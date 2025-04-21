TrustCo Bank Corp NY Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with 17.7% Increase in Net Income

TrustCo Bank Corp NY reported a 17.7% increase in net income and growth in loans and deposits for Q1 2025.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with a net income of $14.3 million, a 17.7% increase from $12.1 million in the same period last year. The bank's net interest income reached $40.4 million, reflecting a 10.4% growth, supported by a $104.7 million increase in average loans and a $103.3 million rise in average deposits year-over-year. TrustCo's capital position improved, evidenced by a consolidated equity-to-assets ratio of 10.85% and a book value per share rising to $36.16. Additionally, the bank initiated a stock repurchase program for up to one million shares to enhance shareholder value. Non-interest income also grew, driven by strong performance in wealth management services. Overall, the results highlight TrustCo's effective strategy in a competitive financial landscape, focusing on relationship banking and robust lending practices while maintaining strong credit quality.
- Net income increased by 17.7%, reaching $14.3 million, indicating robust profitability growth year-over-year.
- Net interest income rose by 10.4%, totaling $40.4 million, reflecting effective asset utilization and higher interest rates.
- Average loans and deposits both showed significant growth, increasing by $104.7 million and $103.3 million, respectively, which suggests strong customer demand and confidence in the bank.
- The bank announced a stock repurchase program for up to one million shares, reflecting confidence in its financial position and commitment to enhancing shareholder value.
- Despite a year-over-year increase in net income, the nonperforming loans increased slightly from $18.3 million to $18.8 million, indicating a potential deterioration in asset quality.
- Noninterest expenses rose by $1.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2024, which may signal rising operational costs that could impact future profitability.
What were TrustCo Bank's net income results for Q1 2025?
TrustCo Bank reported a net income of $14.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, a 17.7% increase from $12.1 million in Q1 2024.
How much did average loans increase in Q1 2025?
Average loans rose by $104.7 million, or 2.1%, in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.
What is the capital position of TrustCo as of March 31, 2025?
TrustCo's consolidated equity to assets increased to 10.85% on March 31, 2025, up from 10.51% a year earlier.
What is the book value per share for TrustCo Bank?
The book value per share as of March 31, 2025, was $36.16, reflecting a rise from $34.12 a year prior.
Is TrustCo planning any stock repurchase programs?
Yes, TrustCo announced a stock repurchase program authorizing the buyback of up to one million shares, approximately 5% of its current stock.
Executive Snapshot:
Bank-wide financial results:
Key metrics for the first quarter 2025:
Net income of $14.3 million increased 17.7% compared to $12.1 million for the first quarter 2024
Net interest income of $40.4 million, up 10.4% from $36.6 million compared to the first quarter 2024
Average loans were up $104.7 million for the first quarter 2025 compared to the first quarter 2024
Average deposits were up $103.3 million for the first quarter 2025 compared to the first quarter 2024
Capital position and key ratios:
Consolidated equity to assets increased to 10.85% as of March 31, 2025 from 10.51% as of March 31, 2024
Book value per share as of March 31, 2025 was $36.16, up from $34.12 as of March 31, 2024
Stock repurchase program announced authorizing for up to one million shares or approximately 5% of TrustCo’s current outstanding common stock
Trustco Financial Services and Wealth Management income:
Fees increased to $2.1 million or 16.7% compared to first quarter 2024
Assets under management increased to $1.2 billion or 17.4% compared first quarter 2024
GLENVILLE, N.Y., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
TrustCo Bank Corp NY (
TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST
) today announced a robust start to 2025, marked by significant growth in both the loan and deposit portfolios of Trustco Bank during the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024. This performance underscores the Bank’s commitment to serving its community through increased residential and commercial lending and adapting effectively to the evolving financial landscape. This resulted in first quarter 2025 net income of $14.3 million or $0.75 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $12.1 million or $0.64 diluted earnings per share for the first quarter 2024. Average loans increased $104.7 million or 2.1% for the first quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024. Average deposits increased $103.3 million or 1.9% for the first quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024.
