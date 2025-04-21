TRUSTCO BANK|NY Earnings Results: $TRST Reports Quarterly Earnings

TRUSTCO BANK|NY ($TRST) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported earnings of $0.75 per share, beating estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $45,350,000, missing estimates of $46,114,200 by $-764,200.

TRUSTCO BANK|NY Insider Trading Activity

TRUSTCO BANK|NY insiders have traded $TRST stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN M CURLEY (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT & COO) purchased 625 shares for an estimated $20,081

STEFFANI COTUGNO purchased 400 shares for an estimated $12,932

TRUSTCO BANK|NY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of TRUSTCO BANK|NY stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

