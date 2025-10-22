TrustCo Bank NY Q3 25 Earnings Conference Call At 9:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on October 22, 2025, to discuss Q3 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://trustcobank.q4ir.com/event-calendar/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial 1-833-470-1428 (US) or 1-833-950-0062 (International), Access code 142665.

For a replay call, dial 1-866-813-9403, Access code 156241.

