TrustCo Bank Corp NY Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results with 19.8% Increase in Net Income

TrustCo Bank Corp NY reports significant Q2 2025 financial growth, with increased income, loan, and deposit metrics year-over-year.

Quiver AI Summary

TrustCo Bank Corp NY announced strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $15.0 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, marking a 19.8% increase from $12.6 million in the same quarter of 2024. The bank's net interest income rose by 10.5% year-over-year to $41.7 million, aided by controlled deposit costs and enhanced asset yields, resulting in a net interest margin increase to 2.71%. Average loans and deposits showed growth, with loans up by $115.6 million and deposits up by $173.4 million compared to the previous year. The capital position improved, with equity to assets rising to 10.91% and book value per share increasing to $36.75. TrustCo's focus on relationship lending and disciplined product offerings has helped strengthen its financial performance, alongside a continued commitment to return value to shareholders through a stock repurchase program.

Potential Positives

Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $15.0 million, representing a significant 19.8% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Net interest income rose by 10.5% year over year, reaching $41.7 million, driven by higher asset yields and effective deposit cost management.

Average loans increased by $115.6 million, or 2.3%, indicating strong loan demand and borrower confidence.

The equity to assets ratio improved to 10.91%, highlighting a strengthened capital position for the company.

Potential Negatives

Non-interest expense increased by $236 thousand compared to the second quarter of 2024, indicating rising operational costs.



The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $650 thousand, an increase from $500 thousand in the same quarter last year, suggesting potential concerns about credit risk.



Net gains on equity securities were absent in the second quarter of 2025, a significant decrease from $1.36 million in the same quarter of the previous year, reflecting adverse performance in investments.

FAQ

What are the key financial results for TrustCo in Q2 2025?

TrustCo reported a net income of $15.0 million and net interest income of $41.7 million, reflecting a 10.5% increase.

How did TrustCo's net interest margin change in Q2 2025?

Net interest margin increased to 2.71%, up 18 basis points from 2.53% in Q2 2024.

What was TrustCo's book value per share at the end of Q2 2025?

The book value per share rose to $36.75, up from $34.46 a year earlier.

How much did TrustCo invest in stock repurchases during Q2 2025?

During Q2 2025, TrustCo purchased 169,000 shares under its stock repurchase program.

What are the expected future trends for TrustCo's loan growth?

Loan growth is expected to continue as borrower confidence improves, indicating potential for increased net interest income.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TRST Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $TRST Data Alerts

$TRST insiders have traded $TRST stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN M CURLEY (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT & COO) has made 2 purchases buying 1,447 shares for an estimated $45,070 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEFFANI COTUGNO has made 2 purchases buying 1,150 shares for an estimated $36,294 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CURTIS N POWELL purchased 200 shares for an estimated $6,088

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TRST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $TRST stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Executive Snapshot:











Bank-wide financial results:







Key metrics for the second quarter 2025:





Net income of $15.0 million, or $0.79 diluted earnings per share, increased 19.8% compared to $12.6 million, or $0.66 diluted earnings per share for the second quarter 2024





Net interest income of $41.7 million, up 10.5% from $37.8 million for the second quarter 2024





Net interest margin of 2.71%, up 18 basis points from 2.53% in second quarter of 2024





Average loans were up $115.6 million for the second quarter 2025 compared to the second quarter 2024





Average deposits were up $173.4 million for the second quarter 2025 compared to the second quarter 2024

























Capital position and key ratios:











Consolidated equity to assets increased to 10.91% as of June 30, 2025 from 10.73% as of June 30, 2024





Book value per share as of June 30, 2025 was $36.75, up from $34.46 as of June 30, 2024





169 thousand shares of TrustCo common stock were purchased under the stock repurchase program during the second quarter 2025

















Trustco Financial Services and Wealth Management income:







Fees increased to $1.8 million, or by 13.0%, compared to second quarter 2024





Assets under management increased to $1.19 billion, or by 8.2%, compared to second quarter 2024

















GLENVILLE, N.Y., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustCo Bank Corp NY (



TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST



) today announced strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025 underscored by rising net interest income, continued margin expansion, and accelerated loan growth across key portfolios. Net interest income increased 10.5% year over year to $41.7 million, driven by the ongoing repricing of the loan portfolio at higher yields and disciplined management of deposit costs, which remained well-controlled despite sustained competitive pressures. Net interest margin expanded to 2.71% from 2.53% in the prior year period, reflecting improved asset yields and prudent deposit pricing strategies. This resulted in second quarter 2025 net income of $15.0 million or $0.79 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $12.6 million or $0.66 diluted earnings per share for the second quarter 2024. Loan growth gained momentum during the quarter, with total average loans increasing $115.6 million or 2.3% for the second quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024. This growth signals increasing borrower confidence and supports the Bank’s strategic focus on high quality relationship lending.







