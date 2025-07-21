Stocks
TRST

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results with 19.8% Increase in Net Income

July 21, 2025 — 04:14 pm EDT

TrustCo Bank Corp NY reports significant Q2 2025 financial growth, with increased income, loan, and deposit metrics year-over-year.

Quiver AI Summary

TrustCo Bank Corp NY announced strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $15.0 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, marking a 19.8% increase from $12.6 million in the same quarter of 2024. The bank's net interest income rose by 10.5% year-over-year to $41.7 million, aided by controlled deposit costs and enhanced asset yields, resulting in a net interest margin increase to 2.71%. Average loans and deposits showed growth, with loans up by $115.6 million and deposits up by $173.4 million compared to the previous year. The capital position improved, with equity to assets rising to 10.91% and book value per share increasing to $36.75. TrustCo's focus on relationship lending and disciplined product offerings has helped strengthen its financial performance, alongside a continued commitment to return value to shareholders through a stock repurchase program.

Potential Positives

  • Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $15.0 million, representing a significant 19.8% increase compared to the same period in 2024.
  • Net interest income rose by 10.5% year over year, reaching $41.7 million, driven by higher asset yields and effective deposit cost management.
  • Average loans increased by $115.6 million, or 2.3%, indicating strong loan demand and borrower confidence.
  • The equity to assets ratio improved to 10.91%, highlighting a strengthened capital position for the company.

Potential Negatives

  • Non-interest expense increased by $236 thousand compared to the second quarter of 2024, indicating rising operational costs.

  • The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $650 thousand, an increase from $500 thousand in the same quarter last year, suggesting potential concerns about credit risk.

  • Net gains on equity securities were absent in the second quarter of 2025, a significant decrease from $1.36 million in the same quarter of the previous year, reflecting adverse performance in investments.

FAQ

What are the key financial results for TrustCo in Q2 2025?

TrustCo reported a net income of $15.0 million and net interest income of $41.7 million, reflecting a 10.5% increase.

How did TrustCo's net interest margin change in Q2 2025?

Net interest margin increased to 2.71%, up 18 basis points from 2.53% in Q2 2024.

What was TrustCo's book value per share at the end of Q2 2025?

The book value per share rose to $36.75, up from $34.46 a year earlier.

How much did TrustCo invest in stock repurchases during Q2 2025?

During Q2 2025, TrustCo purchased 169,000 shares under its stock repurchase program.

What are the expected future trends for TrustCo's loan growth?

Loan growth is expected to continue as borrower confidence improves, indicating potential for increased net interest income.

Receive $TRST Data Alerts


Sign Up

$TRST Insider Trading Activity

$TRST insiders have traded $TRST stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • KEVIN M CURLEY (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT & COO) has made 2 purchases buying 1,447 shares for an estimated $45,070 and 0 sales.
  • STEFFANI COTUGNO has made 2 purchases buying 1,150 shares for an estimated $36,294 and 0 sales.
  • CURTIS N POWELL purchased 200 shares for an estimated $6,088

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TRST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $TRST stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release




Executive Snapshot:





  • Bank-wide financial results:



    • Key metrics for the second quarter 2025:


      • Net income of $15.0 million, or $0.79 diluted earnings per share, increased 19.8% compared to $12.6 million, or $0.66 diluted earnings per share for the second quarter 2024


      • Net interest income of $41.7 million, up 10.5% from $37.8 million for the second quarter 2024


      • Net interest margin of 2.71%, up 18 basis points from 2.53% in second quarter of 2024


      • Average loans were up $115.6 million for the second quarter 2025 compared to the second quarter 2024


      • Average deposits were up $173.4 million for the second quarter 2025 compared to the second quarter 2024











  • Capital position and key ratios:





    • Consolidated equity to assets increased to 10.91% as of June 30, 2025 from 10.73% as of June 30, 2024


    • Book value per share as of June 30, 2025 was $36.75, up from $34.46 as of June 30, 2024


    • 169 thousand shares of TrustCo common stock were purchased under the stock repurchase program during the second quarter 2025







  • Trustco Financial Services and Wealth Management income:



    • Fees increased to $1.8 million, or by 13.0%, compared to second quarter 2024


    • Assets under management increased to $1.19 billion, or by 8.2%, compared to second quarter 2024







GLENVILLE, N.Y., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustCo Bank Corp NY (

TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST

) today announced strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025 underscored by rising net interest income, continued margin expansion, and accelerated loan growth across key portfolios. Net interest income increased 10.5% year over year to $41.7 million, driven by the ongoing repricing of the loan portfolio at higher yields and disciplined management of deposit costs, which remained well-controlled despite sustained competitive pressures. Net interest margin expanded to 2.71% from 2.53% in the prior year period, reflecting improved asset yields and prudent deposit pricing strategies. This resulted in second quarter 2025 net income of $15.0 million or $0.79 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $12.6 million or $0.66 diluted earnings per share for the second quarter 2024. Loan growth gained momentum during the quarter, with total average loans increasing $115.6 million or 2.3% for the second quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024. This growth signals increasing borrower confidence and supports the Bank’s strategic focus on high quality relationship lending.




