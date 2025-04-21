Stocks
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with 17.7% Increase in Net Income

April 21, 2025 — 04:24 pm EDT

TrustCo Bank Corp NY reported a 17.7% increase in net income and growth in loans and deposits for Q1 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

TrustCo Bank Corp NY reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with a net income of $14.3 million, a 17.7% increase from $12.1 million in the same period last year. The bank's net interest income reached $40.4 million, reflecting a 10.4% growth, supported by a $104.7 million increase in average loans and a $103.3 million rise in average deposits year-over-year. TrustCo's capital position improved, evidenced by a consolidated equity-to-assets ratio of 10.85% and a book value per share rising to $36.16. Additionally, the bank initiated a stock repurchase program for up to one million shares to enhance shareholder value. Non-interest income also grew, driven by strong performance in wealth management services. Overall, the results highlight TrustCo's effective strategy in a competitive financial landscape, focusing on relationship banking and robust lending practices while maintaining strong credit quality.

Potential Positives

  • Net income increased by 17.7%, reaching $14.3 million, indicating robust profitability growth year-over-year.
  • Net interest income rose by 10.4%, totaling $40.4 million, reflecting effective asset utilization and higher interest rates.
  • Average loans and deposits both showed significant growth, increasing by $104.7 million and $103.3 million, respectively, which suggests strong customer demand and confidence in the bank.
  • The bank announced a stock repurchase program for up to one million shares, reflecting confidence in its financial position and commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

Potential Negatives

  • Despite a year-over-year increase in net income, the nonperforming loans increased slightly from $18.3 million to $18.8 million, indicating a potential deterioration in asset quality.
  • Noninterest expenses rose by $1.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2024, which may signal rising operational costs that could impact future profitability.

FAQ

What were TrustCo Bank's net income results for Q1 2025?

TrustCo Bank reported a net income of $14.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, a 17.7% increase from $12.1 million in Q1 2024.

How much did average loans increase in Q1 2025?

Average loans rose by $104.7 million, or 2.1%, in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

What is the capital position of TrustCo as of March 31, 2025?

TrustCo's consolidated equity to assets increased to 10.85% on March 31, 2025, up from 10.51% a year earlier.

What is the book value per share for TrustCo Bank?

The book value per share as of March 31, 2025, was $36.16, reflecting a rise from $34.12 a year prior.

Is TrustCo planning any stock repurchase programs?

Yes, TrustCo announced a stock repurchase program authorizing the buyback of up to one million shares, approximately 5% of its current stock.

Full Release




Executive Snapshot:





  • Bank-wide financial results:



    • Key metrics for the first quarter 2025:


      • Net income of $14.3 million increased 17.7% compared to $12.1 million for the first quarter 2024


      • Net interest income of $40.4 million, up 10.4% from $36.6 million compared to the first quarter 2024


      • Average loans were up $104.7 million for the first quarter 2025 compared to the first quarter 2024


      • Average deposits were up $103.3 million for the first quarter 2025 compared to the first quarter 2024









  • Capital position and key ratios:



    • Consolidated equity to assets increased to 10.85% as of March 31, 2025 from 10.51% as of March 31, 2024


    • Book value per share as of March 31, 2025 was $36.16, up from $34.12 as of March 31, 2024


    • Stock repurchase program announced authorizing for up to one million shares or approximately 5% of TrustCo’s current outstanding common stock







  • Trustco Financial Services and Wealth Management income:



    • Fees increased to $2.1 million or 16.7% compared to first quarter 2024


    • Assets under management increased to $1.2 billion or 17.4% compared first quarter 2024







GLENVILLE, N.Y., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



TrustCo Bank Corp NY (

TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST

) today announced a robust start to 2025, marked by significant growth in both the loan and deposit portfolios of Trustco Bank during the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024. This performance underscores the Bank’s commitment to serving its community through increased residential and commercial lending and adapting effectively to the evolving financial landscape. This resulted in first quarter 2025 net income of $14.3 million or $0.75 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $12.1 million or $0.64 diluted earnings per share for the first quarter 2024. Average loans increased $104.7 million or 2.1% for the first quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024. Average deposits increased $103.3 million or 1.9% for the first quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024.




