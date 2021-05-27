Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TRMK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 55th quarter that TRMK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $33.37, the dividend yield is 2.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRMK was $33.37, representing a -8.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.31 and a 66.19% increase over the 52 week low of $20.08.

TRMK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). TRMK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3. Zacks Investment Research reports TRMK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -5.99%, compared to an industry average of 22.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TRMK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.