Overview



Chairman, President, and CEO, Robert J. McCormick said “Part of our long-term strategy is having the right mix of products available so that we can sell the right thing, to the right customer, at the right time. It is our ability to do this with agility and skill that has produced the standout results announced today. We saw double digit growth in our return metrics year over year, as return on average assets improved 17%, and return on average equity grew 12.5%. Our margin improved 7% year over year, in tandem with a 12% year over year improvement in adjusted efficiency ratio. Our ability to sell home equity products at a time of high market demand for the flexibility they offer has been key to this success. Home equity credit lines are up 18% year over year. Likewise, we strategically grew commercial loans 11% year over year – which we have done without exposure to risky multi-family loans or other industry-specific concentrations. We lowered non-performing loans to total loans by 7% year over year, and booked a second consecutive quarter of net recoveries. These exceptional results in the first half of 2025 provide a foundation for positive momentum moving into 2026.”




Details



As the year continues to progress, we are seeing increased opportunities to deploy our resources effectively. Some efforts include loan originations, targeted investments in technology and digital banking infrastructure, and strategic growth in key markets. Average loans were up $115.6 million, or 2.3%, in the second quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024. Average residential loans and HECLs, our primary lending focus, were up $27.9 million, or 0.6%, and $64.7 million, or 17.8%, respectively, in the second quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024. Average commercial loans also increased $25.8 million, or 9.2%, in the second quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024. We believe that this upward trend reflects improving economic confidence among borrowers, strong credit quality, and the Bank’s focus on relationship lending. The sustained growth in the loan portfolio will likely enhance net interest income in the quarters ahead. Average deposits were up $173.4 million, or 3.3%, for the second quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024, primarily as a result of an increase in time deposits, interest bearing checking accounts, and demand deposits. The Bank’s continued emphasis on relationship banking, combined with competitive product offerings and digital capabilities, has contributed to a stable deposit base that supports ongoing loan growth and expansion.



During the second quarter of 2025, we remained committed to returning value to shareholders through a disciplined share repurchase program, which reflects our confidence in the long-term strength of the franchise and our focus on capital optimization. TrustCo purchased 169 thousand, or 0.9%, of total shares outstanding of TrustCo common stock under the previously announced stock repurchase program during the second quarter of 2025. Our approach ensures every dollar of capital is working to generate solid returns, strengthen customer relationships, and enhance shareholder value. As of June 30, 2025, our equity to asset ratio was 10.91%, compared to 10.73% as of June 30, 2024. Book value per share as of June 30, 2025 was $36.75, up 6.6% compared to $34.46 a year earlier.



Net interest income was $41.7 million for the second quarter 2025, an increase of $4.0 million, or 10.5%, compared to the second quarter of 2024, driven by loan growth at higher interest rates, increase in interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments, and less interest expense on deposit products, partially offset by lower investment interest income. The net interest margin for the second quarter 2025 was 2.71%, up 18 basis points from 2.53% in the second quarter of 2024. The yield on interest earnings assets increased to 4.19% in the second quarter of 2025, up 13 basis points from 4.06% in the second quarter of 2024. The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased to 1.91% in the second quarter 2025, down from 1.97% in the second quarter 2024. The Bank is well positioned to continue delivering strong net interest income performance even as the Federal Reserve signals a potential easing cycle in the months ahead. Our balance sheet is built for resilience and flexibility, with a favorable asset mix and a stable deposit base that we believe positions us to thrive across interest rate environments. In addition to new loan originations, we are seeing ongoing opportunities to reprice portions of our existing loan book as higher-rate loans replace paydowns and early payoffs, helping us maintain attractive yields. With loan demand accelerating and funding costs stabilizing, we believe there is meaningful upside to net interest income in the coming quarters. Our proactive asset-liability management strategy gives us confidence in sustaining margin strength and driving consistent profitable growth.



