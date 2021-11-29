Trustmark Corporation's (NASDAQ:TRMK)) market cap declines to US$2.0b but insiders who sold US$1.0m stock were able to hedge their losses

Insiders at Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) sold US$1.0m worth of stock at an average price of US$33.15 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. The company's market worth decreased by US$72m over the past week after the stock price dropped 3.5%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Trustmark

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive Chairman, Gerard Host, for US$681k worth of shares, at about US$34.07 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$31.58. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Trustmark insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders at Trustmark Have Sold Stock Recently

We have seen a bit of insider selling at Trustmark, over the last three months. Independent Director Tracy Conerly only netted US$49k selling shares, in that period. It's not great to see insider selling, nor the lack of recent buyers. But the volume sold is so low that it really doesn't bother us.

Insider Ownership of Trustmark

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Trustmark insiders own 1.6% of the company, worth about US$31m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Trustmark Tell Us?

While there has not been any insider buying in the last three months, there has been selling. However, the sales are not big enough to concern us at all. We're a little cautious about the insider selling at Trustmark. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Trustmark and we suggest you have a look.

