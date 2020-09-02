TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2020

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.068 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TRST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that TRST has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.88, the dividend yield is 4.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRST was $5.88, representing a -35.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.10 and a 36.74% increase over the 52 week low of $4.30.

TRST is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). TRST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.55. Zacks Investment Research reports TRST's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -13.33%, compared to an industry average of -18.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TRST Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.