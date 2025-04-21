TrustCo Bank Corp NY Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with 17.7% Increase in Net Income

TrustCo Bank Corp NY reported a 17.7% increase in net income and growth in loans and deposits for Q1 2025.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with a net income of $14.3 million, a 17.7% increase from $12.1 million in the same period last year. The bank's net interest income reached $40.4 million, reflecting a 10.4% growth, supported by a $104.7 million increase in average loans and a $103.3 million rise in average deposits year-over-year. TrustCo's capital position improved, evidenced by a consolidated equity-to-assets ratio of 10.85% and a book value per share rising to $36.16. Additionally, the bank initiated a stock repurchase program for up to one million shares to enhance shareholder value. Non-interest income also grew, driven by strong performance in wealth management services. Overall, the results highlight TrustCo's effective strategy in a competitive financial landscape, focusing on relationship banking and robust lending practices while maintaining strong credit quality.

Net income increased by 17.7%, reaching $14.3 million, indicating robust profitability growth year-over-year.

Net interest income rose by 10.4%, totaling $40.4 million, reflecting effective asset utilization and higher interest rates.

Average loans and deposits both showed significant growth, increasing by $104.7 million and $103.3 million, respectively, which suggests strong customer demand and confidence in the bank.

The bank announced a stock repurchase program for up to one million shares, reflecting confidence in its financial position and commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

Despite a year-over-year increase in net income, the nonperforming loans increased slightly from $18.3 million to $18.8 million, indicating a potential deterioration in asset quality.

Noninterest expenses rose by $1.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2024, which may signal rising operational costs that could impact future profitability.

What were TrustCo Bank's net income results for Q1 2025?

TrustCo Bank reported a net income of $14.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, a 17.7% increase from $12.1 million in Q1 2024.

How much did average loans increase in Q1 2025?

Average loans rose by $104.7 million, or 2.1%, in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

What is the capital position of TrustCo as of March 31, 2025?

TrustCo's consolidated equity to assets increased to 10.85% on March 31, 2025, up from 10.51% a year earlier.

What is the book value per share for TrustCo Bank?

The book value per share as of March 31, 2025, was $36.16, reflecting a rise from $34.12 a year prior.

Is TrustCo planning any stock repurchase programs?

Yes, TrustCo announced a stock repurchase program authorizing the buyback of up to one million shares, approximately 5% of its current stock.

Full Release





Executive Snapshot:











Bank-wide financial results:







Key metrics for the first quarter 2025:





Net income of $14.3 million increased 17.7% compared to $12.1 million for the first quarter 2024





Net interest income of $40.4 million, up 10.4% from $36.6 million compared to the first quarter 2024





Average loans were up $104.7 million for the first quarter 2025 compared to the first quarter 2024





Average deposits were up $103.3 million for the first quarter 2025 compared to the first quarter 2024





















Capital position and key ratios:







Consolidated equity to assets increased to 10.85% as of March 31, 2025 from 10.51% as of March 31, 2024





Book value per share as of March 31, 2025 was $36.16, up from $34.12 as of March 31, 2024





Stock repurchase program announced authorizing for up to one million shares or approximately 5% of TrustCo’s current outstanding common stock

















Trustco Financial Services and Wealth Management income:







Fees increased to $2.1 million or 16.7% compared to first quarter 2024





Assets under management increased to $1.2 billion or 17.4% compared first quarter 2024

















GLENVILLE, N.Y., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





TrustCo Bank Corp NY (



TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST



) today announced a robust start to 2025, marked by significant growth in both the loan and deposit portfolios of Trustco Bank during the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024. This performance underscores the Bank’s commitment to serving its community through increased residential and commercial lending and adapting effectively to the evolving financial landscape. This resulted in first quarter 2025 net income of $14.3 million or $0.75 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $12.1 million or $0.64 diluted earnings per share for the first quarter 2024. Average loans increased $104.7 million or 2.1% for the first quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024. Average deposits increased $103.3 million or 1.9% for the first quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024.