Overview







Chairman, President, and CEO, Robert J. McCormick said “Part of our long-term strategy is having the right mix of products available so that we can sell the right thing, to the right customer, at the right time. It is our ability to do this with agility and skill that has produced the standout results announced today. We saw double digit growth in our return metrics year over year, as return on average assets improved 17%, and return on average equity grew 12.5%. Our margin improved 7% year over year, in tandem with a 12% year over year improvement in adjusted efficiency ratio. Our ability to sell home equity products at a time of high market demand for the flexibility they offer has been key to this success. Home equity credit lines are up 18% year over year. Likewise, we strategically grew commercial loans 11% year over year – which we have done without exposure to risky multi-family loans or other industry-specific concentrations. We lowered non-performing loans to total loans by 7% year over year, and booked a second consecutive quarter of net recoveries. These exceptional results in the first half of 2025 provide a foundation for positive momentum moving into 2026.”







Details







As the year continues to progress, we are seeing increased opportunities to deploy our resources effectively. Some efforts include loan originations, targeted investments in technology and digital banking infrastructure, and strategic growth in key markets. Average loans were up $115.6 million, or 2.3%, in the second quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024. Average residential loans and HECLs, our primary lending focus, were up $27.9 million, or 0.6%, and $64.7 million, or 17.8%, respectively, in the second quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024. Average commercial loans also increased $25.8 million, or 9.2%, in the second quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024. We believe that this upward trend reflects improving economic confidence among borrowers, strong credit quality, and the Bank’s focus on relationship lending. The sustained growth in the loan portfolio will likely enhance net interest income in the quarters ahead. Average deposits were up $173.4 million, or 3.3%, for the second quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024, primarily as a result of an increase in time deposits, interest bearing checking accounts, and demand deposits. The Bank’s continued emphasis on relationship banking, combined with competitive product offerings and digital capabilities, has contributed to a stable deposit base that supports ongoing loan growth and expansion.





During the second quarter of 2025, we remained committed to returning value to shareholders through a disciplined share repurchase program, which reflects our confidence in the long-term strength of the franchise and our focus on capital optimization. TrustCo purchased 169 thousand, or 0.9%, of total shares outstanding of TrustCo common stock under the previously announced stock repurchase program during the second quarter of 2025. Our approach ensures every dollar of capital is working to generate solid returns, strengthen customer relationships, and enhance shareholder value. As of June 30, 2025, our equity to asset ratio was 10.91%, compared to 10.73% as of June 30, 2024. Book value per share as of June 30, 2025 was $36.75, up 6.6% compared to $34.46 a year earlier.





Net interest income was $41.7 million for the second quarter 2025, an increase of $4.0 million, or 10.5%, compared to the second quarter of 2024, driven by loan growth at higher interest rates, increase in interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments, and less interest expense on deposit products, partially offset by lower investment interest income. The net interest margin for the second quarter 2025 was 2.71%, up 18 basis points from 2.53% in the second quarter of 2024. The yield on interest earnings assets increased to 4.19% in the second quarter of 2025, up 13 basis points from 4.06% in the second quarter of 2024. The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased to 1.91% in the second quarter 2025, down from 1.97% in the second quarter 2024. The Bank is well positioned to continue delivering strong net interest income performance even as the Federal Reserve signals a potential easing cycle in the months ahead. Our balance sheet is built for resilience and flexibility, with a favorable asset mix and a stable deposit base that we believe positions us to thrive across interest rate environments. In addition to new loan originations, we are seeing ongoing opportunities to reprice portions of our existing loan book as higher-rate loans replace paydowns and early payoffs, helping us maintain attractive yields. With loan demand accelerating and funding costs stabilizing, we believe there is meaningful upside to net interest income in the coming quarters. Our proactive asset-liability management strategy gives us confidence in sustaining margin strength and driving consistent profitable growth.





Non-interest income, net of net gains on equity securities, increased to $4.9 million as compared to $4.3 million for the second quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to wealth management and financial services fees, which increased by 13.0% to $1.8 million, driven by strong client demand and higher assets under management. These revenues represent 37.5% of non-interest income for the second quarter of 2025. The majority of this fee income is recurring, supported by long-term advisory relationships and a growing base of managed assets. Non-interest expense increased $236 thousand over the second quarter of 2024.





Asset quality remains strong and has been consistent over the past twelve months. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $650 thousand in the second quarter of 2025. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 0.99% as of both June 30, 2025 and 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $51.3 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $49.8 million as of June 30, 2024. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $17.9 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $19.2 million as of June 30, 2024. NPLs were 0.35% and 0.38% of total loans as of June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The coverage ratio, or allowance for credit losses on loans to NPLs, was 286.2% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 259.4% as of June 30, 2024. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $19.0 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $21.5 million as of June 30, 2024.







A conference call to discuss second quarter 2025





results will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 22, 2025.



Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free for the United States at 1-833-470-1428, and for Canada at 1-833-950-0062, Access code 258501. A replay of the call will be available for thirty days by dialing toll-free for the United States at 1-866-813-9403, Access code 410483. The call will also be audio webcast at



https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/979003710



, and will be available for one year.







About TrustCo Bank Corp NY







TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.3 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 136 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida as of June 30, 2025.





In addition, the Bank’s Wealth Management Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol



TRST



.







Forward-Looking Statements







All statements in this news release and the relatedearnings callthat are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future development, results or periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our future performance, including our expectations regarding the impact of our loan portfolio’s growth, loan demand and funding cost on net interest income, and the anticipated effects of our capital management strategy, including our stock repurchase program. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time the statements are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from the views, beliefs and projections expressed in such statements, and many of the risks and uncertainties are heightened by or may, in the future, be heightened by volatility in financial markets and macroeconomic or geopolitical concerns related to inflation, changes in United States and foreign trade policy, continued elevated interest rates and ongoing armed conflicts (including the Russia/Ukraine conflict and the conflict in Israel and surrounding areas). TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: future changes in interest rates; external economic factors, such as changes in monetary policy, ongoing inflationary pressures and continued elevated prices; exposure to credit risk in our lending activities; the risk of weakness in residential real estate markets; our increasing commercial loan portfolio; the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses on loans to cover actual loan losses; our ability to meet the cash flow requirements of our depositors or borrowers or meet our operating cash needs to fund corporate expansion and other activities; claims and litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibility and lender liability; the enforcement of federal cannabis laws and regulations and its impact on our ability to provide services in the cannabis industry; our dependency upon the services of the management team; our disclosure controls and procedures’ ability to prevent or detect errors or acts of fraud; the adequacy of our business continuity and disaster recovery plans; the effectiveness of our risk management framework; the impact of any expansion by us into new lines of business or new products and services; an increase in the prevalence of fraud and other financial crimes; the impact of severe weather events and climate change on us and the communities we serve, including societal responses to climate change; environmental, social and governance risks, as well as diversity, equity, and inclusion-related risks, and their impact on our reputation and relationships; the chance of a prolonged economic downturn, especially one affecting our geographic market area; instability in global economic conditions and geopolitical matters, as well as volatility in financial markets; the soundness of other financial institutions; U.S. government shutdowns, credit rating downgrades, or failure to increase the debt ceiling; fluctuations in the trust wealth management fees we receive as a result of investment performance; the impact of regulatory capital rules on our growth; changes in laws and regulations, including changes in cybersecurity or privacy regulations; restrictions on data collection and use; our compliance with the USA PATRIOT Act, Bank Secrecy Act, and other laws and regulations that could result in material fines or sanctions; changes in tax laws; limitations on our ability to pay dividends; TrustCo Realty Corp.’s ability to qualify as a real estate investment trust; changes in accounting standards; competition within our market areas; consumers and businesses’ use of non-banks to complete financial transactions; our reliance on third-party service providers; the impact of data breaches and cyber-attacks; the development and use of artificial intelligence; the impact of a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties; the impact of an unauthorized disclosure of sensitive or confidential client or customer information; the impact of interruptions in the effective operation of our computer systems; the impact of anti-takeover provisions in our organizational documents; the impact of the manner in which we allocate capital; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in our public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2025 to be filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent TrustCo management’s judgment as of the date of this news release. TrustCo disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements, either as a result of future developments, new information or otherwise, except as may be required by law.



















TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY













GLENVILLE, NY





















FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





















(dollars in thousands, except per share data)













(Unaudited)

















Three months ended

















6/30/2025





















3/31/2025





















6/30/2024



















Summary of operations





























Net interest income





$





41,746













$





40,373













$





37,788













Provision for credit losses









650

















300

















500













Net gains on equity securities









-

















-

















1,360













Noninterest income, excluding net gains on equity securities









4,852

















4,974

















4,291













Noninterest expense









26,223

















26,329

















26,459













Net income









15,039

















14,275

















12,551









































Per share





























Net income per share:





























- Basic





$





0.79













$





0.75













$





0.66













- Diluted









0.79

















0.75

















0.66













Cash dividends









0.36

















0.36

















0.36













Book value at period end









36.75

















36.16

















34.46













Market price at period end









33.42

















30.48

















28.77









































At period end





























Full time equivalent employees









733

















740

















753













Full service banking offices









136

















136

















138









































Performance ratios





























Return on average assets









0.96





%













0.93





%













0.82





%









Return on average equity









8.73

















8.49

















7.76













Efficiency ratio (GAAP)









56.27

















58.06

















60.91













Adjusted Efficiency ratio (1)









55.15

















58.00

















62.84













Net interest spread









2.28

















2.21

















2.09













Net interest margin









2.71

















2.64

















2.53













Dividend payout ratio









45.27

















47.97

















54.57









































Capital ratios at period end





























Consolidated equity to assets









10.91





%













10.85





%













10.73





%









Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (1)









10.91





%













10.84





%













10.72





%





































Asset quality analysis at period end





























Nonperforming loans to total loans









0.35





%













0.37





%













0.38





%









Nonperforming assets to total assets









0.30

















0.33

















0.35













Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans









0.99

















0.99

















0.99













Coverage ratio (2)









2.9x

















2.7x

















2.6x





































































(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure, see Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.









