TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 03, 2021

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.341 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TRST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 400.55% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $37.8, the dividend yield is 3.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRST was $37.8, representing a -8.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.47 and a 49.7% increase over the 52 week low of $25.25.

TRST is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). TRST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.8. Zacks Investment Research reports TRST's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.56%, compared to an industry average of 24.5%.

