Trustco Bank reports Q3 EPS 68c vs.77c last year

Reports Q3 Net interest income was $38.7M for the third quarter 2024, an increase of $883 thousand, or 2.3%, compared to the prior quarter, driven by loan growth at higher interest rates and lower cost of deposits, partially offset by lower investment earnings and a decrease in interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments. The net interest margin for the third quarter 2024 was 2.61%, up 8 basis points from 2.53% in the second quarter of 2024. The yield on interest earnings assets increased to 4.11%, up 5 basis points from 4.06% in the second quarter of 2024. The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased to 1.94% in the third quarter 2024 from 1.97% in the second quarter 2024. The Bank has seen success in retaining deposits while lowering the rates on time deposits, and still being competitive in the markets it serves. The Federal Reserve’s decision regarding whether to cut or hold rates in upcoming meetings will have an effect on the Bank’s ability to continue to manage deposit costs. Further reductions should help margin expansion in future quarters. Non-interest expense decreased $259 thousand over the prior quarter as a result of the Bank’s ongoing efforts to control expenses.Asset quality remains strong and has been consistent over the .Chairman, President, and CEO, Robert J. McCormick said “Hard, consistent work on the fundamentals of banking once again have served the Trustco Bank (TRST) team well and enabled us to post strong results under challenging circumstances. Our bankers posted one modest success after another – which accumulated into solid performance. We continued to hold the line on demand accounts and capitalized on strong customer relationships which enabled us to direct the flow into competitively-priced CDs, rather than to non-bank investment products. Not having to purchase expensive deposits or pay excessive rates, helped keep interest expense down, contributing to increased net interest income. We have continued to sell home equity products at favorable rates where origination of purchase mortgages lagged due to lack of sales volume. We booked these new loans at higher interest rates, also boosting net interest margin. Once again, loans reached a new all-time high. All of these efforts by our team resulted in net income of $12.9 million for the quarter.”