Overview



Chairman, President, and CEO, Robert J. McCormick said “We are very pleased to announce today that tried and true Trustco Bank strategy has once again yielded exceptional results. We added loans at current market rates, which repriced our current loan portfolio higher, supporting long-term profitability. This was funded entirely by our own deposits, and we did so while holding the line on board rates. Despite aggressive market competition, we have favorably repriced our time deposits with the help of strong brand loyalty and digital engagement. These efforts yielded net income of $14.3 million and boosted all return metrics significantly year-over-year. Credit quality remains exceptional, with non-performing loans holding steady at a negligible 0.37%. The Bank also grew capital and thus maintains its position of strength. Based upon what we have seen in the first quarter, we anticipate that good things are likely in the future.”




Details



Average loans were up $104.7 million, or 2.1%, in the first quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024. Average residential loans and HECLs, our primary lending focus, were up $26.2 million, or 0.6%, and $61.0 million, or 17.3%, respectively, in the first quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024. Average commercial loans also increased $20.7 million, or 7.5%, in the first quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024. This uptick reflects a strong local economy and increased demand for credit. Average deposits were up $103.3 million, or 1.9%, for the first quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024, primarily as a result of an increase in time deposits, interest bearing checking accounts, and demand deposits. We believe the increase in these deposits compared to the same period in 2024 continues to indicate strong customer confidence in the Bank’s competitive deposit offerings. As we move forward, despite a complex economic environment, we believe that our strategic focus on relationship banking and solid financial practices has positioned us for continued success.



During the first quarter of 2025, the TrustCo announced a stock repurchase program of up to one million shares, or approximately 5% of TrustCo’s current outstanding shares of common stock. This repurchase initiative is part of the Bank’s broader capital management strategy and is intended to enhance shareholder value while maintaining flexibility to support future growth. As of March 31, 2025, our equity to asset ratio was 10.85%, compared to 10.51% as of March 31, 2024. Book value per share as of March 31, 2025 was $36.16, up 6.0% compared to $34.12 a year earlier.



Net interest income was $40.4 million for the first quarter 2025, an increase of $3.8 million, or 10.4%, compared to the first quarter of 2024, driven by loan growth at higher interest rates and less interest expense on deposit products, partially offset by lower investment interest income and a decrease in interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments. The net interest margin for the first quarter 2025 was 2.64%, up 20 basis points from 2.44% in the first quarter of 2024. The yield on interest earnings assets increased to 4.13% in the first quarter of 2025, up 14 basis points from 3.99% in the first quarter of 2024. The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased to 1.92% in the first quarter 2025, down from 1.99% in the first quarter 2024. As the Federal Reserve signals potential interest rate reductions in 2025, the Bank is proactively preparing to navigate the evolving rate environment. In this context, the Bank anticipates that a lower interest rate environment will provide opportunities to manage deposit costs more effectively, thereby supporting net interest margin. The Bank remains committed to maintaining competitive deposit offerings while ensuring financial stability and continued support for our communities’ banking needs.



Non-interest income increased to $5.0 million as compared to $4.8 million for the first quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to wealth management and financial services fees, which increased by 16.7% to $2.1 million, driven by strong client demand and higher assets under management. These revenues now represent 42.6% of non-interest income. The majority of this fee income is recurring, supported by long-term advisory relationships and a growing base of managed assets. Non-interest expense increased $1.4 million over the first quarter of 2024 due to increases in several areas of expenses.



Asset quality remains strong and has been consistent over the past twelve months. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $300 thousand in the first quarter of 2025, which is the result of a provision for credit losses on loans of $100 thousand, and a provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $200 thousand. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 0.99% and 0.98% as of March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $50.6 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $49.2 million as of March 31, 2024. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $18.8 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $18.3 million as of March 31, 2024. NPLs were 0.37% of total loans as of March 31, 2025 and 2024. The coverage ratio, or allowance for credit losses on loans to NPLs, was 269.8% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 269.3% as of March 31, 2024. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $20.9 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $20.6 million as of March 31, 2024.




