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TrustCo Bank Corp NY Reveals Climb In Q2 Income

July 21, 2026 — 04:09 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $16.965 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $15.039 million, or $0.79 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.2% to $45.590 million from $41.746 million last year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $16.965 Mln. vs. $15.039 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.98 vs. $0.79 last year. -Revenue: $45.590 Mln vs. $41.746 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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