Overview







Chairman, President, and CEO, Robert J. McCormick said “We are very pleased to announce today that tried and true Trustco Bank strategy has once again yielded exceptional results. We added loans at current market rates, which repriced our current loan portfolio higher, supporting long-term profitability. This was funded entirely by our own deposits, and we did so while holding the line on board rates. Despite aggressive market competition, we have favorably repriced our time deposits with the help of strong brand loyalty and digital engagement. These efforts yielded net income of $14.3 million and boosted all return metrics significantly year-over-year. Credit quality remains exceptional, with non-performing loans holding steady at a negligible 0.37%. The Bank also grew capital and thus maintains its position of strength. Based upon what we have seen in the first quarter, we anticipate that good things are likely in the future.”







Details







Average loans were up $104.7 million, or 2.1%, in the first quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024. Average residential loans and HECLs, our primary lending focus, were up $26.2 million, or 0.6%, and $61.0 million, or 17.3%, respectively, in the first quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024. Average commercial loans also increased $20.7 million, or 7.5%, in the first quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024. This uptick reflects a strong local economy and increased demand for credit. Average deposits were up $103.3 million, or 1.9%, for the first quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024, primarily as a result of an increase in time deposits, interest bearing checking accounts, and demand deposits. We believe the increase in these deposits compared to the same period in 2024 continues to indicate strong customer confidence in the Bank’s competitive deposit offerings. As we move forward, despite a complex economic environment, we believe that our strategic focus on relationship banking and solid financial practices has positioned us for continued success.





During the first quarter of 2025, the TrustCo announced a stock repurchase program of up to one million shares, or approximately 5% of TrustCo’s current outstanding shares of common stock. This repurchase initiative is part of the Bank’s broader capital management strategy and is intended to enhance shareholder value while maintaining flexibility to support future growth. As of March 31, 2025, our equity to asset ratio was 10.85%, compared to 10.51% as of March 31, 2024. Book value per share as of March 31, 2025 was $36.16, up 6.0% compared to $34.12 a year earlier.





Net interest income was $40.4 million for the first quarter 2025, an increase of $3.8 million, or 10.4%, compared to the first quarter of 2024, driven by loan growth at higher interest rates and less interest expense on deposit products, partially offset by lower investment interest income and a decrease in interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments. The net interest margin for the first quarter 2025 was 2.64%, up 20 basis points from 2.44% in the first quarter of 2024. The yield on interest earnings assets increased to 4.13% in the first quarter of 2025, up 14 basis points from 3.99% in the first quarter of 2024. The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased to 1.92% in the first quarter 2025, down from 1.99% in the first quarter 2024. As the Federal Reserve signals potential interest rate reductions in 2025, the Bank is proactively preparing to navigate the evolving rate environment. In this context, the Bank anticipates that a lower interest rate environment will provide opportunities to manage deposit costs more effectively, thereby supporting net interest margin. The Bank remains committed to maintaining competitive deposit offerings while ensuring financial stability and continued support for our communities’ banking needs.





Non-interest income increased to $5.0 million as compared to $4.8 million for the first quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to wealth management and financial services fees, which increased by 16.7% to $2.1 million, driven by strong client demand and higher assets under management. These revenues now represent 42.6% of non-interest income. The majority of this fee income is recurring, supported by long-term advisory relationships and a growing base of managed assets. Non-interest expense increased $1.4 million over the first quarter of 2024 due to increases in several areas of expenses.





Asset quality remains strong and has been consistent over the past twelve months. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $300 thousand in the first quarter of 2025, which is the result of a provision for credit losses on loans of $100 thousand, and a provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $200 thousand. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 0.99% and 0.98% as of March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $50.6 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $49.2 million as of March 31, 2024. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $18.8 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $18.3 million as of March 31, 2024. NPLs were 0.37% of total loans as of March 31, 2025 and 2024. The coverage ratio, or allowance for credit losses on loans to NPLs, was 269.8% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 269.3% as of March 31, 2024. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $20.9 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $20.6 million as of March 31, 2024.







A conference call to discuss first quarter 2025





results will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 22, 2025.



Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free for the United States at 1-833-470-1428, and for Canada at 1-833-950-0062, Access code 048251. A replay of the call will be available for thirty days by dialing toll-free for the United States at 1-866-813-9403, Access code 486810. The call will also be audio webcast at



https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/647533404



,and will be available for one year.







About TrustCo Bank Corp NY







TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.3 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 136 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida as of March 31, 2025.