A conference call to discuss first quarter 2025


results will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 22, 2025.

Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free for the United States at 1-833-470-1428, and for Canada at 1-833-950-0062, Access code 048251. A replay of the call will be available for thirty days by dialing toll-free for the United States at 1-866-813-9403, Access code 486810. The call will also be audio webcast at

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/647533404

,and will be available for one year.




About TrustCo Bank Corp NY



TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.3 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 136 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida as of March 31, 2025.



In addition, the Bank’s Wealth Management Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol

TRST

.




Forward-Looking Statements



All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future development, results or periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our future performance, including our expectations regarding the effects of the economic environment on our financial results, our ability to retain customers and the amount of customers’ business, including deposit balances, with us, the impact of the Federal Reserve’s actions regarding interest rates, and the anticipated effects of our capital management strategy, including our stock repurchase program. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time the statements are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from the views, beliefs and projections expressed in such statements, and many of the risks and uncertainties are heightened by or may, in the future, be heightened by volatility in financial markets and macroeconomic or geopolitical concerns related to inflation, changes in United States and foreign trade policy, continued elevated interest rates and ongoing armed conflicts (including the Russia/Ukraine conflict and the conflict in Israel and surrounding areas). TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: future changes in interest rates; external economic factors, such as changes in monetary policy, ongoing inflationary pressures and continued elevated prices; exposure to credit risk in our lending activities; our increasing commercial loan portfolio; the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses on loans to cover actual loan losses; our ability to meet the cash flow requirements of our depositors or borrowers or meet our operating cash needs to fund corporate expansion and other activities; claims and litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibility and lender liability; the enforcement of federal cannabis laws and regulations and its impact on our ability to provide services in the cannabis industry; our dependency upon the services of the management team; our disclosure controls and procedures’ ability to prevent or detect errors or acts of fraud; the adequacy of our business continuity and disaster recovery plans; the effectiveness of our risk management framework; the impact of any expansion by us into new lines of business or new products and services; an increase in the prevalence of fraud and other financial crimes; the impact of severe weather events and climate change on us and the communities we serve, including societal responses to climate change; environmental, social and governance risks, as well as diversity, equity, and inclusion-related risks, and their impact on our reputation and relationships; the chance of a prolonged economic downturn, especially one affecting our geographic market area; instability in global economic conditions and geopolitical matters, as well as volatility in financial markets; the soundness of other financial institutions; U.S. government shutdowns, credit rating downgrades, or failure to increase the debt ceiling; fluctuations in the trust wealth management fees we receive as a result of investment performance; the impact of regulatory capital rules on our growth; changes in laws and regulations, including changes in cybersecurity or privacy regulations; restrictions on data collection and use; our compliance with the USA PATRIOT Act, Bank Secrecy Act, and other laws and regulations that could result in material fines or sanctions; changes in tax laws; limitations on our ability to pay dividends; TrustCo Realty Corp.’s ability to qualify as a real estate investment trust; changes in accounting standards; competition within our market areas; consumers and businesses’ use of non-banks to complete financial transactions; our reliance on third-party service providers; the impact of data breaches and cyber-attacks; the development and use of artificial intelligence; the impact of a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties; the impact of an unauthorized disclosure of sensitive or confidential client or customer information; the impact of interruptions in the effective operation of our computer systems; the impact of anti-takeover provisions in our organizational documents; the impact of the manner in which we allocate capital; and other risks and uncertainties under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, if any, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings, as well as our upcoming quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2025. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent TrustCo management’s judgment as of the date of this news release. TrustCo disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements, either as a result of future developments, new information or otherwise, except as may be required by law.










































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY


GLENVILLE, NY




FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS




(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


(Unaudited)



Three months ended



3/31/2025


12/31/2024


3/31/2024

Summary of operations






Net interest income
$
40,373

$
38,902

$
36,578

Provision for credit losses

300


400


600

Noninterest income

4,974


4,409


4,843

Noninterest expense

26,329


28,165


24,903

Net income

14,275


11,281


12,126








Per share






Net income per share:






