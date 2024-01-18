Trustmark (TRMK) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Trustmark (TRMK) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share, indicating a decline of 16.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $189.47 million, representing a decrease of 2.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Trustmark metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Efficiency Ratio' reaching 71.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 65.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 3.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total nonaccrual LHFI' will likely reach $96.21 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $65.97 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total nonperforming assets' of $101.91 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $67.96 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Balances - Total earning assets' stands at $17.06 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $16.24 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' should arrive at $137.41 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $150.03 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Noninterest income' will reach $52.05 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $45.17 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Income' to come in at $134.14 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $146.58 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Trustmark here>>>



Over the past month, Trustmark shares have recorded returns of -3.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), TRMK will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.