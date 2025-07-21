TrustCo Bank Corp NY Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results with 19.8% Increase in Net Income

TrustCo Bank Corp NY reports significant Q2 2025 financial growth, with increased income, loan, and deposit metrics year-over-year.
Quiver AI Summary
TrustCo Bank Corp NY announced strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $15.0 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, marking a 19.8% increase from $12.6 million in the same quarter of 2024. The bank's net interest income rose by 10.5% year-over-year to $41.7 million, aided by controlled deposit costs and enhanced asset yields, resulting in a net interest margin increase to 2.71%. Average loans and deposits showed growth, with loans up by $115.6 million and deposits up by $173.4 million compared to the previous year. The capital position improved, with equity to assets rising to 10.91% and book value per share increasing to $36.75. TrustCo's focus on relationship lending and disciplined product offerings has helped strengthen its financial performance, alongside a continued commitment to return value to shareholders through a stock repurchase program.
Potential Positives
- Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $15.0 million, representing a significant 19.8% increase compared to the same period in 2024.
- Net interest income rose by 10.5% year over year, reaching $41.7 million, driven by higher asset yields and effective deposit cost management.
- Average loans increased by $115.6 million, or 2.3%, indicating strong loan demand and borrower confidence.
- The equity to assets ratio improved to 10.91%, highlighting a strengthened capital position for the company.
Potential Negatives
- Non-interest expense increased by $236 thousand compared to the second quarter of 2024, indicating rising operational costs.
- The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $650 thousand, an increase from $500 thousand in the same quarter last year, suggesting potential concerns about credit risk.
- Net gains on equity securities were absent in the second quarter of 2025, a significant decrease from $1.36 million in the same quarter of the previous year, reflecting adverse performance in investments.
FAQ
What are the key financial results for TrustCo in Q2 2025?
TrustCo reported a net income of $15.0 million and net interest income of $41.7 million, reflecting a 10.5% increase.
How did TrustCo's net interest margin change in Q2 2025?
Net interest margin increased to 2.71%, up 18 basis points from 2.53% in Q2 2024.
What was TrustCo's book value per share at the end of Q2 2025?
The book value per share rose to $36.75, up from $34.46 a year earlier.
How much did TrustCo invest in stock repurchases during Q2 2025?
During Q2 2025, TrustCo purchased 169,000 shares under its stock repurchase program.
What are the expected future trends for TrustCo's loan growth?
Loan growth is expected to continue as borrower confidence improves, indicating potential for increased net interest income.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.
Full Release
Executive Snapshot:
Bank-wide financial results:
Key metrics for the second quarter 2025:
Net income of $15.0 million, or $0.79 diluted earnings per share, increased 19.8% compared to $12.6 million, or $0.66 diluted earnings per share for the second quarter 2024
Net interest income of $41.7 million, up 10.5% from $37.8 million for the second quarter 2024
Net interest margin of 2.71%, up 18 basis points from 2.53% in second quarter of 2024
Average loans were up $115.6 million for the second quarter 2025 compared to the second quarter 2024
Average deposits were up $173.4 million for the second quarter 2025 compared to the second quarter 2024
Capital position and key ratios:
Consolidated equity to assets increased to 10.91% as of June 30, 2025 from 10.73% as of June 30, 2024
Book value per share as of June 30, 2025 was $36.75, up from $34.46 as of June 30, 2024
169 thousand shares of TrustCo common stock were purchased under the stock repurchase program during the second quarter 2025
Trustco Financial Services and Wealth Management income:
Fees increased to $1.8 million, or by 13.0%, compared to second quarter 2024
Assets under management increased to $1.19 billion, or by 8.2%, compared to second quarter 2024
GLENVILLE, N.Y., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustCo Bank Corp NY (
TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST
) today announced strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025 underscored by rising net interest income, continued margin expansion, and accelerated loan growth across key portfolios. Net interest income increased 10.5% year over year to $41.7 million, driven by the ongoing repricing of the loan portfolio at higher yields and disciplined management of deposit costs, which remained well-controlled despite sustained competitive pressures. Net interest margin expanded to 2.71% from 2.53% in the prior year period, reflecting improved asset yields and prudent deposit pricing strategies. This resulted in second quarter 2025 net income of $15.0 million or $0.79 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $12.6 million or $0.66 diluted earnings per share for the second quarter 2024. Loan growth gained momentum during the quarter, with total average loans increasing $115.6 million or 2.3% for the second quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024. This growth signals increasing borrower confidence and supports the Bank’s strategic focus on high quality relationship lending.
