Trustmark (TRMK) Declares $0.23 Dividend

Trustmark said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the most recent share price of $28.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 3.21%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.78, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.58% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trustmark is $37.94. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 32.58% from its latest reported closing price of $28.62.

The projected annual revenue for Trustmark is $810MM, an increase of 17.44%. The projected annual EPS is $3.16, an increase of 169.45%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 499 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trustmark. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.40%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TRMK is 0.1042%, an increase of 2.7816%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.11% to 46,481K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,868,806 shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,769,214 shares, representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRMK by 9.31% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 3,609,725 shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,330,818 shares, representing an increase of 7.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRMK by 14.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,667,959 shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,637,695 shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRMK by 11.40% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,398,783 shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,385,895 shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRMK by 10.44% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,341,665 shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,358,441 shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRMK by 12.24% over the last quarter.

Trustmark Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Trustmark is a financial services company providing banking and financial solutions through 187 offices in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas.