Non-interest income, net of net gains on equity securities, increased to $4.9 million as compared to $4.3 million for the second quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to wealth management and financial services fees, which increased by 13.0% to $1.8 million, driven by strong client demand and higher assets under management. These revenues represent 37.5% of non-interest income for the second quarter of 2025. The majority of this fee income is recurring, supported by long-term advisory relationships and a growing base of managed assets. Non-interest expense increased $236 thousand over the second quarter of 2024.



Asset quality remains strong and has been consistent over the past twelve months. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $650 thousand in the second quarter of 2025. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 0.99% as of both June 30, 2025 and 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $51.3 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $49.8 million as of June 30, 2024. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $17.9 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $19.2 million as of June 30, 2024. NPLs were 0.35% and 0.38% of total loans as of June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The coverage ratio, or allowance for credit losses on loans to NPLs, was 286.2% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 259.4% as of June 30, 2024. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $19.0 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $21.5 million as of June 30, 2024.




A conference call to discuss second quarter 2025


results will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 22, 2025.

Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free for the United States at 1-833-470-1428, and for Canada at 1-833-950-0062, Access code 258501. A replay of the call will be available for thirty days by dialing toll-free for the United States at 1-866-813-9403, Access code 410483.   The call will also be audio webcast at

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/979003710

, and will be available for one year.




About TrustCo Bank Corp NY



TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.3 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 136 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida as of June 30, 2025.



In addition, the Bank’s Wealth Management Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol

TRST

.




Forward-Looking Statements



All statements in this news release and the relatedearnings callthat are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future development, results or periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our future performance, including our expectations regarding the impact of our loan portfolio’s growth, loan demand and funding cost on net interest income, and the anticipated effects of our capital management strategy, including our stock repurchase program. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time the statements are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from the views, beliefs and projections expressed in such statements, and many of the risks and uncertainties are heightened by or may, in the future, be heightened by volatility in financial markets and macroeconomic or geopolitical concerns related to inflation, changes in United States and foreign trade policy, continued elevated interest rates and ongoing armed conflicts (including the Russia/Ukraine conflict and the conflict in Israel and surrounding areas). TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: future changes in interest rates; external economic factors, such as changes in monetary policy, ongoing inflationary pressures and continued elevated prices; exposure to credit risk in our lending activities; the risk of weakness in residential real estate markets; our increasing commercial loan portfolio; the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses on loans to cover actual loan losses; our ability to meet the cash flow requirements of our depositors or borrowers or meet our operating cash needs to fund corporate expansion and other activities; claims and litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibility and lender liability; the enforcement of federal cannabis laws and regulations and its impact on our ability to provide services in the cannabis industry; our dependency upon the services of the management team; our disclosure controls and procedures’ ability to prevent or detect errors or acts of fraud; the adequacy of our business continuity and disaster recovery plans; the effectiveness of our risk management framework; the impact of any expansion by us into new lines of business or new products and services; an increase in the prevalence of fraud and other financial crimes; the impact of severe weather events and climate change on us and the communities we serve, including societal responses to climate change; environmental, social and governance risks, as well as diversity, equity, and inclusion-related risks, and their impact on our reputation and relationships; the chance of a prolonged economic downturn, especially one affecting our geographic market area; instability in global economic conditions and geopolitical matters, as well as volatility in financial markets; the soundness of other financial institutions; U.S. government shutdowns, credit rating downgrades, or failure to increase the debt ceiling; fluctuations in the trust wealth management fees we receive as a result of investment performance; the impact of regulatory capital rules on our growth; changes in laws and regulations, including changes in cybersecurity or privacy regulations; restrictions on data collection and use; our compliance with the USA PATRIOT Act, Bank Secrecy Act, and other laws and regulations that could result in material fines or sanctions; changes in tax laws; limitations on our ability to pay dividends; TrustCo Realty Corp.’s ability to qualify as a real estate investment trust; changes in accounting standards; competition within our market areas; consumers and businesses’ use of non-banks to complete financial transactions; our reliance on third-party service providers; the impact of data breaches and cyber-attacks; the development and use of artificial intelligence; the impact of a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties; the impact of an unauthorized disclosure of sensitive or confidential client or customer information; the impact of interruptions in the effective operation of our computer systems; the impact of anti-takeover provisions in our organizational documents; the impact of the manner in which we allocate capital; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in our public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2025 to be filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent TrustCo management’s judgment as of the date of this news release. TrustCo disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements, either as a result of future developments, new information or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY


GLENVILLE, NY



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


(Unaudited)