Overview
Chairman, President, and CEO, Robert J. McCormick said “Part of our long-term strategy is having the right mix of products available so that we can sell the right thing, to the right customer, at the right time. It is our ability to do this with agility and skill that has produced the standout results announced today. We saw double digit growth in our return metrics year over year, as return on average assets improved 17%, and return on average equity grew 12.5%. Our margin improved 7% year over year, in tandem with a 12% year over year improvement in adjusted efficiency ratio. Our ability to sell home equity products at a time of high market demand for the flexibility they offer has been key to this success. Home equity credit lines are up 18% year over year. Likewise, we strategically grew commercial loans 11% year over year – which we have done without exposure to risky multi-family loans or other industry-specific concentrations. We lowered non-performing loans to total loans by 7% year over year, and booked a second consecutive quarter of net recoveries. These exceptional results in the first half of 2025 provide a foundation for positive momentum moving into 2026.”
Details
As the year continues to progress, we are seeing increased opportunities to deploy our resources effectively. Some efforts include loan originations, targeted investments in technology and digital banking infrastructure, and strategic growth in key markets. Average loans were up $115.6 million, or 2.3%, in the second quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024. Average residential loans and HECLs, our primary lending focus, were up $27.9 million, or 0.6%, and $64.7 million, or 17.8%, respectively, in the second quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024. Average commercial loans also increased $25.8 million, or 9.2%, in the second quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024. We believe that this upward trend reflects improving economic confidence among borrowers, strong credit quality, and the Bank’s focus on relationship lending. The sustained growth in the loan portfolio will likely enhance net interest income in the quarters ahead. Average deposits were up $173.4 million, or 3.3%, for the second quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024, primarily as a result of an increase in time deposits, interest bearing checking accounts, and demand deposits. The Bank’s continued emphasis on relationship banking, combined with competitive product offerings and digital capabilities, has contributed to a stable deposit base that supports ongoing loan growth and expansion.
During the second quarter of 2025, we remained committed to returning value to shareholders through a disciplined share repurchase program, which reflects our confidence in the long-term strength of the franchise and our focus on capital optimization. TrustCo purchased 169 thousand, or 0.9%, of total shares outstanding of TrustCo common stock under the previously announced stock repurchase program during the second quarter of 2025. Our approach ensures every dollar of capital is working to generate solid returns, strengthen customer relationships, and enhance shareholder value. As of June 30, 2025, our equity to asset ratio was 10.91%, compared to 10.73% as of June 30, 2024. Book value per share as of June 30, 2025 was $36.75, up 6.6% compared to $34.46 a year earlier.
Net interest income was $41.7 million for the second quarter 2025, an increase of $4.0 million, or 10.5%, compared to the second quarter of 2024, driven by loan growth at higher interest rates, increase in interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments, and less interest expense on deposit products, partially offset by lower investment interest income. The net interest margin for the second quarter 2025 was 2.71%, up 18 basis points from 2.53% in the second quarter of 2024. The yield on interest earnings assets increased to 4.19% in the second quarter of 2025, up 13 basis points from 4.06% in the second quarter of 2024. The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased to 1.91% in the second quarter 2025, down from 1.97% in the second quarter 2024. The Bank is well positioned to continue delivering strong net interest income performance even as the Federal Reserve signals a potential easing cycle in the months ahead. Our balance sheet is built for resilience and flexibility, with a favorable asset mix and a stable deposit base that we believe positions us to thrive across interest rate environments. In addition to new loan originations, we are seeing ongoing opportunities to reprice portions of our existing loan book as higher-rate loans replace paydowns and early payoffs, helping us maintain attractive yields. With loan demand accelerating and funding costs stabilizing, we believe there is meaningful upside to net interest income in the coming quarters. Our proactive asset-liability management strategy gives us confidence in sustaining margin strength and driving consistent profitable growth.
