Trustmark (TRMK) Price Target Increased by 15.35% to 26.06

The average one-year price target for Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) has been revised to 26.06 / share. This is an increase of 15.35% from the prior estimate of 22.59 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.97 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.54% from the latest reported closing price of 27.59 / share.

Trustmark Declares $0.23 Dividend

On October 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 1, 2023 received the payment on December 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $27.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.33%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.20%, the lowest has been 2.47%, and the highest has been 4.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.56 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.24 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.59. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 487 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trustmark. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 6.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRMK is 0.07%, an increase of 10.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.49% to 46,406K shares. The put/call ratio of TRMK is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,124K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,017K shares, representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRMK by 9.58% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 3,546K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,658K shares, representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRMK by 2.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,692K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,684K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRMK by 7.28% over the last quarter.

HASCX - Harbor Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 1,475K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,256K shares, representing an increase of 14.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRMK by 17.60% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,412K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,419K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRMK by 7.32% over the last quarter.

Trustmark Background Information

Trustmark is a financial services company providing banking and financial solutions through 187 offices in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas.

