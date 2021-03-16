US Markets

Trustpilot aims for market cap of up to $1.5 bln in London IPO

Rachel Armstrong Reuters
Online reviews platform Trustpilot has set a price range for its upcoming initial public offering in London of 250 pence to 365 pence per share, aiming for a market value of up to 1.084 billion pounds ($1.50 billion).

The company said it plans to sell around 47 million pounds of new stock and up to 387 million pounds in existing shares, to give it a free float of just under 50%.

($1 = 0.7223 pounds)