Non-interest income, net of net gains on equity securities, increased to $4.9 million as compared to $4.3 million for the second quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to wealth management and financial services fees, which increased by 13.0% to $1.8 million, driven by strong client demand and higher assets under management. These revenues represent 37.5% of non-interest income for the second quarter of 2025. The majority of this fee income is recurring, supported by long-term advisory relationships and a growing base of managed assets. Non-interest expense increased $236 thousand over the second quarter of 2024.
Asset quality remains strong and has been consistent over the past twelve months. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $650 thousand in the second quarter of 2025. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 0.99% as of both June 30, 2025 and 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $51.3 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $49.8 million as of June 30, 2024. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $17.9 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $19.2 million as of June 30, 2024. NPLs were 0.35% and 0.38% of total loans as of June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The coverage ratio, or allowance for credit losses on loans to NPLs, was 286.2% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 259.4% as of June 30, 2024. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $19.0 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $21.5 million as of June 30, 2024.
A conference call to discuss second quarter 2025
results will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 22, 2025.
Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free for the United States at 1-833-470-1428, and for Canada at 1-833-950-0062, Access code 258501. A replay of the call will be available for thirty days by dialing toll-free for the United States at 1-866-813-9403, Access code 410483. The call will also be audio webcast at
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/979003710
, and will be available for one year.
About TrustCo Bank Corp NY
TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.3 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 136 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida as of June 30, 2025.
In addition, the Bank’s Wealth Management Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol
TRST
.
Forward-Looking Statements
All statements in this news release and the relatedearnings callthat are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future development, results or periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our future performance, including our expectations regarding the impact of our loan portfolio’s growth, loan demand and funding cost on net interest income, and the anticipated effects of our capital management strategy, including our stock repurchase program. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time the statements are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from the views, beliefs and projections expressed in such statements, and many of the risks and uncertainties are heightened by or may, in the future, be heightened by volatility in financial markets and macroeconomic or geopolitical concerns related to inflation, changes in United States and foreign trade policy, continued elevated interest rates and ongoing armed conflicts (including the Russia/Ukraine conflict and the conflict in Israel and surrounding areas). TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: future changes in interest rates; external economic factors, such as changes in monetary policy, ongoing inflationary pressures and continued elevated prices; exposure to credit risk in our lending activities; the risk of weakness in residential real estate markets; our increasing commercial loan portfolio; the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses on loans to cover actual loan losses; our ability to meet the cash flow requirements of our depositors or borrowers or meet our operating cash needs to fund corporate expansion and other activities; claims and litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibility and lender liability; the enforcement of federal cannabis laws and regulations and its impact on our ability to provide services in the cannabis industry; our dependency upon the services of the management team; our disclosure controls and procedures’ ability to prevent or detect errors or acts of fraud; the adequacy of our business continuity and disaster recovery plans; the effectiveness of our risk management framework; the impact of any expansion by us into new lines of business or new products and services; an increase in the prevalence of fraud and other financial crimes; the impact of severe weather events and climate change on us and the communities we serve, including societal responses to climate change; environmental, social and governance risks, as well as diversity, equity, and inclusion-related risks, and their impact on our reputation and relationships; the chance of a prolonged economic downturn, especially one affecting our geographic