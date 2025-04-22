TRUSTMARK Earnings Results: $TRMK Reports Quarterly Earnings

TRUSTMARK ($TRMK) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported earnings of $0.88 per share, beating estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $197,320,000, missing estimates of $199,206,000 by $-1,886,000.

TRUSTMARK Insider Trading Activity

TRUSTMARK insiders have traded $TRMK stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRMK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GERARD R HOST has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $3,119,405 .

. MARCELO L EDUARDO sold 790 shares for an estimated $28,353

TRUSTMARK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of TRUSTMARK stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TRUSTMARK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TRMK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Janney Montgomery issued a "Buy" rating on 01/23/2025