(2) Calculated as allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total nonperforming loans.



















































FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, Continued

































(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

























(Unaudited)





























Six Months Ended

















06/30/25





















06/30/24



















Summary of operations





















Net interest income





$





82,119

















74,366













Provision for credit losses









950

















1,100













Net gains on equity securities









-

















1,360













Noninterest income, excluding net gains on equity securities









9,826

















9,134













Noninterest expense









52,552

















51,362













Net income









29,314

















24,677

































Per share





















Net income per share:





















- Basic





$





1.54

















1.30













- Diluted









1.54

















1.30













Cash dividends









0.72

















0.72













Book value at period end









36.75

















34.46













Market price at period end









33.42

















28.77

































Performance ratios





















Return on average assets









0.94





%













0.81













Return on average equity









8.61

















7.65













Efficiency ratio (GAAP)









57.16

















60.53













Adjusted Efficiency ratio (1)









56.56

















61.40













Net interest spread









2.24

















2.05













Net interest margin









2.68

















2.48













Dividend payout ratio









46.58

















55.51

































(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure, see Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.











































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

























































(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















































(Unaudited)





















































Three months ended

















6/30/2025













3/31/2025













12/31/2024













9/30/2024

















6/30/2024















Interest and dividend income:













































Interest and fees on loans





$





54,557













$





53,450













$





53,024













$





52,112













$





50,660













Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:













































U. S. government sponsored enterprises









614

















596

















680

















718

















909













State and political subdivisions









-

















-

















-

















-

















1













Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage













































obligations - residential









1,613

















1,483

















1,418

















1,397

















1,451













Corporate bonds









210

















260

















358

















361

















362













Small Business Administration - guaranteed













































participation securities









75

















81

















84

















90

















94













Other securities









8

















7

















6

















2

















2













Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale









2,520

















2,427

















2,546

















2,568

















2,819

























































Interest on held to maturity securities:













































obligations - residential









54

















57

















59

















62

















65













Total interest on held to maturity securities









54

















57

















59

















62

















65

























































Federal Home Loan Bank stock









129

















151

















152

















153

















147

























































Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments









7,212

















6,732

















6,128

















6,174

















6,894













Total interest income









64,472

















62,817

















61,909

















61,069

















60,585

























































Interest expense:













































Interest on deposits:













































Interest-bearing checking









536

















558

















397

















311

















288













Savings









733

















734

















719

















770

















675













Money market deposit accounts









2,086

















1,989

















2,024

















2,154

















2,228













Time deposits









19,195

















18,983

















19,680

















18,969

















19,400













Interest on short-term borrowings









176

















180

















187

















194

















206













Total interest expense









22,726

















22,444

















23,007

















22,398

















22,797

























































Net interest income









41,746

















40,373

















38,902

















38,671

















37,788

























































Less: Provision for credit losses









650

















300

















400

















500

















500













Net interest income after provision for credit losses









41,096

















40,073

















38,502

















38,171

















37,288

























































Noninterest income:













































Trustco Financial Services income









1,818

















2,120

















1,778

















2,044

















1,609













Fees for services to customers









2,266

















2,645

















2,226

















2,482

















2,399













Net gains on equity securities









-

















-

















-

















23

















1,360













Other









768

















209

















405

















382

















283













Total noninterest income









4,852

















4,974

















4,409

















4,931

















5,651

























































Noninterest expenses:













































Salaries and employee benefits









11,876

















11,894

















12,068

















12,134

















12,520













Net occupancy expense









4,518

















4,554

















4,563

















4,271

















4,375













Equipment expense









1,918

















1,944

















2,404

















1,757

















1,990













Professional services









1,886

















1,726

















1,782

















1,863

















1,570













Outsourced services









2,460

















2,700

















3,051

















2,551

















2,755













Advertising expense









304

















361

















590

















339

















466













FDIC and other insurance









1,136

















1,188

















1,113

















1,112

















797













Other real estate expense, net









522

















28

















476

















204

















16













Other









1,603

















1,934

















2,118

















1,969

















1,970













Total noninterest expenses









26,223

















26,329

















28,165

















26,200

















26,459

























































Income before taxes









19,725

















18,718

















14,746

















16,902

















16,480













Income taxes









4,686

















4,443

















3,465

















4,027

















3,929

























































Net income





$





15,039













$





14,275













$





11,281













$





12,875













$





12,551

























































Net income per common share:













































- Basic





$





0.79













$





0.75













$





0.59













$





0.68













$





0.66

























































- Diluted









0.79

















0.75

















0.59

















0.68

















0.66

























































Average basic shares (in thousands)









