stocks

Trustpilot Announces Total Voting Rights

May 31, 2024 — 11:27 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Trustpilot Group Plc (GB:TRST) has released an update.

Trustpilot Group Plc has announced its total number of voting rights, with the issued ordinary share capital at 415,785,117 shares, each carrying one vote. Shareholders can use this figure as a denominator for calculations to determine if they need to notify changes in their shareholding interest. No shares are held in treasury by the company.

For further insights into GB:TRST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.