Three months ended



6/30/2025


3/31/2025


6/30/2024

Summary of operations





Net interest income
$
41,746


$
40,373


$
37,788

Provision for credit losses

650



300



500

Net gains on equity securities

-



-



1,360

Noninterest income, excluding net gains on equity securities

4,852



4,974



4,291

Noninterest expense

26,223



26,329



26,459

Net income

15,039



14,275



12,551







Per share





Net income per share:





- Basic
$
0.79


$
0.75


$
0.66

- Diluted

0.79



0.75



0.66

Cash dividends

0.36



0.36



0.36

Book value at period end

36.75



36.16



34.46

Market price at period end

33.42



30.48



28.77







At period end





Full time equivalent employees

733



740



753

Full service banking offices

136



136



138







Performance ratios





Return on average assets

0.96
%


0.93
%


0.82
%

Return on average equity

8.73



8.49



7.76

Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

56.27



58.06



60.91

Adjusted Efficiency ratio (1)

55.15



58.00



62.84

Net interest spread

2.28



2.21



2.09

Net interest margin

2.71



2.64



2.53

Dividend payout ratio

45.27



47.97



54.57







Capital ratios at period end





Consolidated equity to assets

10.91
%


10.85
%


10.73
%

Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (1)

10.91
%


10.84
%


10.72
%







Asset quality analysis at period end





Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.35
%


0.37
%


0.38
%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.30



0.33



0.35

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

0.99



0.99



0.99

Coverage ratio (2)

2.9x



2.7x



2.6x













(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure, see Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.

(2) Calculated as allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total nonperforming loans.



















































































































































































































































































FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, Continued





(dollars in thousands, except per share data)




(Unaudited)





Six Months Ended



06/30/25


06/30/24

Summary of operations



Net interest income
$
82,119



74,366

Provision for credit losses

950



1,100

Net gains on equity securities

-



1,360

Noninterest income, excluding net gains on equity securities

9,826



9,134

Noninterest expense

52,552



51,362

Net income

29,314



24,677





Per share



Net income per share:



- Basic
$
1.54



1.30

- Diluted

1.54



1.30

Cash dividends

0.72



0.72

Book value at period end

36.75



34.46

Market price at period end

33.42



28.77





Performance ratios



Return on average assets

0.94
%


0.81

Return on average equity

8.61



7.65

Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

57.16



60.53

Adjusted Efficiency ratio (1)

56.56



61.40

Net interest spread

2.24



2.05

Net interest margin

2.68



2.48

Dividend payout ratio

46.58



55.51





(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure, see Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.



































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME












(dollars in thousands, except per share data)










(Unaudited)











Three months ended



6/30/2025


3/31/2025


12/31/2024


9/30/2024



6/30/2024

Interest and dividend income:









Interest and fees on loans
$
54,557


$
53,450


$
53,024


$
52,112


$
50,660

Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:









U. S. government sponsored enterprises

614



596



680



718



909

State and political subdivisions

-



-



-



-



1

Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage









obligations - residential

1,613



1,483



1,418



1,397



1,451

Corporate bonds

210



260



358



361



362

Small Business Administration - guaranteed









participation securities

75



81



84



90



94

Other securities

8



7



6



2



2

Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale

2,520



2,427



2,546



2,568



2,819











Interest on held to maturity securities:









obligations - residential

54



57



59



62



65

Total interest on held to maturity securities

54



57



59



62



65











Federal Home Loan Bank stock

129



151



152



153



147











Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments

7,212



6,732



6,128



6,174



6,894

Total interest income

64,472



62,817



61,909



61,069



60,585











Interest expense:









Interest on deposits:









Interest-bearing checking

536



558



397



311



288

Savings

733



734



719



770



675

Money market deposit accounts

2,086



1,989



2,024



2,154



2,228

Time deposits

19,195



18,983



19,680



18,969



19,400

Interest on short-term borrowings

176



180



187



194



206

Total interest expense

22,726



22,444



23,007



22,398



22,797











Net interest income

41,746



40,373



38,902



38,671



37,788











Less: Provision for credit losses

650



300



400



500



500

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

41,096



40,073



38,502



38,171



37,288











Noninterest income:









Trustco Financial Services income

1,818



2,120



1,778



2,044



1,609

Fees for services to customers

2,266



2,645



2,226



2,482



2,399

Net gains on equity securities

-



-



-



23



1,360

Other

768



209



405



382



283

Total noninterest income

4,852



4,974



4,409



4,931



5,651











Noninterest expenses:









