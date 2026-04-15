Is Trustmark (TRMK) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Trustmark (TRMK) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Trustmark is one of 837 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Trustmark is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TRMK's full-year earnings has moved 1.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, TRMK has moved about 15.1% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -0.8%. This means that Trustmark is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Acadian Asset Management (AAMI). The stock is up 38.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Acadian Asset Management's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Trustmark belongs to the Banks - Southeast industry, a group that includes 53 individual companies and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4.8% so far this year, so TRMK is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Acadian Asset Management falls under the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. Currently, this industry has 107 stocks and is ranked #97. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -9.1%.

Trustmark and Acadian Asset Management could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.