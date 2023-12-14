TrustCo (TRST) Surges 5.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

TrustCo Bank (TRST) shares soared 5.6% in the last trading session to close at $30.63. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 1.5% gain over the past four weeks.

After 11 interest rate hikes, the Fed's decision to pause rate hikes for the third month drove bullish sentiments across markets amid the optimism of easing inflation pressures. With this, the interest rates remain at a 22-year high of 5.25-5.5%. Further, the central bank indicated three interest rate cuts by 2024-end. These developments turned investor sentiment bullish on bank stocks, as high funding costs faced by the industry players are expected to decline in the next year, supporting spread income and margins. Hence, the TRST stock gained.

This holding company for Trustco Bank is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.66 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -40%. Revenues are expected to be $44.9 million, down 16.8% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For TrustCo, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on TRST going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

TrustCo is part of the Zacks Banks - Northeast industry. Bank OZK (OZK), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 6.5% higher at $47.91. OZK has returned 10.1% in the past month.

Bank OZK's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.46. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +9%. Bank OZK currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bank OZK (OZK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.