Salaries and employee benefits

11,876



11,894



12,068



12,134



12,520

Net occupancy expense

4,518



4,554



4,563



4,271



4,375

Equipment expense

1,918



1,944



2,404



1,757



1,990

Professional services

1,886



1,726



1,782



1,863



1,570

Outsourced services

2,460



2,700



3,051



2,551



2,755

Advertising expense

304



361



590



339



466

FDIC and other insurance

1,136



1,188



1,113



1,112



797

Other real estate expense, net

522



28



476



204



16

Other

1,603



1,934



2,118



1,969



1,970

Total noninterest expenses

26,223



26,329



28,165



26,200



26,459











Income before taxes

19,725



18,718



14,746



16,902



16,480

Income taxes

4,686



4,443



3,465



4,027



3,929











Net income
$
15,039


$
14,275


$
11,281


$
12,875


$
12,551











Net income per common share:









- Basic
$
0.79


$
0.75


$
0.59


$
0.68


$
0.66











- Diluted

0.79



0.75



0.59



0.68



0.66











Average basic shares (in thousands)

18,965



19,020



19,015



19,010



19,022

Average diluted shares (in thousands)

18,994



19,044



19,045



19,036



19,033












































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, Continued



(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended



06/30/25


06/30/24

Interest and dividend income:



Interest and fees on loans
$
108,007



100,464

Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:



U. S. government sponsored enterprises

1,210



1,815

State and political subdivisions

-



1

Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage



obligations - residential

3,096



2,945

Corporate bonds

470



838

Small Business Administration - guaranteed



participation securities

156



194

Other securities

15



5

Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale

4,947



5,798





Interest on held to maturity securities:



Mortgage-backed securities-residential

111



133

Total interest on held to maturity securities

111



133





Federal Home Loan Bank stock

280



299





Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments

13,944



13,644

Total interest income

127,289



120,338





Interest expense:



Interest on deposits:



Interest-bearing checking

1,094



528

Savings

1,467



1,387

Money market deposit accounts

4,075



4,570

Time deposits

38,178



39,077

Interest on short-term borrowings

356



410

Total interest expense

45,170



45,972





Net interest income

82,119



74,366





Less: Provision for credit losses

950



1,100

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

81,169



73,266





Noninterest income:



Trustco Financial Services income

3,938



3,425

Fees for services to customers

4,911



5,144

Net gains on equity securities

-



1,360

Other

977



565

Total noninterest income

9,826



10,494





Noninterest expenses:



Salaries and employee benefits

23,770



23,947

Net occupancy expense

9,072



8,986

Equipment expense

3,862



3,728

Professional services

3,612



3,030

Outsourced services

5,160



5,256

Advertising expense

665



874

FDIC and other insurance

2,324



1,891

Other real estate expense, net

550



90

Other

3,537



3,560

Total noninterest expenses

52,552



51,362





Income before taxes

38,443



32,398

Income taxes

9,129



7,721





Net income
$
29,314



24,677





Net income per common share:



- Basic
$
1.54



1.30





- Diluted

1.54



1.30





Average basic shares (in thousands)

18,992



19,023

Average diluted shares (in thousands)

19,019



19,033












































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION



(dollars in thousands)


(Unaudited)



6/30/2025


3/31/2025


12/31/2024


9/30/2024


6/30/2024


ASSETS:



















Cash and due from banks
$
45,218


$
48,782


$
47,364


$
49,659


$
42,193

Federal funds sold and other short term investments

668,373



707,355



594,448



473,306



493,920

Total cash and cash equivalents

713,591



756,137



641,812



522,965



536,113











Securities available for sale:









U. S. government sponsored enterprises

71,241



65,942



85,617



90,588



106,796

States and political subdivisions

18



18



18



26



26

Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage









obligations - residential

221,721



219,333



213,128



222,841



218,311

Small Business Administration - guaranteed









participation securities

12,945



13,683



14,141



15,171



15,592

Corporate bonds

29,943



24,779



44,581



54,327



53,764

Other securities

698



698



700



701



688

Total securities available for sale

336,566



324,453



358,185



383,654



395,177











Held to maturity securities:









Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage









obligations-residential

4,836



5,090



5,365



5,636



5,921

Total held to maturity securities

4,836



5,090



5,365



5,636



5,921











Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock

6,601



6,507



6,507



6,507



6,507











Loans:









Commercial

314,273



302,753



286,857



280,261



282,441

Residential mortgage loans

4,394,317



4,380,561



4,388,302



4,382,674



4,370,640

Home equity line of credit

435,433



419,806



409,261



393,418



370,063

Installment loans

12,678



13,017



13,638



14,503



15,168

Loans, net of deferred net costs

5,156,701



5,116,137



5,098,058



5,070,856



5,038,312











Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans

51,265



50,606



50,248



49,950



49,772

Net loans

5,105,436



5,065,531



5,047,810



5,020,906



4,988,540











Bank premises and equipment, net

38,129



37,178



33,782



33,324



33,466

Operating lease right-of-use assets

36,322



34,968



36,627



37,958



38,376

Other assets

106,894



108,681



108,656



98,730



102,544











Total assets
$
6,348,375


$
6,338,545


$
6,238,744
$
6,109,680


$
6,106,644












LIABILITIES:









Deposits:









Demand
$
784,351


$
793,306


$
762,101


$
753,878


$
745,227

Interest-bearing checking

1,045,043



1,067,948



1,027,540



988,527



1,029,606

Savings accounts

1,082,489



1,094,968



1,086,534



1,092,038



1,144,427

Money market deposit accounts

467,087



478,872



465,049



477,113



517,445

Time deposits

2,111,344



2,061,576



2,049,759



1,952,635



1,840,262

Total deposits

5,490,314



5,496,670



5,390,983



5,264,191



5,276,967











Short-term borrowings

82,370



82,275



84,781



91,450



89,720

Operating lease liabilities

39,350



38,324



40,159



41,469



42,026

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

43,536



33,468



46,478



43,549



42,763











Total liabilities

5,655,570



5,650,737



5,562,401



5,440,659



5,451,476












SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:









Capital stock

20,097



20,097



20,097



20,058



20,058

Surplus

259,490



259,182



258,874



257,644



257,490

Undivided profits

462,158



453,931



446,503



442,079



436,048

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

1,663



(132
)


(3,861
)


(6,600
)


(14,268
)

Treasury stock at cost

(50,603
)


(45,270
)


(45,270
)


(44,160
)


(44,160
)











Total shareholders' equity

692,805



687,808



676,343



669,021



655,168











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
6,348,375


$
6,338,545


$
6,238,744
$
6,109,680


$
6,106,644











Outstanding shares (in thousands)

18,851



19,020



19,020



19,010



19,010





















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































NONPERFORMING ASSETS








(dollars in thousands)


(Unaudited)



6/30/2025


3/31/2025


12/31/2024


9/30/2024


6/30/2024


Nonperforming Assets








































New York and other states*



















Loans in nonaccrual status:



















Commercial
$
684


$
688


$
343


$
466


$
741

Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family

14,048



14,795



14,671



15,320



14,992

Installment

34



139



108



163



131

Total nonperforming loans

14,766



15,622



15,122



15,949



15,864

Other real estate owned

1,136



2,107



2,175



2,503



2,334

Total nonperforming assets
$
15,902


$
17,729


$
17,297


$
18,452


$
18,198








Florida





Loans in nonaccrual status:





Commercial
$
-


$
-


$
-


$
314


$
314

Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family

3,132



3,135



3,656



3,176



2,985

Installment

12



3



22



5



22

Total nonperforming loans

3,144



3,138



3,678



3,495



3,321

Other real estate owned

-



-



-



-



-

Total nonperforming assets
$
3,144


$
3,138


$
3,678


$
3,495


$
3,321








Total





Loans in nonaccrual status:





Commercial
$
684


$
688


$
343


$
780


$
1,055

Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family

17,180



17,930



18,327



18,496



17,977

Installment

46



142



130



168



153

Total nonperforming loans

17,910



18,760



18,800



19,444



19,185

Other real estate owned

1,136



2,107



2,175



2,503



2,334

Total nonperforming assets
$
19,046


$
20,867


$
20,975


$
21,947


$
21,519














Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs












New York and other states*





Commercial
$
-


$
(3
)

$
62


$
65


$
-

Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family

(121
)


41



(316
)


104



(74
)

Installment

18



4



41



11



(2
)

Total net chargeoffs (recoveries)
$
(103
)

$
42


$
(213
)

$
180


$
(76
)








Florida





Commercial
$
-


$
(315
)

$
314


$
-


$
-

Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family

-



-



-



-



17

Installment

94



15



1



42



7

Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs
$
94


$
(300
)

$
315


$
42


$
24








Total





Commercial
$
-


$
(318
)

$
376


$
65


$
-

Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family

(121
)


41



(316
)


104



(57
)

Installment

112



19



42



53



5

Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs
$
(9
)

$
(258
)

$
102


$
222


$
(52
)














Asset Quality Ratios











Total nonperforming loans (1)
$
17,910


$
18,760


$
18,800


$
19,444


$
19,185

Total nonperforming assets (1)