18,965

















19,020

















19,015

















19,010

















19,022













Average diluted shares (in thousands)









18,994

















19,044

















19,045

















19,036

















19,033



















































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, Continued





















(dollars in thousands, except per share data)













(Unaudited)

















Six Months Ended

















06/30/25













06/30/24











Interest and dividend income:





















Interest and fees on loans





$





108,007

















100,464













Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:





















U. S. government sponsored enterprises









1,210

















1,815













State and political subdivisions









-

















1













Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage





















obligations - residential









3,096

















2,945













Corporate bonds









470

















838













Small Business Administration - guaranteed





















participation securities









156

















194













Other securities









15

















5













Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale









4,947

















5,798

































Interest on held to maturity securities:





















Mortgage-backed securities-residential









111

















133













Total interest on held to maturity securities









111

















133

































Federal Home Loan Bank stock









280

















299

































Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments









13,944

















13,644













Total interest income









127,289

















120,338

































Interest expense:





















Interest on deposits:





















Interest-bearing checking









1,094

















528













Savings









1,467

















1,387













Money market deposit accounts









4,075

















4,570













Time deposits









38,178

















39,077













Interest on short-term borrowings









356

















410













Total interest expense









45,170

















45,972

































Net interest income









82,119

















74,366

































Less: Provision for credit losses









950

















1,100













Net interest income after provision for credit losses









81,169

















73,266

































Noninterest income:





















Trustco Financial Services income









3,938

















3,425













Fees for services to customers









4,911

















5,144













Net gains on equity securities









-

















1,360













Other









977

















565













Total noninterest income









9,826

















10,494

































Noninterest expenses:





















Salaries and employee benefits









23,770

















23,947













Net occupancy expense









9,072

















8,986













Equipment expense









3,862

















3,728













Professional services









3,612

















3,030













Outsourced services









5,160

















5,256













Advertising expense









665

















874













FDIC and other insurance









2,324

















1,891













Other real estate expense, net









550

















90













Other









3,537

















3,560













Total noninterest expenses









52,552

















51,362

































Income before taxes









38,443

















32,398













Income taxes









9,129

















7,721

































Net income





$





29,314

















24,677

































Net income per common share:





















- Basic





$





1.54

















1.30

































- Diluted









1.54

















1.30

































Average basic shares (in thousands)









18,992

















19,023













Average diluted shares (in thousands)









19,019

















19,033











































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION





















(dollars in thousands)













(Unaudited)

















6/30/2025





















3/31/2025





















12/31/2024





















9/30/2024





















6/30/2024





















ASSETS:



























































































Cash and due from banks





$





45,218













$





48,782













$





47,364













$





49,659













$





42,193













Federal funds sold and other short term investments









668,373

















707,355

















594,448

















473,306

















493,920













Total cash and cash equivalents









713,591

















756,137

















641,812

















522,965

















536,113

























































Securities available for sale:













































U. S. government sponsored enterprises









71,241

















65,942

















85,617

















90,588

















106,796













States and political subdivisions









18

















18

















18

















26

















26













Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage













































obligations - residential









221,721

















219,333

















213,128

















222,841

















218,311













Small Business Administration - guaranteed













































participation securities









12,945

















13,683

















14,141

















15,171

















15,592













Corporate bonds









29,943

















24,779

















44,581

















54,327

















53,764













Other securities









698

















698

















700

















701

















688













Total securities available for sale









336,566

















324,453

















358,185

















383,654

















395,177

























































Held to maturity securities:













































Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage













































obligations-residential









4,836

















5,090

















5,365

















5,636

















5,921













Total held to maturity securities









4,836

















5,090

















5,365

















5,636

















5,921

























































Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock









6,601

















6,507

















6,507

















6,507

















6,507

























































Loans:













































Commercial









314,273

















302,753

















286,857

















280,261

















282,441













Residential mortgage loans









4,394,317

















4,380,561

















4,388,302

















4,382,674

















4,370,640













Home equity line of credit









435,433

















419,806

















409,261

















393,418

















370,063













Installment loans









12,678

















13,017

















13,638

















14,503

















15,168













Loans, net of deferred net costs









5,156,701

















5,116,137

















5,098,058

















5,070,856

















5,038,312

























































Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans









51,265

















50,606

















50,248

















49,950

















49,772













Net loans









5,105,436

















5,065,531

















5,047,810

















5,020,906

















4,988,540

























































Bank premises and equipment, net









38,129

















37,178

















33,782

















33,324

















33,466













Operating lease right-of-use assets









36,322

















34,968

















36,627

















37,958

















38,376













Other assets









106,894

















108,681

















108,656

















98,730

















102,544

























































Total assets





$





6,348,375













$





6,338,545













$





6,238,744





$





6,109,680













$





6,106,644



























































LIABILITIES:















































Deposits:













































