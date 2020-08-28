Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TRMK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 52nd quarter that TRMK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.07, the dividend yield is 3.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRMK was $24.07, representing a -32.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.82 and a 18.81% increase over the 52 week low of $20.26.

TRMK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). TRMK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.03. Zacks Investment Research reports TRMK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -23.67%, compared to an industry average of -24.1%.