In addition, the Bank’s Wealth Management Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol



TRST



.







Forward-Looking Statements







All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future development, results or periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our future performance, including our expectations regarding the effects of the economic environment on our financial results, our ability to retain customers and the amount of customers’ business, including deposit balances, with us, the impact of the Federal Reserve’s actions regarding interest rates, and the anticipated effects of our capital management strategy, including our stock repurchase program. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time the statements are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from the views, beliefs and projections expressed in such statements, and many of the risks and uncertainties are heightened by or may, in the future, be heightened by volatility in financial markets and macroeconomic or geopolitical concerns related to inflation, changes in United States and foreign trade policy, continued elevated interest rates and ongoing armed conflicts (including the Russia/Ukraine conflict and the conflict in Israel and surrounding areas). TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: future changes in interest rates; external economic factors, such as changes in monetary policy, ongoing inflationary pressures and continued elevated prices; exposure to credit risk in our lending activities; our increasing commercial loan portfolio; the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses on loans to cover actual loan losses; our ability to meet the cash flow requirements of our depositors or borrowers or meet our operating cash needs to fund corporate expansion and other activities; claims and litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibility and lender liability; the enforcement of federal cannabis laws and regulations and its impact on our ability to provide services in the cannabis industry; our dependency upon the services of the management team; our disclosure controls and procedures’ ability to prevent or detect errors or acts of fraud; the adequacy of our business continuity and disaster recovery plans; the effectiveness of our risk management framework; the impact of any expansion by us into new lines of business or new products and services; an increase in the prevalence of fraud and other financial crimes; the impact of severe weather events and climate change on us and the communities we serve, including societal responses to climate change; environmental, social and governance risks, as well as diversity, equity, and inclusion-related risks, and their impact on our reputation and relationships; the chance of a prolonged economic downturn, especially one affecting our geographic market area; instability in global economic conditions and geopolitical matters, as well as volatility in financial markets; the soundness of other financial institutions; U.S. government shutdowns, credit rating downgrades, or failure to increase the debt ceiling; fluctuations in the trust wealth management fees we receive as a result of investment performance; the impact of regulatory capital rules on our growth; changes in laws and regulations, including changes in cybersecurity or privacy regulations; restrictions on data collection and use; our compliance with the USA PATRIOT Act, Bank Secrecy Act, and other laws and regulations that could result in material fines or sanctions; changes in tax laws; limitations on our ability to pay dividends; TrustCo Realty Corp.’s ability to qualify as a real estate investment trust; changes in accounting standards; competition within our market areas; consumers and businesses’ use of non-banks to complete financial transactions; our reliance on third-party service providers; the impact of data breaches and cyber-attacks; the development and use of artificial intelligence; the impact of a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties; the impact of an unauthorized disclosure of sensitive or confidential client or customer information; the impact of interruptions in the effective operation of our computer systems; the impact of anti-takeover provisions in our organizational documents; the impact of the manner in which we allocate capital; and other risks and uncertainties under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, if any, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings, as well as our upcoming quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2025. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent TrustCo management’s judgment as of the date of this news release. TrustCo disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements, either as a result of future developments, new information or otherwise, except as may be required by law.











TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY

















GLENVILLE, NY





























FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





























(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















(Unaudited)





















Three months ended





















3/31/2025













12/31/2024













3/31/2024















Summary of operations

































Net interest income





$





40,373









$





38,902









$





36,578













Provision for credit losses









300













400













600













Noninterest income









4,974













4,409













4,843













Noninterest expense









26,329













28,165













24,903













Net income









14,275













11,281













12,126













































Per share

































Net income per share:

































- Basic





$





0.75









$





0.59









$





0.64













- Diluted









0.75













0.59













0.64













Cash dividends









0.36













0.36













0.36













Book value at period end









36.16













35.56













34.12













Market price at period end









30.48













33.31













28.16













































At period end

































Full time equivalent employees









740













737













761













Full service banking offices









136













136













140













































Performance ratios

































Return on average assets









0.93





%









0.73





%









0.80





%









Return on average equity









8.49













6.70













7.54













Efficiency ratio (GAAP)









58.06













65.03













59.94













Adjusted Efficiency ratio (1)









