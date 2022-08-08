Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.23

The board of Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.23 per share on the 15th of September. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 2.8%, which is around the industry average.

Trustmark's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Trustmark has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Trustmark's payout ratio of 51% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 14.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the future payout ratio could be 45% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

NasdaqGS:TRMK Historic Dividend August 8th 2022

Trustmark Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The last annual payment of $0.92 was flat on the annual payment from10 years ago. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Although it's important to note that Trustmark's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time. Growth of 1.2% may indicate that the company has limited investment opportunity so it is returning its earnings to shareholders instead. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

We Really Like Trustmark's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Trustmark that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.