Demand





$





784,351













$





793,306













$





762,101













$





753,878













$





745,227













Interest-bearing checking









1,045,043

















1,067,948

















1,027,540

















988,527

















1,029,606













Savings accounts









1,082,489

















1,094,968

















1,086,534

















1,092,038

















1,144,427













Money market deposit accounts









467,087

















478,872

















465,049

















477,113

















517,445













Time deposits









2,111,344

















2,061,576

















2,049,759

















1,952,635

















1,840,262













Total deposits









5,490,314

















5,496,670

















5,390,983

















5,264,191

















5,276,967

























































Short-term borrowings









82,370

















82,275

















84,781

















91,450

















89,720













Operating lease liabilities









39,350

















38,324

















40,159

















41,469

















42,026













Accrued expenses and other liabilities









43,536

















33,468

















46,478

















43,549

















42,763

























































Total liabilities









5,655,570

















5,650,737

















5,562,401

















5,440,659

















5,451,476



























































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:















































Capital stock









20,097

















20,097

















20,097

















20,058

















20,058













Surplus









259,490

















259,182

















258,874

















257,644

















257,490













Undivided profits









462,158

















453,931

















446,503

















442,079

















436,048













Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax









1,663

















(132





)













(3,861





)













(6,600





)













(14,268





)









Treasury stock at cost









(50,603





)













(45,270





)













(45,270





)













(44,160





)













(44,160





)





















































Total shareholders' equity









692,805

















687,808

















676,343

















669,021

















655,168

























































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$





6,348,375













$





6,338,545













$





6,238,744





$





6,109,680













$





6,106,644

























































Outstanding shares (in thousands)









18,851

















19,020

















19,020

















19,010

















19,010































NONPERFORMING ASSETS









































(dollars in thousands)













(Unaudited)

















6/30/2025





















3/31/2025





















12/31/2024





















9/30/2024





















6/30/2024





















Nonperforming Assets













































































































































































New York and other states*























































































Loans in nonaccrual status:





















































































Commercial





$





684













$





688













$





343













$





466













$





741













Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family









14,048

















14,795

















14,671

















15,320

















14,992













Installment









34

















139

















108

















163

















131













Total nonperforming loans









14,766

















15,622

















15,122

















15,949

















15,864













Other real estate owned









1,136

















2,107

















2,175

















2,503

















2,334













Total nonperforming assets





$





15,902













$





17,729













$





17,297













$





18,452













$





18,198











































Florida































Loans in nonaccrual status:





























Commercial





$





-













$





-













$





-













$





314













$





314













Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family









3,132

















3,135

















3,656

















3,176

















2,985













Installment









12

















3

















22

















5

















22













Total nonperforming loans









3,144

















3,138

















3,678

















3,495

















3,321













Other real estate owned









-

















-

















-

















-

















-













Total nonperforming assets





$





3,144













$





3,138













$





3,678













$





3,495













$





3,321











































Total































Loans in nonaccrual status:





























Commercial





$





684













$





688













$





343













$





780













$





1,055













Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family









17,180

















17,930

















18,327

















18,496

















17,977













Installment









46

















142

















130

















168

















153













Total nonperforming loans









17,910

















18,760

















18,800

















19,444

















19,185













Other real estate owned









1,136

















2,107

















2,175

















2,503

















2,334













Total nonperforming assets





$





19,046













$





20,867













$





20,975













$





21,947













$





21,519







































































Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs





























































New York and other states*































Commercial





$





-













$





(3





)









$





62













$





65













$





-













Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family









(121





)













41

















(316





)













104

















(74





)









Installment









18

















4

















41

















11

















(2





)









Total net chargeoffs (recoveries)





$





(103





)









$





42













$





(213





)









$





180













$





(76





)







































Florida































Commercial





$





-













$





(315





)









$





314













$





-













$





-













Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family









-

















-

















-

















-

















17













Installment









94

















15

















1

















42

















7













Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs





$





94













$





(300





)









$





315













$





42













$





24











































Total































Commercial





$





-













$





(318





)









$





376













$





65













$





-













Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family









(121





)













41

















(316





)













104

















(57





)









Installment









112

















19

















42

















53

















5













Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs





$





(9





)









$





(258





)









$





102













$





222













$





(52





)



































































Asset Quality Ratios



























































Total nonperforming loans (1)





$





17,910













$





18,760













$





18,800













$





19,444













$





19,185













Total nonperforming assets (1)









19,046

















20,867

















20,975

















21,947

















21,519













Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2)









(9





)













(258





)













102

















222

















(52





)





































Allowance for credit losses on loans (1)









51,265

















50,606

















50,248

















49,950

















49,772









































Nonperforming loans to total loans









0.35





%













0.37





%













0.37





%













0.38





%













0.38





%









Nonperforming assets to total assets









0.30





%













0.33





%













0.34





%













0.36





%













0.35





%









Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans









0.99





%













0.99





%













0.99





%













0.99





%













0.99





%









Coverage ratio (1)









286.2





%













269.8





%













267.3





%













256.9





%













259.4





%









Annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs to average loans (2)









0.00





%













-0.02





%













0.01





%













0.02





%













0.00





%









Allowance for credit losses on loans to annualized net chargeoffs (2)





N/A





N/A





123.2x





56.3x





N/A

















* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts.