- Basic
$
0.75

$
0.59

$
0.64

- Diluted

0.75


0.59


0.64

Cash dividends

0.36


0.36


0.36

Book value at period end

36.16


35.56


34.12

Market price at period end

30.48


33.31


28.16








At period end






Full time equivalent employees

740


737


761

Full service banking offices

136


136


140








Performance ratios






Return on average assets

0.93
%

0.73
%

0.80
%

Return on average equity

8.49


6.70


7.54

Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

58.06


65.03


59.94

Adjusted Efficiency ratio (1)

58.00


63.93


59.94

Net interest spread

2.21


2.15


2.00

Net interest margin

2.64


2.60


2.44

Dividend payout ratio
47.97


60.70


56.48








Capital ratios at period end






Consolidated equity to assets

10.85
%

10.84
%

10.51
%

Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (1)

10.84
%

10.83
%

10.50
%








Asset quality analysis at period end






Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.37
%

0.37
%

0.37
%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.33


0.34


0.33

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

0.99


0.99


0.98

Coverage ratio (2)
2.7x

2.7x

2.7x















(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure, see Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.

(2) Calculated as allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total nonperforming loans.













































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME












(dollars in thousands, except per share data)










(Unaudited)











Three months ended



3/31/2025


12/31/2024


9/30/2024


6/30/2024


3/31/2024

Interest and dividend income:









Interest and fees on loans
$
53,450

$
53,024

$
52,112

$
50,660

$
49,804

Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:









U. S. government sponsored enterprises

596


680


718


909


906

State and political subdivisions

-


-


-


1


-

Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage









obligations - residential

1,483


1,418


1,397


1,451


1,494

Corporate bonds

260


358


361


362


476

Small Business Administration - guaranteed









participation securities

81


84


90


94


100

Other securities

7


6


2


2


3

Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale

2,427


2,546


2,568


2,819


2,979











Interest on held to maturity securities:









obligations - residential

57


59


62


65


68

Total interest on held to maturity securities

57


59


62


65


68











Federal Home Loan Bank stock

151


152


153


147


152











Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments

6,732


6,128


6,174


6,894


6,750

Total interest income

62,817


61,909


61,069


60,585


59,753











Interest expense:









Interest on deposits:









Interest-bearing checking

558


397


311


288


240

Savings

734


719


770


675


712

Money market deposit accounts

1,989


2,024


2,154


2,228


2,342

Time deposits

18,983


19,680


18,969


19,400


19,677

Interest on short-term borrowings

180


187


194


206


204

Total interest expense

22,444


23,007


22,398


22,797


23,175











Net interest income

40,373


38,902


38,671


37,788


36,578











Less: Provision for credit losses

300


400


500


500


600

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

40,073


38,502


38,171


37,288


35,978











Noninterest income:









Trustco Financial Services income

2,120


1,778


2,044


1,609


1,816

Fees for services to customers

2,645


2,226


2,482


2,399


2,745

Net gains on equity securities

-


-


23


1,360


-

Other

209


405


382


283


282

Total noninterest income

4,974


4,409


4,931


5,651


4,843











Noninterest expenses:









Salaries and employee benefits

11,894


12,068


12,134


12,520


11,427

Net occupancy expense

4,554


4,563


4,271


4,375


4,611

Equipment expense

1,944


2,404


1,757


1,990


1,738

Professional services

1,726


1,782


1,863


1,570


1,460

Outsourced services

2,700


3,051


2,551


2,755


2,501

Advertising expense

361


590


339


466


408

FDIC and other insurance

1,188


1,113


1,112


797


1,094

Other real estate expense, net

28


476


204


16


74

Other

1,934


2,118


1,969


1,970


1,590

Total noninterest expenses

26,329


28,165


26,200


26,459


24,903











Income before taxes

18,718


14,746


16,902


16,480


15,918

Income taxes

4,443


3,465


4,027


3,929


3,792











Net income
$
14,275

$
11,281

$
12,875

$
12,551

$
12,126











Net income per common share:









- Basic
$
0.75

$
0.59

$
0.68

$
0.66

$
0.64











- Diluted

0.75


0.59


0.68


0.66


0.64











Average basic shares (in thousands)

