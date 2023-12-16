Trustco Bank (TRST) Price Target Increased by 11.54% to 29.58

The average one-year price target for Trustco Bank (NASDAQ:TRST) has been revised to 29.58 / share. This is an increase of 11.54% from the prior estimate of 26.52 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 29.29 to a high of 30.45 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.71% from the latest reported closing price of 30.72 / share.

Trustco Bank Declares $0.36 Dividend

On November 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share ($1.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 1, 2023 will receive the payment on January 2, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

At the current share price of $30.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.69%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.15%, the lowest has been 3.08%, and the highest has been 6.03%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.62 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.86 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 383 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trustco Bank. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRST is 0.08%, a decrease of 4.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.11% to 15,374K shares. The put/call ratio of TRST is 1.60, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,289K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,282K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRST by 0.55% over the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 905K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 887K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRST by 19.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 551K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 527K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 527K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRST by 79.81% over the last quarter.

TEMGX - Templeton Global Smaller Companies Fund holds 462K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Trustco Bank Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $5.7 billion savings and loan holding company. Through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, Trustco operates 148 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts and Florida. Trustco has a more than 100-year tradition of providing high-quality services, including a wide variety of deposit and loan products. In addition, Trustco Bank’s Financial Services Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. Trustco Bank is rated as one of the best performing savings banks in the country.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.