market area; instability in global economic conditions and geopolitical matters, as well as volatility in financial markets; the soundness of other financial institutions; U.S. government shutdowns, credit rating downgrades, or failure to increase the debt ceiling; fluctuations in the trust wealth management fees we receive as a result of investment performance; the impact of regulatory capital rules on our growth; changes in laws and regulations, including changes in cybersecurity or privacy regulations; restrictions on data collection and use; our compliance with the USA PATRIOT Act, Bank Secrecy Act, and other laws and regulations that could result in material fines or sanctions; changes in tax laws; limitations on our ability to pay dividends; TrustCo Realty Corp.’s ability to qualify as a real estate investment trust; changes in accounting standards; competition within our market areas; consumers and businesses’ use of non-banks to complete financial transactions; our reliance on third-party service providers; the impact of data breaches and cyber-attacks; the development and use of artificial intelligence; the impact of a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties; the impact of an unauthorized disclosure of sensitive or confidential client or customer information; the impact of interruptions in the effective operation of our computer systems; the impact of anti-takeover provisions in our organizational documents; the impact of the manner in which we allocate capital; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in our public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2025 to be filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent TrustCo management’s judgment as of the date of this news release. TrustCo disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements, either as a result of future developments, new information or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY
GLENVILLE, NY
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
6/30/2024
Summary of operations
Net interest income
$
41,746
$
40,373
$
37,788
Provision for credit losses
650
300
500
Net gains on equity securities
-
-
1,360
Noninterest income, excluding net gains on equity securities
4,852
4,974
4,291
Noninterest expense
26,223
26,329
26,459
Net income
15,039
14,275
12,551
Per share
Net income per share:
- Basic
$
0.79
$
0.75
$
0.66
- Diluted
0.79
0.75
0.66
Cash dividends
0.36
0.36
0.36
Book value at period end
36.75
36.16
34.46
Market price at period end
33.42
30.48
28.77
At period end
Full time equivalent employees
733
740
753
Full service banking offices
136
136
138
Performance ratios
Return on average assets
0.96
%
0.93
%
0.82
%
Return on average equity
8.73
8.49
7.76
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
56.27
58.06
60.91
Adjusted Efficiency ratio (1)
55.15
58.00
62.84
Net interest spread
2.28
2.21
2.09
Net interest margin
2.71
2.64
2.53
Dividend payout ratio
45.27
47.97
54.57
Capital ratios at period end
Consolidated equity to assets
10.91
%
10.85
%
10.73
%
Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (1)
10.91
%
10.84
%
10.72
%
Asset quality analysis at period end
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.35
%
0.37
%
0.38
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.30
0.33
0.35
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
0.99
0.99
0.99
Coverage ratio (2)
2.9x
2.7x
2.6x
(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure, see Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
(2) Calculated as allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total nonperforming loans.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, Continued
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
06/30/25
06/30/24
Summary of operations
Net interest income
$
82,119
74,366
Provision for credit losses
950
1,100
Net gains on equity securities
-
1,360
Noninterest income, excluding net gains on equity securities
9,826
9,134
Noninterest expense
52,552
51,362
Net income
29,314
24,677
Per share
Net income per share:
- Basic
$
1.54
1.30
- Diluted
1.54
1.30
Cash dividends
0.72
0.72
Book value at period end
36.75
34.46
Market price at period end
33.42
28.77
Performance ratios
Return on average assets
0.94
%
0.81
Return on average equity
8.61
7.65
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
57.16
60.53
Adjusted Efficiency ratio (1)
56.56
61.40
Net interest spread
2.24
2.05
Net interest margin
2.68
2.48
Dividend payout ratio
46.58
55.51
(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure, see Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
Interest and dividend income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
54,557
$
53,450
$
53,024
$
52,112
$
50,660
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:
U. S. government sponsored enterprises
614
596
680
718
909
State and political subdivisions
-
-
-
-
1
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage
obligations - residential
1,613
1,483
1,418
1,397
1,451
Corporate bonds
210
260
358
361
362
Small Business Administration - guaranteed
participation securities
75
81
84
90
94
Other securities
8
7
6
2
2
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale
2,520
2,427
2,546
2,568
2,819