19,020


19,015


19,010


19,022


19,024

Average diluted shares (in thousands)

19,044


19,045


19,036


19,033


19,032


























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION



(dollars in thousands)


(Unaudited)



3/31/2025

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

6/30/3024


3/31/2024


ASSETS:











Cash and due from banks
$
48,782

$
47,364

$
49,659

$
42,193

$
44,868

Federal funds sold and other short term investments

707,355


594,448


473,306


493,920


564,815

Total cash and cash equivalents

756,137


641,812


522,965


536,113


609,683







Securities available for sale:





U. S. government sponsored enterprises

65,942


85,617


90,588


106,796


128,854

States and political subdivisions

18


18


26


26


26

Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage





obligations - residential

219,333


213,128


222,841


218,311


227,078

Small Business Administration - guaranteed





participation securities

13,683


14,141


15,171


15,592


16,260

Corporate bonds

24,779


44,581


54,327


53,764


53,341

Other securities

698


700


701


688


682

Total securities available for sale

324,453


358,185


383,654


395,177


426,241







Held to maturity securities:





Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage





obligations-residential

5,090


5,365


5,636


5,921


6,206

Total held to maturity securities

5,090


5,365


5,636


5,921


6,206







Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock

6,507


6,507


6,507


6,507


6,203







Loans:





Commercial

302,753


286,857


280,261


282,441


279,092

Residential mortgage loans

4,380,561


4,388,302


4,382,674


4,370,640


4,354,369

Home equity line of credit

419,806


409,261


393,418


370,063


355,879

Installment loans

13,017


13,638


14,503


15,168


16,166

Loans, net of deferred net costs

5,116,137


5,098,058


5,070,856


5,038,312


5,005,506







Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans

50,606


50,248


49,950


49,772


49,220

Net loans

5,065,531


5,047,810


5,020,906


4,988,540


4,956,286







Bank premises and equipment, net

37,178


33,782


33,324


33,466


33,423

Operating lease right-of-use assets

34,968


36,627


37,958


38,376


39,647

Other assets

108,681


108,656


98,730


102,544


101,881







Total assets
$
6,338,545

$
6,238,744

$
6,109,680

$
6,106,644

$
6,179,570








LIABILITIES:





Deposits:





Demand
$
793,306

$
762,101

$
753,878

$
745,227

$
742,997

Interest-bearing checking

1,067,948


1,027,540


988,527


1,029,606


1,020,136

Savings accounts

1,094,968


1,086,534


1,092,038


1,144,427


1,155,517

Money market deposit accounts

478,872


465,049


477,113


517,445


532,611

Time deposits

2,061,576


2,049,759


1,952,635


1,840,262


1,903,908

Total deposits

5,496,670


5,390,983


5,264,191


5,276,967


5,355,169







Short-term borrowings

82,275


84,781


91,450


89,720


94,374

Operating lease liabilities

38,324


40,159


41,469


42,026


43,438

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

33,468


46,478


43,549


42,763


37,399







Total liabilities

5,650,737


5,562,401


5,440,659


5,451,476


5,530,380








SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Capital stock

20,097


20,097


20,058


20,058


20,058

Surplus

259,182


258,874


257,644


257,490


257,335

Undivided profits

453,931


446,503


442,079


436,048


430,346

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax

(132
)

(3,861
)

(6,600
)

(14,268
)

(14,763
)

Treasury stock at cost

(45,270
)

(45,270
)

(44,160
)

(44,160
)

(43,786
)







Total shareholders' equity

687,808


676,343


669,021


655,168


649,190







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
6,338,545

$
6,238,744

$
6,109,680

$
6,106,644

$
6,179,570







Outstanding shares (in thousands)

19,020


19,020


19,010


19,010


19,024











































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































NONPERFORMING ASSETS









(dollars in thousands)


(Unaudited)



3/31/2025

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024


Nonperforming Assets














New York and other states*






Loans in nonaccrual status:






