Trustmark (TRMK) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Trustmark (TRMK) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 29.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $191.5 million, declining 1.4% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Trustmark metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Balances - Total earning assets' of $16.98 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $17.11 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Efficiency Ratio' to reach 63.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 68.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Margin' to come in at 3.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.3% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total nonaccrual LHFI' will reach $43.87 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $90.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total nonperforming assets' should come in at $50.58 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $96.38 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' should arrive at $153.03 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $141.94 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Noninterest income' will likely reach $39.70 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $52.22 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Income' stands at $149.51 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $138.64 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Trustmark here>>>



Trustmark shares have witnessed a change of +6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TRMK is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.