Interest on held to maturity securities:
obligations - residential
54
57
59
62
65
Total interest on held to maturity securities
54
57
59
62
65
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
129
151
152
153
147
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments
7,212
6,732
6,128
6,174
6,894
Total interest income
64,472
62,817
61,909
61,069
60,585
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits:
Interest-bearing checking
536
558
397
311
288
Savings
733
734
719
770
675
Money market deposit accounts
2,086
1,989
2,024
2,154
2,228
Time deposits
19,195
18,983
19,680
18,969
19,400
Interest on short-term borrowings
176
180
187
194
206
Total interest expense
22,726
22,444
23,007
22,398
22,797
Net interest income
41,746
40,373
38,902
38,671
37,788
Less: Provision for credit losses
650
300
400
500
500
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
41,096
40,073
38,502
38,171
37,288
Noninterest income:
Trustco Financial Services income
1,818
2,120
1,778
2,044
1,609
Fees for services to customers
2,266
2,645
2,226
2,482
2,399
Net gains on equity securities
-
-
-
23
1,360
Other
768
209
405
382
283
Total noninterest income
4,852
4,974
4,409
4,931
5,651
Noninterest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
11,876
11,894
12,068
12,134
12,520
Net occupancy expense
4,518
4,554
4,563
4,271
4,375
Equipment expense
1,918
1,944
2,404
1,757
1,990
Professional services
1,886
1,726
1,782
1,863
1,570
Outsourced services
2,460
2,700
3,051
2,551
2,755
Advertising expense
304
361
590
339
466
FDIC and other insurance
1,136
1,188
1,113
1,112
797
Other real estate expense, net
522
28
476
204
16
Other
1,603
1,934
2,118
1,969
1,970
Total noninterest expenses
26,223
26,329
28,165
26,200
26,459
Income before taxes
19,725
18,718
14,746
16,902
16,480
Income taxes
4,686
4,443
3,465
4,027
3,929
Net income
$
15,039
$
14,275
$
11,281
$
12,875
$
12,551
Net income per common share:
- Basic
$
0.79
$
0.75
$
0.59
$
0.68
$
0.66
- Diluted
0.79
0.75
0.59
0.68
0.66
Average basic shares (in thousands)
18,965
19,020
19,015
19,010
19,022
Average diluted shares (in thousands)
18,994
19,044
19,045
19,036
19,033
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, Continued
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
06/30/25
06/30/24
Interest and dividend income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
108,007
100,464
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:
U. S. government sponsored enterprises
1,210
1,815
State and political subdivisions
-
1
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage
obligations - residential
3,096
2,945
Corporate bonds
470
838
Small Business Administration - guaranteed
participation securities
156
194
Other securities
15
5
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale
4,947
5,798
Interest on held to maturity securities:
Mortgage-backed securities-residential
111
133
Total interest on held to maturity securities
111
133
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
280
299
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments
13,944
13,644
Total interest income
127,289
120,338
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits:
Interest-bearing checking
1,094
528
Savings
1,467
1,387
Money market deposit accounts
4,075
4,570
Time deposits
38,178
39,077
Interest on short-term borrowings
356
410
Total interest expense
45,170
45,972
Net interest income
82,119
74,366
Less: Provision for credit losses
950
1,100
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
81,169
73,266
Noninterest income:
Trustco Financial Services income
3,938
3,425
Fees for services to customers
4,911
5,144
Net gains on equity securities
-
1,360
Other
977
565
Total noninterest income
9,826
10,494
Noninterest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
23,770
23,947
Net occupancy expense
9,072
8,986
Equipment expense
3,862
3,728
Professional services
3,612
3,030
Outsourced services
5,160
5,256
Advertising expense
665
874
FDIC and other insurance
2,324
1,891
Other real estate expense, net
550
90
Other
3,537
3,560
Total noninterest expenses
52,552
51,362
Income before taxes
38,443
32,398
Income taxes
9,129
7,721
Net income
$
29,314
24,677
Net income per common share:
- Basic
$
1.54
1.30
- Diluted
1.54
1.30
Average basic shares (in thousands)
18,992
19,023
Average diluted shares (in thousands)
19,019
19,033
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
ASSETS:
Cash and due from banks
$
45,218
$
48,782
$
47,364
$
49,659
$
42,193
Federal funds sold and other short term investments
668,373
707,355
594,448
473,306
493,920
Total cash and cash equivalents
713,591
756,137
641,812
522,965
536,113
Securities available for sale:
U. S. government sponsored enterprises
71,241
65,942
85,617
90,588
106,796
States and political subdivisions
18
18
18
26
26
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage
obligations - residential
221,721
219,333
213,128
222,841
218,311
Small Business Administration - guaranteed
participation securities
12,945
13,683
14,141
15,171
15,592
Corporate bonds
29,943
24,779
44,581
54,327
53,764
Other securities
698
698
700
701
688
Total securities available for sale
336,566
324,453
358,185
383,654
395,177
Held to maturity securities:
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage
obligations-residential
4,836
5,090
5,365
5,636
5,921
Total held to maturity securities
4,836
5,090
5,365
5,636
5,921
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock
6,601
6,507
6,507
6,507
6,507
Loans:
Commercial
314,273
302,753
286,857
280,261
282,441
Residential mortgage loans
4,394,317
4,380,561
4,388,302
4,382,674
4,370,640
Home equity line of credit
435,433
419,806
409,261
393,418
370,063
Installment loans
12,678
13,017
13,638
14,503
15,168
Loans, net of deferred net costs
5,156,701
5,116,137
5,098,058
5,070,856
5,038,312
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans
51,265
50,606
50,248
49,950
49,772
Net loans
5,105,436
5,065,531
5,047,810
5,020,906
4,988,540
Bank premises and equipment, net
38,129
37,178
33,782
33,324
33,466
Operating lease right-of-use assets
36,322
34,968
36,627
37,958
38,376
Other assets
106,894
108,681
108,656
98,730
102,544
Total assets
$
6,348,375
$
6,338,545
$
6,238,744
$
6,109,680
$
6,106,644
LIABILITIES:
Deposits:
Demand
$
784,351
$
793,306
$
762,101
$
753,878
$
745,227
Interest-bearing checking
1,045,043
1,067,948
1,027,540
988,527
1,029,606
Savings accounts
1,082,489
1,094,968
1,086,534
1,092,038
1,144,427
Money market deposit accounts
467,087
478,872
465,049
477,113
517,445
Time deposits
2,111,344
2,061,576
2,049,759
1,952,635
1,840,262
Total deposits
5,490,314
5,496,670
5,390,983
5,264,191
5,276,967
Short-term borrowings
82,370
82,275
84,781
91,450
89,720
Operating lease liabilities
39,350
38,324
40,159
41,469
42,026
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
43,536
33,468
46,478
43,549
42,763
Total liabilities
5,655,570
5,650,737
5,562,401
5,440,659
5,451,476
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Capital stock
20,097
20,097
20,097
20,058
20,058
Surplus
259,490
259,182
258,874
257,644
257,490
Undivided profits
462,158
453,931
446,503
442,079
436,048
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
1,663
(132
)
(3,861
)
(6,600
)
(14,268
)
Treasury stock at cost
(50,603
)
(45,270
)
(45,270
)
(44,160
)
(44,160
)
Total shareholders' equity
692,805
687,808
676,343
669,021
655,168
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
6,348,375
$
6,338,545
$
6,238,744
$
6,109,680
$
6,106,644
Outstanding shares (in thousands)
18,851
19,020
19,020
19,010
19,010
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
Nonperforming Assets
New York and other states*
Loans in nonaccrual status:
Commercial
$
684
$
688
$
343
$
466
$
741
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family
14,048
14,795
14,671
15,320
14,992
Installment
34
139
108
163
131
Total nonperforming loans
14,766
15,622
15,122
15,949
15,864
Other real estate owned
1,136
2,107
2,175
2,503
2,334
Total nonperforming assets
$
15,902
$
17,729
$
17,297
$
18,452
$
18,198
Florida
Loans in nonaccrual status:
Commercial
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
314
$
314
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family
3,132
3,135
3,656
3,176
2,985
Installment
12
3
22
5
22
Total nonperforming loans
3,144
3,138
3,678
3,495
3,321
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$
3,144
$
3,138
$
3,678
$
3,495
$
3,321
Total
Loans in nonaccrual status:
Commercial
$
684
$
688
$
343
$
780
$
1,055
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family
17,180
17,930
18,327
18,496
17,977
Installment
46
142
130
168
153
Total nonperforming loans
17,910
18,760
18,800
19,444
19,185
Other real estate owned
1,136
2,107
2,175
2,503
2,334
Total nonperforming assets
$
19,046
$
20,867
$
20,975
$
21,947
$
21,519
Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs
New York and other states*
Commercial
$
-
$
(3
)
$
62
$
65
$
-
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family
(121
)
41
(316
)
104
(74
)
Installment
18
4
41
11
(2
)
Total net chargeoffs (recoveries)
$
(103
)
$
42
$
(213
)
$
180
$
(76
)
Florida
Commercial
$
-
$
(315
)
$
314
$
-
$
-
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family
-
-
-
-
17
Installment
94
15
1
42
7
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs
$
94
$
(300
)
$
315
$
42
$
24
Total
Commercial
$
-
$
(318
)
$
376
$
65
$
-
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family
(121
)
41
(316
)
104
(57
)
Installment
112
19
42
53
5
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs
$
(9
)
$
(258
)
$
102
$
222
$
(52
)
Asset Quality Ratios
Total nonperforming loans (1)
$
17,910
$
18,760
$
18,800
$
19,444
$
19,185
Total nonperforming assets (1)
19,046
20,867
20,975
21,947
21,519
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2)
(9
)
(258
)
102
222
(52
)
Allowance for credit losses on loans (1)
51,265
50,606
50,248
49,950
49,772
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.35
%
0.37
%
0.37
%
0.38
%
0.38
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.30
%
0.33
%
0.34
%
0.36
%
0.35
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
0.99
%
0.99
%
0.99
%
0.99
%
0.99
%
Coverage ratio (1)
286.2
%
269.8
%
267.3
%
256.9
%
259.4
%
Annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs to average loans (2)
0.00
%
-0.02
%
0.01
%
0.02
%
0.00
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to annualized net chargeoffs (2)
N/A
N/A
123.2x
56.3x
N/A
* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts.