Commercial
$
688

$
343

$
466

$
741

$
532


Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family

14,795


14,671


15,320


14,992


14,359


Installment

139


108


163


131


149


Total non-accrual loans

15,622


15,122


15,949


15,864


15,040


Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family

-


-


-


-


-


Total nonperforming loans

15,622


15,122


15,949


15,864


15,040


Other real estate owned

2,107


2,175


2,503


2,334


2,334


Total nonperforming assets
$
17,729

$
17,297

$
18,452

$
18,198

$
17,374










Florida






Loans in nonaccrual status:






Commercial
$
-

$
-

$
314

$
314

$
314


Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family

3,135


3,656


3,176


2,985


2,921


Installment

3


22


5


22


-


Total non-accrual loans

3,138


3,678


3,495


3,321


3,235


Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family

-


-


-


-


-


Total nonperforming loans

3,138


3,678


3,495


3,321


3,235


Other real estate owned

-


-


-


-


-


Total nonperforming assets
$
3,138

$
3,678

$
3,495

$
3,321

$
3,235










Total






Loans in nonaccrual status:






Commercial
$
688

$
343

$
780

$
1,055

$
846


Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family

17,930


18,327


18,496


17,977


17,280


Installment

142


130


168


153


149


Total non-accrual loans

18,760


18,800


19,444


19,185


18,275


Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family

-


-


-


-


-


Total nonperforming loans

18,760


18,800


19,444


19,185


18,275


Other real estate owned

2,107


2,175


2,503


2,334


2,334


Total nonperforming assets
$
20,867

$
20,975

$
21,947

$
21,519

$
20,609

















Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs














New York and other states*






Commercial
$
(3
)
$
62

$
65

$
-

$
-


Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family

41


(316
)

104


(74
)

(78
)

Installment

4


41


11


(2
)

36


Total net chargeoffs (recoveries)
$
42

$
(213
)
$
180

$
(76
)
$
(42
)









Florida






Commercial
$
(315
)
$
314

$
-

$
-

$
-


Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family

-


-


-


17


-


Installment

15


1


42


7


-


Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs
$
(300
)
$
315

$
42

$
24

$
-










Total






Commercial
$
(318
)
$
376

$
65

$
-

$
-


Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family

41


(316
)

104


(57
)

(78
)

Installment

19


42


53


5


36


Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs
$
(258
)
$
102

$
222

$
(52
)
$
(42
)
















Asset Quality Ratios













Total nonperforming loans (1)
$
18,760

$
18,800

$
19,444

$
19,185

$
18,275


Total nonperforming assets (1)

20,867


20,975


21,947


21,519


20,609


Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2)

(258
)

102


222


(52
)

(42
)








Allowance for credit losses on loans (1)

50,606


50,248


49,950


49,772


49,220









Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.37
%

0.37
%

0.38
%

0.38
%

0.37
%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.33
%

0.34
%

0.36
%

0.35
%

0.33
%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

0.99
%

0.99
%

0.99
%

0.99
%

0.98
%

Coverage ratio (1)

269.8
%

267.3
%

256.9
%

259.4
%

269.3
%

Annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs to average loans (2)

-0.02
%

0.01
%

0.02
%

0.00
%

0.00
%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to annualized net chargeoffs (2)

N/A


123.2x


56.3x


N/A


N/A




* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts.

(1) At period-end

(2) For the three-month period ended



































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -


INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL



(dollars in thousands)












(Unaudited)
Three months ended


Three months ended


March 31, 2025


March 31, 2024


Average

Interest
Average


Average

Interest
Average


Balance


Rate


Balance


Rate

Assets























Securities available for sale:











U. S. government sponsored enterprises
$
74,680


$
596
3.19
%

$
125,973


$
906
2.88
%

Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage










obligations - residential

239,509



1,483
2.46



258,814



1,494
2.30

State and political subdivisions

18



-
6.77



26



0
6.90

Corporate bonds

40,019



260
2.60



73,625



476
2.59

Small Business Administration - guaranteed











participation securities

15,003



81
2.15



18,224



100
2.20

Other

699



7
4.01



696



3
1.72













Total securities available for sale

369,928



2,427
2.62



477,358



2,979
2.50













Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments

613,646



6,732
4.45



497,652



6,750
5.45













Held to maturity securities:











Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage










obligations - residential

5,233



57
4.34



6,329



68
4.30













Total held to maturity securities

5,233



57
4.34



6,329



68
4.30













Federal Home Loan Bank stock

6,507



151
9.28



6,203



152
9.80













Commercial loans

297,926



4,165
5.59



277,183



3,661
5.28

Residential mortgage loans

4,385,646



42,614
3.89



4,359,476



40,415
3.71

Home equity lines of credit

413,981



6,435
6.30



353,004



5,464
6.22

Installment loans

12,967



236
7.37



16,128



264
6.58













Loans, net of unearned income

5,110,520



53,450
4.19



5,005,791



49,804
3.98













Total interest earning assets

6,105,834


$
62,817
4.13



5,993,333


$
59,753
3.99













Allowance for credit losses on loans

(50,475
)






(48,824
)




Cash & non-interest earning assets

201,154







185,230





























Total assets
$
6,256,513






$
6,129,739





























Liabilities and shareholders' equity























Deposits:











Interest bearing checking accounts
$
1,038,218


$
558
0.22
%

$
990,130


$
240
0.10
%

Money market accounts

469,070



1,989
1.72



544,687



2,342
1.73

Savings

1,089,358



734
0.27



1,158,558



712
0.25

Time deposits

2,054,494



18,984
3.75



1,889,929



19,677
4.19













Total interest bearing deposits

4,651,140



22,265
1.94



4,583,304



22,971
2.02

Short-term borrowings

83,207



180
0.88



93,316



204
0.88













Total interest bearing liabilities

4,734,347


$
22,445
1.92



4,676,620


$
23,175
1.99













Demand deposits

761,800







726,299





Other liabilities

78,748







80,158





Shareholders' equity

681,618







646,662

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
6,256,513






$
6,129,739

















Net interest income


$
40,372





$
36,578














Net interest spread



2.21
%




2.00
%

























Net interest margin (net interest income to











total interest earning assets)



2.64
%




2.44
%















Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation



Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible book value by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity divided by shares outstanding. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity exclusive of changes in intangible assets.



Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.



Adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measures of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and non-interest fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income. We calculate the adjusted efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue. Additionally, we believe this measure is important to investors looking for a measure of efficiency in our productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.



We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible book value to shares outstanding, tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets, and efficiency ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is set forth below.
























































































































































































































































































































































































NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION









(dollars in thousands)




(Unaudited)







3/31/2025

12/31/2024

3/31/2024


Tangible Book Value Per Share









Equity (GAAP)

$
687,808

$
676,343

$
649,190

Less: Intangible assets


553


553


553

Tangible equity (Non-GAAP)

$
687,255

$
675,790

$
648,637






Shares outstanding


19,020


19,020


19,024

Tangible book value per share


36.13


35.53


34.10

Book value per share


36.16


35.56


34.12







Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets




Total Assets (GAAP)

$
6,338,545

$
6,238,744

$
6,179,570

Less: Intangible assets


553


553


553

Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

$
6,337,992

$
6,238,191

$
6,179,017






Equity to Assets (GAAP)


10.85
%

10.84
%

10.51
%

Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)


10.84
%

10.83
%

10.50
%









Three months ended


Efficiency and Adjusted Efficiency Ratios


3/31/2025

12/31/2024

3/31/2024






Net interest income (GAAP)
A
$
40,373

$
38,902

$
36,578

Non-interest income (GAAP)
B

4,974


4,409


4,843

Revenue used for efficiency ratio (GAAP)
C
$
45,347

$
43,311

$
41,421






Total noninterest expense (GAAP)
D
$
26,329

$
28,165

$
24,903

Less: Other real estate expense, net
E

28


476


74

Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)
F
$
26,301

$
27,689

$
24,829






Efficiency Ratio (GAAP)
D/C

58.06
%

65.03
%

59.94
%

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)
F/C

58.00
%

63.93
%

59.94
%






































Subsidiary:


Trustco Bank




Contact:

Robert Leonard



Executive Vice President



(518) 381-3693