Overview
Chairman, President, and CEO, Robert J. McCormick said “We are very pleased to announce today that tried and true Trustco Bank strategy has once again yielded exceptional results. We added loans at current market rates, which repriced our current loan portfolio higher, supporting long-term profitability. This was funded entirely by our own deposits, and we did so while holding the line on board rates. Despite aggressive market competition, we have favorably repriced our time deposits with the help of strong brand loyalty and digital engagement. These efforts yielded net income of $14.3 million and boosted all return metrics significantly year-over-year. Credit quality remains exceptional, with non-performing loans holding steady at a negligible 0.37%. The Bank also grew capital and thus maintains its position of strength. Based upon what we have seen in the first quarter, we anticipate that good things are likely in the future.”
Details
Average loans were up $104.7 million, or 2.1%, in the first quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024. Average residential loans and HECLs, our primary lending focus, were up $26.2 million, or 0.6%, and $61.0 million, or 17.3%, respectively, in the first quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024. Average commercial loans also increased $20.7 million, or 7.5%, in the first quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024. This uptick reflects a strong local economy and increased demand for credit. Average deposits were up $103.3 million, or 1.9%, for the first quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024, primarily as a result of an increase in time deposits, interest bearing checking accounts, and demand deposits. We believe the increase in these deposits compared to the same period in 2024 continues to indicate strong customer confidence in the Bank’s competitive deposit offerings. As we move forward, despite a complex economic environment, we believe that our strategic focus on relationship banking and solid financial practices has positioned us for continued success.
During the first quarter of 2025, the TrustCo announced a stock repurchase program of up to one million shares, or approximately 5% of TrustCo’s current outstanding shares of common stock. This repurchase initiative is part of the Bank’s broader capital management strategy and is intended to enhance shareholder value while maintaining flexibility to support future growth. As of March 31, 2025, our equity to asset ratio was 10.85%, compared to 10.51% as of March 31, 2024. Book value per share as of March 31, 2025 was $36.16, up 6.0% compared to $34.12 a year earlier.
Net interest income was $40.4 million for the first quarter 2025, an increase of $3.8 million, or 10.4%, compared to the first quarter of 2024, driven by loan growth at higher interest rates and less interest expense on deposit products, partially offset by lower investment interest income and a decrease in interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments. The net interest margin for the first quarter 2025 was 2.64%, up 20 basis points from 2.44% in the first quarter of 2024. The yield on interest earnings assets increased to 4.13% in the first quarter of 2025, up 14 basis points from 3.99% in the first quarter of 2024. The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased to 1.92% in the first quarter 2025, down from 1.99% in the first quarter 2024. As the Federal Reserve signals potential interest rate reductions in 2025, the Bank is proactively preparing to navigate the evolving rate environment. In this context, the Bank anticipates that a lower interest rate environment will provide opportunities to manage deposit costs more effectively, thereby supporting net interest margin. The Bank remains committed to maintaining competitive deposit offerings while ensuring financial stability and continued support for our communities’ banking needs.
Non-interest income increased to $5.0 million as compared to $4.8 million for the first quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to wealth management and financial services fees, which increased by 16.7% to $2.1 million, driven by strong client demand and higher assets under management. These revenues now represent 42.6% of non-interest income. The majority of this fee income is recurring, supported by long-term advisory relationships and a growing base of managed assets. Non-interest expense increased $1.4 million over the first quarter of 2024 due to increases in several areas of expenses.
Asset quality remains strong and has been consistent over the past twelve months. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $300 thousand in the first quarter of 2025, which is the result of a provision for credit losses on loans of $100 thousand, and a provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $200 thousand. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 0.99% and 0.98% as of March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $50.6 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $49.2 million as of March 31, 2024. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $18.8 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $18.3 million as of March 31, 2024. NPLs were 0.37% of total loans as of March 31, 2025 and 2024. The coverage ratio, or allowance for credit losses on loans to NPLs, was 269.8% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 269.3% as of March 31, 2024. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $20.9 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $20.6 million as of March 31, 2024.
A conference call to discuss first quarter 2025
results will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 22, 2025.
Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free for the United States at 1-833-470-1428, and for Canada at 1-833-950-0062, Access code 048251. A replay of the call will be available for thirty days by dialing toll-free for the United States at 1-866-813-9403, Access code 486810. The call will also be audio webcast at
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/647533404
,and will be available for one year.
About TrustCo Bank Corp NY
TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.3 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 136 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida as of March 31, 2025.
In addition, the Bank’s Wealth Management Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol
TRST
.
Forward-Looking Statements
All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future development, results or periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our future performance, including our expectations regarding the effects of the economic environment on our financial results, our ability to retain customers and the amount of customers’ business, including deposit balances, with us, the impact of the Federal Reserve’s actions regarding interest rates, and the anticipated effects of our capital management strategy, including our stock repurchase program. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time the statements are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from the views, beliefs and projections expressed in such statements, and many of the risks and uncertainties are heightened by or may, in the future, be heightened by volatility in financial markets and macroeconomic or geopolitical concerns related to inflation, changes in United States and foreign trade policy, continued elevated interest rates and ongoing armed conflicts (including the Russia/Ukraine conflict and the conflict in Israel and surrounding areas). TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: future changes in interest rates; external economic factors, such as changes in monetary policy, ongoing inflationary pressures and continued elevated prices; exposure to credit risk in our lending activities; our increasing commercial loan portfolio; the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses on loans to cover actual loan losses; our ability to meet the cash flow requirements of our depositors or borrowers or meet our operating cash needs to fund corporate expansion and other activities; claims and litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibility and lender liability; the enforcement of federal cannabis laws and regulations and its impact on our ability to provide services in the cannabis industry; our dependency upon the services of the management team; our disclosure controls and procedures’ ability to prevent or detect errors or acts of fraud; the adequacy of our business continuity and disaster recovery plans; the effectiveness of our risk management framework; the impact of any expansion by us into new lines of business or new products and services; an increase in the prevalence of fraud and other financial crimes; the impact of severe weather events and climate change on us and the communities we serve, including societal responses to climate change; environmental, social and governance risks, as well as diversity, equity, and inclusion-related risks, and their impact on our reputation and relationships; the chance of a prolonged economic downturn, especially one affecting our geographic market area; instability in global economic conditions and geopolitical matters, as well as volatility in financial markets; the soundness of other financial institutions; U.S. government shutdowns, credit rating downgrades, or failure to increase the debt ceiling; fluctuations in the trust wealth management fees we receive as a result of investment performance; the impact of regulatory capital rules on our growth; changes in laws and regulations, including changes in cybersecurity or privacy regulations; restrictions on data collection and use; our compliance with the USA PATRIOT Act, Bank Secrecy Act, and other laws and regulations that could result in material fines or sanctions; changes in tax laws; limitations on our ability to pay dividends; TrustCo Realty Corp.’s ability to qualify as a real estate investment trust; changes in accounting standards; competition within our market areas; consumers and businesses’ use of non-banks to complete financial transactions; our reliance on third-party service providers; the impact of data breaches and cyber-attacks; the development and use of artificial intelligence; the impact of a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties; the impact of an unauthorized disclosure of sensitive or confidential client or customer information; the impact of interruptions in the effective operation of our computer systems; the impact of anti-takeover provisions in our organizational documents; the impact of the manner in which we allocate capital; and other risks and uncertainties under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, if any, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings, as well as our upcoming quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2025. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent TrustCo management’s judgment as of the date of this news release. TrustCo disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements, either as a result of future developments, new information or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY
GLENVILLE, NY
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
3/31/2024
Summary of operations
Net interest income
$
40,373
$
38,902
$
36,578
Provision for credit losses
300
400
600
Noninterest income
4,974
4,409
4,843
Noninterest expense
26,329
28,165
24,903
Net income
14,275
11,281
12,126
Per share
Net income per share:
- Basic
$
0.75
$
0.59
$
0.64
- Diluted
0.75
0.59
0.64
Cash dividends
0.36
0.36
0.36
Book value at period end
36.16
35.56
34.12
Market price at period end
30.48
33.31
28.16
At period end
Full time equivalent employees
740
737
761
Full service banking offices
136
136
140
Performance ratios
Return on average assets
0.93
%
0.73
%
0.80
%
Return on average equity
8.49
6.70
7.54
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
58.06
65.03
59.94
Adjusted Efficiency ratio (1)
58.00
63.93
59.94
Net interest spread
2.21
2.15
2.00
Net interest margin
2.64
2.60
2.44
Dividend payout ratio
47.97
60.70
56.48
Capital ratios at period end
Consolidated equity to assets
10.85
%
10.84
%
10.51
%
Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (1)
10.84
%
10.83
%
10.50
%
Asset quality analysis at period end
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.37
%
0.37
%
0.37
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.33
0.34
0.33
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
0.99
0.99
0.98
Coverage ratio (2)
2.7x
2.7x
2.7x
(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure, see Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
(2) Calculated as allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total nonperforming loans.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
Interest and dividend income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
53,450
$
53,024
$
52,112
$
50,660
$
49,804
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:
U. S. government sponsored enterprises
596
680
718
909
906
State and political subdivisions
-
-
-
1
-
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage
obligations - residential
1,483
1,418
1,397
1,451
1,494
Corporate bonds
260
358
361
362
476
Small Business Administration - guaranteed
participation securities
81
84
90
94
100
Other securities
7
6
2
2
3
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale
2,427
2,546
2,568
2,819
2,979
Interest on held to maturity securities:
obligations - residential
57
59
62
65
68
Total interest on held to maturity securities
57
59
62
65
68
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
151
152
153
147
152
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments
6,732
6,128
6,174
6,894
6,750
Total interest income
62,817
61,909
61,069
60,585
59,753
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits:
Interest-bearing checking
558
397
311
288
240
Savings
734
719
770
675
712
Money market deposit accounts
1,989
2,024
2,154
2,228
2,342
Time deposits
18,983
19,680
18,969
19,400
19,677
Interest on short-term borrowings
180
187
194
206
204
Total interest expense
22,444
23,007
22,398
22,797
23,175
Net interest income
40,373
38,902
38,671
37,788
36,578
Less: Provision for credit losses
300
400
500
500
600
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
40,073
38,502
38,171
37,288
35,978
Noninterest income:
Trustco Financial Services income
2,120
1,778
2,044
1,609
1,816
Fees for services to customers
2,645
2,226
2,482
2,399
2,745
Net gains on equity securities
-
-
23
1,360
-
Other
209
405
382
283
282
Total noninterest income
4,974
4,409
4,931
5,651
4,843
Noninterest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
11,894
12,068
12,134
12,520
11,427
Net occupancy expense
4,554
4,563
4,271
4,375
4,611
Equipment expense
1,944
2,404
1,757
1,990
1,738
Professional services
1,726
1,782
1,863
1,570
1,460
Outsourced services
2,700
3,051
2,551
2,755
2,501
Advertising expense
361
590
339
466
408
FDIC and other insurance
1,188
1,113
1,112
797
1,094