58.00













63.93













59.94













Net interest spread









2.21













2.15













2.00













Net interest margin









2.64













2.60













2.44













Dividend payout ratio





47.97













60.70













56.48













































Capital ratios at period end

































Consolidated equity to assets









10.85





%









10.84





%









10.51





%









Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (1)









10.84





%









10.83





%









10.50





%









































Asset quality analysis at period end

































Nonperforming loans to total loans









0.37





%









0.37





%









0.37





%









Nonperforming assets to total assets









0.33













0.34













0.33













Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans









0.99













0.99













0.98













Coverage ratio (2)





2.7x









2.7x









2.7x













































































(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure, see Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.









(2) Calculated as allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total nonperforming loans.



























































































































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

























































(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















































(Unaudited)





















































Three months ended

















3/31/2025













12/31/2024













9/30/2024













6/30/2024













3/31/2024











Interest and dividend income:













































Interest and fees on loans





$





53,450









$





53,024









$





52,112









$





50,660









$





49,804









Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:













































U. S. government sponsored enterprises









596













680













718













909













906









State and political subdivisions









-













-













-













1













-









Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage













































obligations - residential









1,483













1,418













1,397













1,451













1,494









Corporate bonds









260













358













361













362













476









Small Business Administration - guaranteed













































participation securities









81













84













90













94













100









Other securities









7













6













2













2













3









Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale









2,427













2,546













2,568













2,819













2,979





















































Interest on held to maturity securities:













































obligations - residential









57













59













62













65













68









Total interest on held to maturity securities









57













59













62













65













68





















































Federal Home Loan Bank stock









151













152













153













147













152





















































Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments









6,732













6,128













6,174













6,894













6,750









Total interest income









62,817













61,909













61,069













60,585













59,753





















































Interest expense:













































Interest on deposits:













































Interest-bearing checking









558













397













311













288













240









Savings









734













719













770













675













712









Money market deposit accounts









1,989













2,024













2,154













2,228













2,342









Time deposits









18,983













19,680













18,969













19,400













19,677









Interest on short-term borrowings









180













187













194













206













204









Total interest expense









22,444













23,007













22,398













22,797













23,175





















































Net interest income









40,373













38,902













38,671













37,788













36,578





















































Less: Provision for credit losses









300













400













500













500













600









Net interest income after provision for credit losses









40,073













38,502













38,171













37,288













35,978





















































Noninterest income:













































Trustco Financial Services income









2,120













1,778













2,044













1,609













1,816









Fees for services to customers









2,645













2,226













2,482













2,399













2,745









Net gains on equity securities









-













-













23













1,360













-









Other









209













405













382













283













282









Total noninterest income









4,974













4,409













4,931













5,651













4,843





















































Noninterest expenses:













































Salaries and employee benefits









11,894













12,068













12,134













12,520













11,427









Net occupancy expense









4,554













4,563













4,271













4,375













4,611









Equipment expense









1,944













2,404













1,757













1,990













1,738









Professional services









1,726













1,782













1,863













1,570













1,460









Outsourced services









2,700













3,051













2,551













2,755













2,501









Advertising expense









361













590













339













466













408









FDIC and other insurance









1,188













1,113













1,112













797













1,094









Other real estate expense, net









28













476













204













16













74









Other









1,934













2,118













1,969













1,970













1,590









Total noninterest expenses









26,329













28,165













26,200













26,459













24,903





















































Income before taxes









18,718













14,746













16,902













16,480













15,918









Income taxes









4,443













3,465













4,027













3,929













3,792





















































Net income





$





14,275









$





11,281









$





12,875









$





12,551









$





12,126





















































Net income per common share:













































- Basic





$





0.75









$





0.59









$





0.68









$





0.66









$





0.64





















































- Diluted









0.75













0.59













0.68













0.66













0.64





















































Average basic shares (in thousands)









19,020













19,015













19,010













19,022













19,024









Average diluted shares (in thousands)









19,044













19,045













19,036













19,033













19,032































































































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION





















(dollars in thousands)













(Unaudited)

















3/31/2025













12/31/2024









9/30/2024









6/30/3024

















3/31/2024

















ASSETS:



























































