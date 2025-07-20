TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock (TRST) Opinions on Recent Financial Performance

Recent chatter on X about TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) has centered around the company's latest financial performance and strategic updates. Posts on the platform highlight a mix of curiosity and concern, with some users pointing to the bank's revenue trends and deposit levels as key areas of focus. The discussion reflects a broader interest in how regional banks like TrustCo are navigating the current economic landscape.

Additionally, there’s been some attention on X to the stock's market position, with a few users debating its potential amidst flat deposit growth and declining loan volumes as noted in recent analyses. This has sparked varied opinions on whether the bank can capitalize on its current standing to drive future growth. The conversation remains dynamic as investors and observers await further clarity from upcoming earnings reports.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Insider Trading Activity

TrustCo Bank Corp NY insiders have traded $TRST stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN M CURLEY (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT & COO) has made 2 purchases buying 1,447 shares for an estimated $45,070 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEFFANI COTUGNO has made 2 purchases buying 1,150 shares for an estimated $36,294 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CURTIS N POWELL purchased 200 shares for an estimated $6,088

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