(1) At period-end









(2) For the three-month period ended



























DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -













INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL





















(dollars in thousands)









































































(Unaudited)







Three months ended









Three months ended













June 30, 2025









June 30, 2024













Average









Interest













Average













Average









Interest













Average

















Balance





















Rate













Balance





















Rate













Assets









































































































































Securities available for sale:





































































U. S. government sponsored enterprises





$





73,468













$





614

















3.34





%









$





113,844













$





909

















3.20





%









Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage





































































obligations - residential









244,628

















1,613

















2.62

















250,517

















1,451

















2.30













State and political subdivisions









18

















0

















6.77

















26

















1

















6.75













Corporate bonds









25,707

















210

















3.26

















55,065

















362

















2.63













Small Business Administration - guaranteed





































































participation securities









14,083

















75

















2.14

















17,436

















94

















2.15













Other









697

















8

















4.59

















694

















2

















1.15

















































































Total securities available for sale









358,601

















2,520

















2.81

















437,582

















2,819

















2.58

















































































Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments









648,457

















7,212

















4.46

















506,493

















6,894

















5.48

















































































Held to maturity securities:





































































Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage





































































obligations - residential









4,970

















54

















4.37

















6,054

















65

















4.28

















































































Total held to maturity securities









4,970

















54

















4.37

















6,054

















65

















4.28

















































































Federal Home Loan Bank stock









6,591

















129

















7.83

















6,340

















147

















9.27

















































































Commercial loans









306,373

















4,261

















5.56

















280,559

















3,765

















5.37













Residential mortgage loans









4,387,181

















43,236

















3.94

















4,359,232

















40,819

















3.75













Home equity lines of credit









428,933

















6,830

















6.39

















364,210

















5,814

















6.42













Installment loans









12,523

















230

















7.35

















15,395

















262

















6.86

















































































Loans, net of unearned income









5,135,010

















54,557

















4.25

















5,019,396

















50,660

















4.04

















































































Total interest earning assets









6,153,629













$





64,472

















4.19

















5,975,865













$





60,585

















4.06

















































































Allowance for credit losses on loans









(50,777





)





































(49,454





)

































Cash & non-interest earning assets









204,006









































181,688













































































































































































Total assets





$





6,306,858





































$





6,108,099













































































































































































Liabilities and shareholders' equity









































































































































Deposits:





































































Interest bearing checking accounts





$





1,039,242













$





536

















0.21







%















$





1,009,048













$





288

















0.11





%









Money market accounts









470,824

















2,086

















1.78

















524,068

















2,228

















1.71













Savings









1,087,467

















733

















0.27

















1,145,922

















675

















0.24













Time deposits









2,085,329

















19,195

















3.69

















1,873,139

















19,400

















4.17

















































































Total interest bearing deposits









4,682,862

















22,550

















1.93

















4,552,177

















22,591

















2.00













Short-term borrowings









81,055

















176

















0.87

















93,703

















206

















0.89

















































































Total interest bearing liabilities









4,763,917













$





22,726

















1.91

















4,645,880













$





22,797

















1.97

















































































Demand deposits









777,956









































735,262





































Other liabilities









73,903









































76,258





































Shareholders' equity









691,082









































650,699









































































































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$





6,306,858





































$





6,108,099









































































































Net interest income













$





41,746





































$





37,788

































































































Net interest spread

























2.28





%





























2.09





%

















































































































































Net interest margin (net interest income to





































































total interest earning assets)

























2.71





%





























2.53





%































DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -













INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL, Continued





















































































(dollars in thousands)













































































(Unaudited)







Six Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















June 30, 2025













June 30, 2024

















Average









Interest

















Average













Average









Interest













Average

















Balance

























Rate













Balance





















Rate













Assets

















































































































































Securities available for sale:









































































U. S. government sponsored enterprises





$





74,071

















1,210

















3.27





%









$





119,908

















1,815

















3.03





%









Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage









































































obligations - residential









242,083

















3,096

















2.56

















254,665

















2,945

















2.31













State and political subdivisions









18

















-

















6.77

















26

















1

















6.82













Corporate bonds









32,823

















470

















2.86

















64,345

















838

















2.60













Small Business Administration - guaranteed









































































participation securities









14,540

















156

















2.15

















17,830

















194

















2.18













Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage









































































obligations - commercial









-













































-

















-

















-













Other









698

















15

















4.30

















695

















5

















1.44





















































































Total securities available for sale









364,233

















4,947

















2.72

















457,469

















5,798

















2.53





















































































Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments









631,148

















13,944

















4.46

















502,072

















13,644

















5.47





















































































Held to maturity securities:









































































Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage









































































obligations - residential









5,101

















111

















4.35

















6,192

















133

















4.29





















































































Total held to maturity securities









5,101

















111

















4.35

















6,192

















133

















4.29





















































































Federal Home Loan Bank stock









6,549

















280

















8.55

















6,271

















299

















9.54





















































































Commercial loans









302,173

















8,426

















5.58

















278,871

















7,425

















5.33













Residential mortgage loans









4,386,418

















85,851

















3.92

















4,359,351

















81,236

















3.73













Home equity lines of credit









421,498

















13,265

















6.35

















358,607

















11,277

















6.32













Installment loans









12,744

















465

















7.36

















15,761

















526

















6.72





















































































Loans, net of unearned income









5,122,833

















108,007

















4.22

















5,012,590

















100,464

















4.01





















































































Total interest earning assets









6,129,864

















127,289

















4.16

















5,984,594

















120,338

















4.03





















































































Allowance for credit losses on loans









(50,627





)









































(49,139





)

































Cash & non-interest earning assets









202,590













































188,364





















































































































































































Total assets





$





6,281,827









































$





6,123,819





















































































































































































Liabilities and shareholders' equity

















































































































































Deposits:









































































Interest bearing checking accounts





$





1,038,733

















1,094

















0.21





%









$





999,589

















528

















0.11





%









Money market accounts









469,952

















4,075

















1.75

















534,378

















4,570

















1.72













Savings









1,088,408

















1,467

















0.27

















1,152,241

















1,387

















0.24













Time deposits









2,069,998

















38,178

















3.72

















1,881,535

















39,077

















4.18





















































































Total interest bearing deposits









4,667,091

















44,814

















1.94

















4,567,743

















45,562

















2.01













Short-term borrowings









82,125

















356

















0.87

















93,510

















410

















0.88





















































































Total interest bearing liabilities









4,749,216

















45,170

















1.92

















4,661,253

















45,972

















1.98





















































































Demand deposits









769,923













































730,781





































Other liabilities









76,308













































83,105





































Shareholders' equity









686,380













































648,680













































































































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$





6,281,827









































$





6,123,819













































































































Net interest income

















82,119









































74,366





































































































Net interest spread





























2.24





%





























2.05





%

























































































































































Net interest margin (net interest income to









































































total interest earning assets)





























2.68





%





























2.48





%



















Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation







Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible book value by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity divided by shares outstanding. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity exclusive of changes in intangible assets.





Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.





Adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measures of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and non-interest fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income. We calculate the adjusted efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, excluding net gains on equity securities. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue. Additionally, we believe this measure is important to investors looking for a measure of efficiency in our productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.





We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible book value to shares outstanding, tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets, and efficiency ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is set forth below.











NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION











































































(dollars in thousands)





































(Unaudited)















































6/30/2025













3/31/2025













6/30/2024

























Tangible Book Value Per Share











































































Equity (GAAP)









$





692,805













$





687,808













$





655,168

























Less: Intangible assets













553

















553

















553

























Tangible equity (Non-GAAP)









$





692,252













$





687,255













$





654,615





























































Shares outstanding













18,851

















19,020

















19,010

























Tangible book value per share













36.72

















36.13

















34.44

























Book value per share













36.75

















36.16

















34.46































































Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets







































Total Assets (GAAP)









$





6,348,375













$





6,338,545













$





6,106,644

























Less: Intangible assets













553

















553

















553

























Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)









$





6,347,822













$





6,337,992













$





6,106,091





























































Consolidated Equity to Assets (GAAP)













10.91





%













10.85





%













10.73





%





















Consolidated Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)













10.91





%













10.84





%













10.72





%



































































Three months ended













Six Months Ended













Efficiency and Adjusted Efficiency Ratios













6/30/2025









3/31/2025









6/30/2024













6/30/2025

















6/30/2024















Net interest income (GAAP)





A





$





41,746













$





40,373













$





37,788













$





82,119













$





74,366













Non-interest income (GAAP)





B









4,852

















4,974

















5,651

















9,826

















10,494













Less: Net gains on equity securities













-

















-

















1,360

















-

















1,360













Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)





C





$





46,598













$





45,347













$





42,079













$





91,945













$





83,500

















































Total noninterest expense (GAAP)





D





$





26,223













$





26,329













$





26,459













$





52,552













$





51,362













Less: Other real estate expense, net





E









522

















28

















16

















550

















90













Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)





F





$





25,701













$





26,301













$





26,443













$





52,002













$





51,272

















































Efficiency Ratio (GAAP)





D/(A+B)









56.27





%













58.06





%













60.91





%













57.16





%













60.53





%









Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)





F/C









55.15





%













58.00





%













62.84





%













56.56





%













61.40





%























Subsidiary:





Trustco Bank











Contact:





Robert Leonard













Executive Vice President













(518) 381-3693







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.