(1) At period-end
(2) For the three-month period ended
DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Assets
Securities available for sale:
U. S. government sponsored enterprises
$
73,468
$
614
3.34
%
$
113,844
$
909
3.20
%
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage
obligations - residential
244,628
1,613
2.62
250,517
1,451
2.30
State and political subdivisions
18
0
6.77
26
1
6.75
Corporate bonds
25,707
210
3.26
55,065
362
2.63
Small Business Administration - guaranteed
participation securities
14,083
75
2.14
17,436
94
2.15
Other
697
8
4.59
694
2
1.15
Total securities available for sale
358,601
2,520
2.81
437,582
2,819
2.58
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments
648,457
7,212
4.46
506,493
6,894
5.48
Held to maturity securities:
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage
obligations - residential
4,970
54
4.37
6,054
65
4.28
Total held to maturity securities
4,970
54
4.37
6,054
65
4.28
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
6,591
129
7.83
6,340
147
9.27
Commercial loans
306,373
4,261
5.56
280,559
3,765
5.37
Residential mortgage loans
4,387,181
43,236
3.94
4,359,232
40,819
3.75
Home equity lines of credit
428,933
6,830
6.39
364,210
5,814
6.42
Installment loans
12,523
230
7.35
15,395
262
6.86
Loans, net of unearned income
5,135,010
54,557
4.25
5,019,396
50,660
4.04
Total interest earning assets
6,153,629
$
64,472
4.19
5,975,865
$
60,585
4.06
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(50,777
)
(49,454
)
Cash & non-interest earning assets
204,006
181,688
Total assets
$
6,306,858
$
6,108,099
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Deposits:
Interest bearing checking accounts
$
1,039,242
$
536
0.21
%
$
1,009,048
$
288
0.11
%
Money market accounts
470,824
2,086
1.78
524,068
2,228
1.71
Savings
1,087,467
733
0.27
1,145,922
675
0.24
Time deposits
2,085,329
19,195
3.69
1,873,139
19,400
4.17
Total interest bearing deposits
4,682,862
22,550
1.93
4,552,177
22,591
2.00
Short-term borrowings
81,055
176
0.87
93,703
206
0.89
Total interest bearing liabilities
4,763,917
$
22,726
1.91
4,645,880
$
22,797
1.97
Demand deposits
777,956
735,262
Other liabilities
73,903
76,258
Shareholders' equity
691,082
650,699
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
6,306,858
$
6,108,099
Net interest income
$
41,746
$
37,788
Net interest spread
2.28
%
2.09
%
Net interest margin (net interest income to
total interest earning assets)
2.71
%
2.53
%
DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL, Continued
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Assets
Securities available for sale:
U. S. government sponsored enterprises
$
74,071
1,210
3.27
%
$
119,908
1,815
3.03
%
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage
obligations - residential
242,083
3,096
2.56
254,665
2,945
2.31
State and political subdivisions
18
-
6.77
26
1
6.82
Corporate bonds
32,823
470
2.86
64,345
838
2.60
Small Business Administration - guaranteed
participation securities
14,540
156
2.15
17,830
194
2.18
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage
obligations - commercial
-
-
-
-
Other
698
15
4.30
695
5
1.44
Total securities available for sale
364,233
4,947
2.72
457,469
5,798
2.53
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments
631,148
13,944
4.46
502,072
13,644
5.47
Held to maturity securities:
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage
obligations - residential
5,101
111
4.35
6,192
133
4.29
Total held to maturity securities
5,101
111
4.35
6,192
133
4.29
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
6,549
280
8.55
6,271
299
9.54
Commercial loans
302,173
8,426
5.58
278,871
7,425
5.33
Residential mortgage loans
4,386,418
85,851
3.92
4,359,351
81,236
3.73
Home equity lines of credit
421,498
13,265
6.35
358,607
11,277
6.32
Installment loans
12,744
465
7.36
15,761
526
6.72
Loans, net of unearned income
5,122,833
108,007
4.22
5,012,590
100,464
4.01
Total interest earning assets
6,129,864
