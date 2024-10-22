News & Insights

Trustmark reports Q3 adjusted EPS 66c, consensus 82c

October 22, 2024 — 04:36 pm EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $192.3M, consensus $192.46M. Duane A. Dewey, President and CEO, stated, “Trustmark’s (TRMK) third quarter results reflect significant achievement across the organization. Profitability meaningfully increased as evidenced by the 26.7% growth in net income from adjusted continuing operations and a 282 basis point improvement in the efficiency ratio. The restructuring of the investment securities portfolio in the second quarter was a major contributor to the 9.5% increase in net interest income in the third quarter. These accomplishments are the result of focused efforts to enhance Trustmark’s long-term performance and competitiveness. We continue to implement technology and streamline processes to enhance our ability to grow and serve customers. Trustmark is well-positioned to compete in changing economic conditions and create long-term value for our shareholders.”

