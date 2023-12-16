Trustmark (FRA:TT4) Price Target Increased by 14.79% to 23.30

The average one-year price target for Trustmark (FRA:TT4) has been revised to 23.30 / share. This is an increase of 14.79% from the prior estimate of 20.30 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.64 to a high of 28.16 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.05% from the latest reported closing price of 24.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 486 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trustmark. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 6.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TT4 is 0.07%, an increase of 10.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.49% to 46,406K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,124K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,017K shares, representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TT4 by 9.58% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 3,546K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,658K shares, representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TT4 by 2.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,692K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,684K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TT4 by 7.28% over the last quarter.

HASCX - Harbor Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 1,475K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,256K shares, representing an increase of 14.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TT4 by 17.60% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,412K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,419K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TT4 by 7.32% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.