127,289
4.16
5,984,594
120,338
4.03
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(50,627
)
(49,139
)
Cash & non-interest earning assets
202,590
188,364
Total assets
$
6,281,827
$
6,123,819
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Deposits:
Interest bearing checking accounts
$
1,038,733
1,094
0.21
%
$
999,589
528
0.11
%
Money market accounts
469,952
4,075
1.75
534,378
4,570
1.72
Savings
1,088,408
1,467
0.27
1,152,241
1,387
0.24
Time deposits
2,069,998
38,178
3.72
1,881,535
39,077
4.18
Total interest bearing deposits
4,667,091
44,814
1.94
4,567,743
45,562
2.01
Short-term borrowings
82,125
356
0.87
93,510
410
0.88
Total interest bearing liabilities
4,749,216
45,170
1.92
4,661,253
45,972
1.98
Demand deposits
769,923
730,781
Other liabilities
76,308
83,105
Shareholders' equity
686,380
648,680
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
6,281,827
$
6,123,819
Net interest income
82,119
74,366
Net interest spread
2.24
%
2.05
%
Net interest margin (net interest income to
total interest earning assets)
2.68
%
2.48
%
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation
Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible book value by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity divided by shares outstanding. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity exclusive of changes in intangible assets.
Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.
Adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measures of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and non-interest fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income. We calculate the adjusted efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, excluding net gains on equity securities. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue. Additionally, we believe this measure is important to investors looking for a measure of efficiency in our productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.
We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible book value to shares outstanding, tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets, and efficiency ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is set forth below.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
6/30/2024
Tangible Book Value Per Share
Equity (GAAP)
$
692,805
$
687,808
$
655,168
Less: Intangible assets
553
553
553
Tangible equity (Non-GAAP)
$
692,252
$
687,255
$
654,615
Shares outstanding
18,851
19,020
19,010
Tangible book value per share
36.72
36.13
34.44
Book value per share
36.75
36.16
34.46
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets
Total Assets (GAAP)
$
6,348,375
$
6,338,545
$
6,106,644
Less: Intangible assets
553
553
553
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
$
6,347,822
$
6,337,992
$
6,106,091
Consolidated Equity to Assets (GAAP)
10.91
%
10.85
%
10.73
%
Consolidated Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)
10.91
%
10.84
%
10.72
%
Three months ended
Six Months Ended
Efficiency and Adjusted Efficiency Ratios
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
6/30/2024
6/30/2025
6/30/2024
Net interest income (GAAP)
A
$
41,746
$
40,373
$
37,788
$
82,119
$
74,366
Non-interest income (GAAP)
B
4,852
4,974
5,651
9,826
10,494
Less: Net gains on equity securities
-
-
1,360
-
1,360
Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)
C
$
46,598
$
45,347
$
42,079
$
91,945
$
83,500
Total noninterest expense (GAAP)
D
$
26,223
$
26,329
$
26,459
$
52,552
$
51,362
Less: Other real estate expense, net
E
522
28
16
550
90
Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)
F
$
25,701
$
26,301
$
26,443
$
52,002
$
51,272
Efficiency Ratio (GAAP)
D/(A+B)
56.27
%
58.06
%
60.91
%
57.16
%
60.53
%
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)
F/C
55.15
%
58.00
%
62.84
%
56.56
%
61.40
%
Subsidiary:
Trustco Bank
Contact:
Robert Leonard
Executive Vice President
(518) 381-3693
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.