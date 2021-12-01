TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2022. Shareholders who purchased TRST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.75% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $32.66, the dividend yield is 4.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRST was $32.66, representing a -21.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.47 and a 9.67% increase over the 52 week low of $29.78.

TRST is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). TRST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.07. Zacks Investment Research reports TRST's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 14.44%, compared to an industry average of 30%.

