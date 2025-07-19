TRUSTCO BANK|NY Earnings Preview: Recent $TRST Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

TRUSTCO BANK|NY ($TRST) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $47,399,400 and earnings of $0.71 per share.

TRUSTCO BANK|NY Insider Trading Activity

TRUSTCO BANK|NY insiders have traded $TRST stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN M CURLEY (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT & COO) has made 2 purchases buying 1,447 shares for an estimated $45,070 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEFFANI COTUGNO has made 2 purchases buying 1,150 shares for an estimated $36,294 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CURTIS N POWELL purchased 200 shares for an estimated $6,088

TRUSTCO BANK|NY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of TRUSTCO BANK|NY stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

