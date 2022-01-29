Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.23

Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) will pay a dividend of US$0.23 on the 15th of March. The dividend yield will be 2.8% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Trustmark's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. However, Trustmark's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 19.8%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 48%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

NasdaqGS:TRMK Historic Dividend January 29th 2022

Trustmark Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. There hasn't been much of a change in the dividend over the last 10. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

Trustmark Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Trustmark has impressed us by growing EPS at 8.3% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Trustmark Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Trustmark might even raise payments in the future. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Trustmark (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.