19,046



20,867



20,975



21,947



21,519

Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2)

(9
)


(258
)


102



222



(52
)







Allowance for credit losses on loans (1)

51,265



50,606



50,248



49,950



49,772







Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.35
%


0.37
%


0.37
%


0.38
%


0.38
%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.30
%


0.33
%


0.34
%


0.36
%


0.35
%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

0.99
%


0.99
%


0.99
%


0.99
%


0.99
%

Coverage ratio (1)

286.2
%


269.8
%


267.3
%


256.9
%


259.4
%

Annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs to average loans (2)

0.00
%


-0.02
%


0.01
%


0.02
%


0.00
%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to annualized net chargeoffs (2)
N/A
N/A
123.2x
56.3x
N/A


* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts.

(1) At period-end

(2) For the three-month period ended

























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -


INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL



(dollars in thousands)
















(Unaudited)
Three months ended

Three months ended


June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024


Average

Interest


Average


Average

Interest


Average


Balance




Rate


Balance




Rate

Assets































Securities available for sale:















U. S. government sponsored enterprises
$
73,468


$
614



3.34
%

$
113,844


$
909



3.20
%

Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage















obligations - residential

244,628



1,613



2.62



250,517



1,451



2.30

State and political subdivisions

18



0



6.77



26



1



6.75

Corporate bonds

25,707



210



3.26



55,065



362



2.63

Small Business Administration - guaranteed















participation securities

14,083



75



2.14



17,436



94



2.15

Other

697



8



4.59



694



2



1.15

















Total securities available for sale

358,601



2,520



2.81



437,582



2,819



2.58

















Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments

648,457



7,212



4.46



506,493



6,894



5.48

















Held to maturity securities:















Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage















obligations - residential

4,970



54



4.37



6,054



65



4.28

















Total held to maturity securities

4,970



54



4.37



6,054



65



4.28

















Federal Home Loan Bank stock

6,591



129



7.83



6,340



147



9.27

















Commercial loans

306,373



4,261



5.56



280,559



3,765



5.37

Residential mortgage loans

4,387,181



43,236



3.94



4,359,232



40,819



3.75

Home equity lines of credit

428,933



6,830



6.39



364,210



5,814



6.42

Installment loans

12,523



230



7.35



15,395



262



6.86

















Loans, net of unearned income

5,135,010



54,557



4.25



5,019,396



50,660



4.04

















Total interest earning assets

6,153,629


$
64,472



4.19



5,975,865


$
60,585



4.06

















Allowance for credit losses on loans

(50,777
)








(49,454
)






Cash & non-interest earning assets

204,006









181,688







































Total assets
$
6,306,858








$
6,108,099







































Liabilities and shareholders' equity































Deposits:















Interest bearing checking accounts
$
1,039,242


$
536



0.21

%

$
1,009,048


$
288



0.11
%

Money market accounts

470,824



2,086



1.78



524,068



2,228



1.71

Savings

1,087,467



733



0.27



1,145,922



675



0.24

Time deposits

2,085,329



19,195



3.69



1,873,139



19,400



4.17

















Total interest bearing deposits

4,682,862



22,550



1.93



4,552,177



22,591



2.00

Short-term borrowings

81,055



176



0.87



93,703



206



0.89

















Total interest bearing liabilities

4,763,917


$
22,726



1.91



4,645,880


$
22,797



1.97

















Demand deposits

777,956









735,262







Other liabilities

73,903









76,258







Shareholders' equity

691,082









650,699























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
6,306,858








$
6,108,099























Net interest income


$
41,746








$
37,788





















Net interest spread





2.28
%






2.09
%

































Net interest margin (net interest income to















total interest earning assets)





2.71
%






2.53
%







































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -


INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL, Continued



















(dollars in thousands)

















(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024


Average

Interest



Average


Average

Interest


Average


Balance





Rate


Balance




Rate

Assets

































Securities available for sale:
















U. S. government sponsored enterprises
$
74,071



1,210



3.27
%

$
119,908



1,815



3.03
%

Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage
















obligations - residential

242,083



3,096



2.56



254,665



2,945



2.31

State and political subdivisions

18



-



6.77



26



1



6.82

Corporate bonds

32,823



470



2.86



64,345



838



2.60

Small Business Administration - guaranteed
















participation securities

14,540



156



2.15



17,830



194



2.18

Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage
















obligations - commercial

-










-



-



-

Other

698



15



4.30



695



5



1.44


















Total securities available for sale

364,233



4,947



2.72



457,469



5,798



2.53


















Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments

631,148



13,944



4.46



502,072



13,644



5.47


















Held to maturity securities:
















Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage
















obligations - residential

5,101



111



4.35



6,192



133



4.29


















Total held to maturity securities

5,101



111



4.35



6,192



133



4.29


















Federal Home Loan Bank stock

6,549



280



8.55



6,271



299



9.54


















Commercial loans

302,173



8,426



5.58



278,871



7,425



5.33

Residential mortgage loans

4,386,418



85,851



3.92



4,359,351



81,236



3.73

Home equity lines of credit

421,498



13,265



6.35



358,607



11,277



6.32

Installment loans

12,744



465



7.36



15,761



526



6.72


















Loans, net of unearned income

5,122,833



108,007



4.22



5,012,590



100,464



4.01


















Total interest earning assets

6,129,864



127,289



4.16



5,984,594



120,338



4.03


















Allowance for credit losses on loans

(50,627
)









(49,139
)






Cash & non-interest earning assets

202,590










188,364









































Total assets
$
6,281,827









$
6,123,819









































Liabilities and shareholders' equity

































Deposits:
















Interest bearing checking accounts
$
1,038,733



1,094



0.21
%

$
999,589



528



0.11
%

Money market accounts

469,952



4,075



1.75



534,378



4,570



1.72

Savings

1,088,408



1,467



0.27



1,152,241



1,387



0.24

Time deposits

2,069,998



38,178



3.72



1,881,535



39,077



4.18


















Total interest bearing deposits

4,667,091



44,814



1.94



4,567,743



45,562



2.01

Short-term borrowings

82,125



356



0.87



93,510



410



0.88


















Total interest bearing liabilities

4,749,216



45,170



1.92



4,661,253



45,972



1.98


















Demand deposits

769,923










730,781







Other liabilities

76,308










83,105







Shareholders' equity

686,380










648,680
























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
6,281,827









$
6,123,819
























Net interest income



82,119









74,366






















Net interest spread






2.24
%






2.05
%



































Net interest margin (net interest income to
















total interest earning assets)






2.68
%






2.48
%







Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation



Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible book value by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity divided by shares outstanding. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity exclusive of changes in intangible assets.



Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.



Adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measures of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and non-interest fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income. We calculate the adjusted efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, excluding net gains on equity securities. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue. Additionally, we believe this measure is important to investors looking for a measure of efficiency in our productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.



We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible book value to shares outstanding, tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets, and efficiency ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is set forth below.




























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION















(dollars in thousands)







(Unaudited)










6/30/2025


3/31/2025


6/30/2024




Tangible Book Value Per Share















Equity (GAAP)

$
692,805


$
687,808


$
655,168




Less: Intangible assets


553



553



553




Tangible equity (Non-GAAP)

$
692,252


$
687,255


$
654,615












Shares outstanding


18,851



19,020



19,010




Tangible book value per share


36.72



36.13



34.44




Book value per share


36.75



36.16



34.46













Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets







Total Assets (GAAP)

$
6,348,375


$
6,338,545


$
6,106,644




Less: Intangible assets


553



553



553




Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

$
6,347,822


$
6,337,992


$
6,106,091












Consolidated Equity to Assets (GAAP)


10.91
%


10.85
%


10.73
%



Consolidated Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)


10.91
%


10.84
%


10.72
%














Three months ended


Six Months Ended


Efficiency and Adjusted Efficiency Ratios


6/30/2025

3/31/2025

6/30/2024


6/30/2025



6/30/2024

Net interest income (GAAP)
A
$
41,746


$
40,373


$
37,788


$
82,119


$
74,366

Non-interest income (GAAP)
B

4,852



4,974



5,651



9,826



10,494

Less: Net gains on equity securities


-



-



1,360



-



1,360

Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)
C
$
46,598


$
45,347


$
42,079


$
91,945


$
83,500









Total noninterest expense (GAAP)
D
$
26,223


$
26,329


$
26,459


$
52,552


$
51,362

Less: Other real estate expense, net
E

522



28



16



550



90

Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)
F
$
25,701


$
26,301


$
26,443


$
52,002


$
51,272









Efficiency Ratio (GAAP)
D/(A+B)

56.27
%


58.06
%


60.91
%


57.16
%


60.53
%

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)
F/C

55.15
%


58.00
%


62.84
%


56.56
%


61.40
%









Subsidiary:


Trustco Bank
















Contact:
Robert Leonard


Executive Vice President


(518) 381-3693





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

TRST