Cash and due from banks





$





48,782









$





47,364









$





49,659









$





42,193









$





44,868













Federal funds sold and other short term investments









707,355













594,448













473,306













493,920













564,815













Total cash and cash equivalents









756,137













641,812













522,965













536,113













609,683









































Securities available for sale:





























U. S. government sponsored enterprises









65,942













85,617













90,588













106,796













128,854













States and political subdivisions









18













18













26













26













26













Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage





























obligations - residential









219,333













213,128













222,841













218,311













227,078













Small Business Administration - guaranteed





























participation securities









13,683













14,141













15,171













15,592













16,260













Corporate bonds









24,779













44,581













54,327













53,764













53,341













Other securities









698













700













701













688













682













Total securities available for sale









324,453













358,185













383,654













395,177













426,241









































Held to maturity securities:





























Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage





























obligations-residential









5,090













5,365













5,636













5,921













6,206













Total held to maturity securities









5,090













5,365













5,636













5,921













6,206









































Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock









6,507













6,507













6,507













6,507













6,203









































Loans:





























Commercial









302,753













286,857













280,261













282,441













279,092













Residential mortgage loans









4,380,561













4,388,302













4,382,674













4,370,640













4,354,369













Home equity line of credit









419,806













409,261













393,418













370,063













355,879













Installment loans









13,017













13,638













14,503













15,168













16,166













Loans, net of deferred net costs









5,116,137













5,098,058













5,070,856













5,038,312













5,005,506









































Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans









50,606













50,248













49,950













49,772













49,220













Net loans









5,065,531













5,047,810













5,020,906













4,988,540













4,956,286









































Bank premises and equipment, net









37,178













33,782













33,324













33,466













33,423













Operating lease right-of-use assets









34,968













36,627













37,958













38,376













39,647













Other assets









108,681













108,656













98,730













102,544













101,881









































Total assets





$





6,338,545









$





6,238,744









$





6,109,680









$





6,106,644









$





6,179,570











































LIABILITIES:































Deposits:





























Demand





$





793,306









$





762,101









$





753,878









$





745,227









$





742,997













Interest-bearing checking









1,067,948













1,027,540













988,527













1,029,606













1,020,136













Savings accounts









1,094,968













1,086,534













1,092,038













1,144,427













1,155,517













Money market deposit accounts









478,872













465,049













477,113













517,445













532,611













Time deposits









2,061,576













2,049,759













1,952,635













1,840,262













1,903,908













Total deposits









5,496,670













5,390,983













5,264,191













5,276,967













5,355,169









































Short-term borrowings









82,275













84,781













91,450













89,720













94,374













Operating lease liabilities









38,324













40,159













41,469













42,026













43,438













Accrued expenses and other liabilities









33,468













46,478













43,549













42,763













37,399









































Total liabilities









5,650,737













5,562,401













5,440,659













5,451,476













5,530,380











































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:































Capital stock









20,097













20,097













20,058













20,058













20,058













Surplus









259,182













258,874













257,644













257,490













257,335













Undivided profits









453,931













446,503













442,079













436,048













430,346













Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax









(132





)









(3,861





)









(6,600





)









(14,268





)









(14,763





)









Treasury stock at cost









(45,270





)









(45,270





)









(44,160





)









(44,160





)









(43,786





)





































Total shareholders' equity









687,808













676,343













669,021













655,168













649,190









































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$





6,338,545









$





6,238,744









$





6,109,680









$





6,106,644









$





6,179,570









































Outstanding shares (in thousands)









19,020













19,020













19,010













19,010













19,024























































NONPERFORMING ASSETS

















































(dollars in thousands)

















(Unaudited)





















3/31/2025









12/31/2024









9/30/2024









6/30/2024









3/31/2024

















Nonperforming Assets





































































New York and other states*



































Loans in nonaccrual status:

































Commercial





$





688









$





343









$





466









$





741









$





532

















Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family









14,795













14,671













15,320













14,992













14,359

















Installment









139













108













163













131













149

















Total non-accrual loans









15,622













15,122













15,949













15,864













15,040

















Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family









-













-













-













-













-

















Total nonperforming loans









15,622













15,122













15,949













15,864













15,040

















Other real estate owned









2,107













2,175













2,503













2,334













2,334

















Total nonperforming assets





$





17,729









$





17,297









$





18,452









$





18,198









$





17,374



















































Florida



































Loans in nonaccrual status:

































