Trustpilot Announces Total Voting Rights

Trustpilot Group Plc (GB:TRST) has released an update.

Trustpilot Group Plc has announced its total number of voting rights, with the issued ordinary share capital at 415,785,117 shares, each carrying one vote. Shareholders can use this figure as a denominator for calculations to determine if they need to notify changes in their shareholding interest. No shares are held in treasury by the company.

For further insights into GB:TRST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.