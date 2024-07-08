Trustmark Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Trustmark, revealing an average target of $33.25, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. Marking an increase of 9.02%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $30.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Trustmark is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $31.00 $32.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $32.00 $30.00 Kevin Fitzsimmons DA Davidson Raises Neutral $34.00 $30.00 Catherine Mealor Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $36.00 $30.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Trustmark. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Trustmark compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Trustmark's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Trustmark's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Trustmark analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp is a s a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company operates as a financial services organization providing banking and other financial solutions in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. Its principal products and services include, Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Mortgage Banking, Insurance, Wealth Management and Trust Services and others. The company is managed along three operating segments; General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment which generates the majority of the revenue provides all traditional banking products and services, including loans, deposits and also consists of internal operations.

Understanding the Numbers: Trustmark's Finances

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Trustmark's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.2%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Trustmark's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 25.15%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.48%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Trustmark's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Trustmark's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.42, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TRMK

Date Firm Action From To Oct 2020 Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral Sep 2020 Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral Jul 2020 Raymond James Upgrades Underperform Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for TRMK

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.