Commercial





$





-









$





-









$





314









$





314









$





314

















Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family









3,135













3,656













3,176













2,985













2,921

















Installment









3













22













5













22













-

















Total non-accrual loans









3,138













3,678













3,495













3,321













3,235

















Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family









-













-













-













-













-

















Total nonperforming loans









3,138













3,678













3,495













3,321













3,235

















Other real estate owned









-













-













-













-













-

















Total nonperforming assets





$





3,138









$





3,678









$





3,495









$





3,321









$





3,235



















































Total



































Loans in nonaccrual status:

































Commercial





$





688









$





343









$





780









$





1,055









$





846

















Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family









17,930













18,327













18,496













17,977













17,280

















Installment









142













130













168













153













149

















Total non-accrual loans









18,760













18,800













19,444













19,185













18,275

















Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family









-













-













-













-













-

















Total nonperforming loans









18,760













18,800













19,444













19,185













18,275

















Other real estate owned









2,107













2,175













2,503













2,334













2,334

















Total nonperforming assets





$





20,867









$





20,975









$





21,947









$





21,519









$





20,609



















































































Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs





































































New York and other states*



































Commercial





$





(3





)





$





62









$





65









$





-









$





-

















Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family









41













(316





)









104













(74





)









(78





)













Installment









4













41













11













(2





)









36

















Total net chargeoffs (recoveries)





$





42









$





(213





)





$





180









$





(76





)





$





(42





)















































Florida



































Commercial





$





(315





)





$





314









$





-









$





-









$





-

















Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family









-













-













-













17













-

















Installment









15













1













42













7













-

















Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs





$





(300





)





$





315









$





42









$





24









$





-



















































Total



































Commercial





$





(318









)





$





376









$





65









$





-









$





-

















Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family









41













(316





)









104













(57





)









(78





)













Installment









19













42













53













5













36

















Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs





$





(258





)





$





102









$





222









$





(52





)





$





(42





)















































































Asset Quality Ratios



































































Total nonperforming loans (1)





$





18,760









$





18,800









$





19,444









$





19,185









$





18,275

















Total nonperforming assets (1)









20,867













20,975













21,947













21,519













20,609

















Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2)









(258





)









102













222













(52





)









(42





)













































Allowance for credit losses on loans (1)









50,606













50,248













49,950













49,772













49,220

















































Nonperforming loans to total loans









0.37





%









0.37





%









0.38





%









0.38





%









0.37





%













Nonperforming assets to total assets









0.33





%









0.34





%









0.36





%









0.35





%









0.33





%













Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans









0.99





%









0.99





%









0.99





%









0.99





%









0.98





%













Coverage ratio (1)









269.8





%









267.3





%









256.9





%









259.4





%









269.3





%













Annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs to average loans (2)









-0.02





%









0.01





%









0.02





%









0.00





%









0.00





%













Allowance for credit losses on loans to annualized net chargeoffs (2)









N/A













123.2x













56.3x













N/A













N/A





























* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts.













(1) At period-end













(2) For the three-month period ended







































DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -













INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL





















(dollars in thousands)

























































(Unaudited)







Three months ended













Three months ended

















March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024

















Average









Interest





Average













Average









Interest





Average

















Balance













Rate













Balance













Rate













Assets









































































































Securities available for sale:





















































U. S. government sponsored enterprises





$





74,680













$





596





3.19





%









$





125,973













$





906





2.88





%









Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage

















































obligations - residential









239,509

















1,483





2.46

















258,814

















1,494





2.30













State and political subdivisions









18

















-





6.77

















26

















0





6.90













Corporate bonds









40,019

















260





2.60

















73,625

















476





2.59













Small Business Administration - guaranteed





















































participation securities









15,003

















81





2.15

















18,224

















100





2.20













Other









699

















7





4.01

















696

















3





1.72

































































Total securities available for sale









369,928

















2,427





2.62

















477,358

















2,979





2.50

































































Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments









613,646

















6,732





4.45

















497,652

















6,750





5.45

































































Held to maturity securities:





















































Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage

















































obligations - residential









5,233

















57





4.34

















6,329

















68





4.30

































































Total held to maturity securities









5,233

















57





4.34

















6,329

















68





4.30

































































Federal Home Loan Bank stock









6,507

















151





9.28

















6,203

















152





9.80

































































Commercial loans









297,926

















4,165





5.59

















277,183

















3,661





5.28













Residential mortgage loans









4,385,646

















42,614





3.89

















4,359,476

















40,415





3.71













Home equity lines of credit









413,981

















6,435





6.30

















353,004

















5,464





6.22













Installment loans









12,967

















236





7.37

















16,128

















264





6.58

































































Loans, net of unearned income









5,110,520

















53,450





4.19

















5,005,791

















49,804





3.98

































































Total interest earning assets









6,105,834













$





62,817





4.13

















5,993,333













$





59,753





3.99

































































Allowance for credit losses on loans









(50,475





)





























(48,824





)

























Cash & non-interest earning assets









201,154

































185,230





































































































































Total assets





$





6,256,513





























$





6,129,739





































































































































Liabilities and shareholders' equity









































































































Deposits:





















































Interest bearing checking accounts





$





1,038,218













$





558





0.22





%









$





990,130













$





240





0.10





%









Money market accounts









469,070

















1,989





1.72

















544,687

















2,342





1.73













Savings









1,089,358

















734





0.27

















1,158,558

















712





0.25













Time deposits









2,054,494

















18,984





3.75

















1,889,929

















19,677





4.19

































































Total interest bearing deposits









4,651,140

















22,265





1.94

















4,583,304

















22,971





2.02













Short-term borrowings









83,207

















180





0.88

















93,316

















204





0.88

































































Total interest bearing liabilities









4,734,347













$





22,445





1.92

















4,676,620













$





23,175





1.99

































































Demand deposits









761,800

































726,299





























Other liabilities









78,748

































80,158





























Shareholders' equity









681,618

































646,662

















































































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$





6,256,513





























$





6,129,739

















































































Net interest income













$





40,372

























$





36,578





































































Net interest spread

















2.21





%





















2.00





%

















































































































Net interest margin (net interest income to





















































total interest earning assets)

















2.64





%





















2.44





%































































Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation







Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible book value by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity divided by shares outstanding. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity exclusive of changes in intangible assets.





Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.





Adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measures of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and non-interest fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income. We calculate the adjusted efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue. Additionally, we believe this measure is important to investors looking for a measure of efficiency in our productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.





We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible book value to shares outstanding, tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets, and efficiency ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is set forth below.











NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION



















































(dollars in thousands)

























(Unaudited)



































3/31/2025









12/31/2024









3/31/2024













Tangible Book Value Per Share



















































Equity (GAAP)









$





687,808









$





676,343









$





649,190













Less: Intangible assets













553













553













553













Tangible equity (Non-GAAP)









$





687,255









$





675,790









$





648,637





































Shares outstanding













19,020













19,020













19,024













Tangible book value per share













36.13













35.53













34.10













Book value per share













36.16













35.56













34.12







































Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets



























Total Assets (GAAP)









$





6,338,545









$





6,238,744









$





6,179,570













Less: Intangible assets













553













553













553













Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)









$





6,337,992









$





6,238,191









$





6,179,017





































Equity to Assets (GAAP)













10.85





%









10.84





%









10.51





%









Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)













10.84





%









10.83





%









10.50





%











































Three months ended













Efficiency and Adjusted Efficiency Ratios













3/31/2025









12/31/2024









3/31/2024



































Net interest income (GAAP)





A





$





40,373









$





38,902









$





36,578













Non-interest income (GAAP)





B









4,974













4,409













4,843













Revenue used for efficiency ratio (GAAP)





C





$





45,347









$





43,311









$





41,421





































Total noninterest expense (GAAP)





D





$





26,329









$





28,165









$





24,903













Less: Other real estate expense, net





E









28













476













74













Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)





F





$





26,301









$





27,689









$





24,829





































Efficiency Ratio (GAAP)





D/C









58.06





%









65.03





%









59.94





%









Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)





F/C









58.00





%









63.93





%









59.94





%















































Subsidiary:













Trustco Bank



























Contact:









Robert Leonard

















Executive Vice President

















(518) 381-3693