Other real estate expense, net
28
476
204
16
74
Other
1,934
2,118
1,969
1,970
1,590
Total noninterest expenses
26,329
28,165
26,200
26,459
24,903
Income before taxes
18,718
14,746
16,902
16,480
15,918
Income taxes
4,443
3,465
4,027
3,929
3,792
Net income
$
14,275
$
11,281
$
12,875
$
12,551
$
12,126
Net income per common share:
- Basic
$
0.75
$
0.59
$
0.68
$
0.66
$
0.64
- Diluted
0.75
0.59
0.68
0.66
0.64
Average basic shares (in thousands)
19,020
19,015
19,010
19,022
19,024
Average diluted shares (in thousands)
19,044
19,045
19,036
19,033
19,032
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/3024
3/31/2024
ASSETS:
Cash and due from banks
$
48,782
$
47,364
$
49,659
$
42,193
$
44,868
Federal funds sold and other short term investments
707,355
594,448
473,306
493,920
564,815
Total cash and cash equivalents
756,137
641,812
522,965
536,113
609,683
Securities available for sale:
U. S. government sponsored enterprises
65,942
85,617
90,588
106,796
128,854
States and political subdivisions
18
18
26
26
26
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage
obligations - residential
219,333
213,128
222,841
218,311
227,078
Small Business Administration - guaranteed
participation securities
13,683
14,141
15,171
15,592
16,260
Corporate bonds
24,779
44,581
54,327
53,764
53,341
Other securities
698
700
701
688
682
Total securities available for sale
324,453
358,185
383,654
395,177
426,241
Held to maturity securities:
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage
obligations-residential
5,090
5,365
5,636
5,921
6,206
Total held to maturity securities
5,090
5,365
5,636
5,921
6,206
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock
6,507
6,507
6,507
6,507
6,203
Loans:
Commercial
302,753
286,857
280,261
282,441
279,092
Residential mortgage loans
4,380,561
4,388,302
4,382,674
4,370,640
4,354,369
Home equity line of credit
419,806
409,261
393,418
370,063
355,879
Installment loans
13,017
13,638
14,503
15,168
16,166
Loans, net of deferred net costs
5,116,137
5,098,058
5,070,856
5,038,312
5,005,506
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans
50,606
50,248
49,950
49,772
49,220
Net loans
5,065,531
5,047,810
5,020,906
4,988,540
4,956,286
Bank premises and equipment, net
37,178
33,782
33,324
33,466
33,423
Operating lease right-of-use assets
34,968
36,627
37,958
38,376
39,647
Other assets
108,681
108,656
98,730
102,544
101,881
Total assets
$
6,338,545
$
6,238,744
$
6,109,680
$
6,106,644
$
6,179,570
LIABILITIES:
Deposits:
Demand
$
793,306
$
762,101
$
753,878
$
745,227
$
742,997
Interest-bearing checking
1,067,948
1,027,540
988,527
1,029,606
1,020,136
Savings accounts
1,094,968
1,086,534
1,092,038
1,144,427
1,155,517
Money market deposit accounts
478,872
465,049
477,113
517,445
532,611
Time deposits
2,061,576
2,049,759
1,952,635
1,840,262
1,903,908
Total deposits
5,496,670
5,390,983
5,264,191
5,276,967
5,355,169
Short-term borrowings
82,275
84,781
91,450
89,720
94,374
Operating lease liabilities
38,324
40,159
41,469
42,026
43,438
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
33,468
46,478
43,549
42,763
37,399
Total liabilities
5,650,737
5,562,401
5,440,659
5,451,476
5,530,380
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Capital stock
20,097
20,097
20,058
20,058
20,058
Surplus
259,182
258,874
257,644
257,490
257,335
Undivided profits
453,931
446,503
442,079
436,048
430,346
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(132
)
(3,861
)
(6,600
)
(14,268
)
(14,763
)
Treasury stock at cost
(45,270
)
(45,270
)
(44,160
)
(44,160
)
(43,786
)
Total shareholders' equity
687,808
676,343
669,021
655,168
649,190
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
6,338,545
$
6,238,744
$
6,109,680
$
6,106,644
$
6,179,570
Outstanding shares (in thousands)
19,020
19,020
19,010
19,010
19,024
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
Nonperforming Assets
New York and other states*
Loans in nonaccrual status:
Commercial
$
688
$
343
$
466
$
741
$
532
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family
14,795
14,671
15,320
14,992
14,359
Installment
139
108
163
131
149
Total non-accrual loans
15,622
15,122
15,949
15,864
15,040
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family
-
-
-
-
-
Total nonperforming loans
15,622
15,122
15,949
15,864
15,040
Other real estate owned
2,107
2,175
2,503
2,334
2,334
Total nonperforming assets
$
17,729
$
17,297
$
18,452
$
18,198
$
17,374
Florida
Loans in nonaccrual status:
Commercial
$
-
$
-
$
314
$
314
$
314
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family
3,135
3,656
3,176
2,985
2,921
Installment
3
22
5
22
-
Total non-accrual loans
3,138
3,678
3,495
3,321
3,235
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family
-
-
-
-
-
Total nonperforming loans
3,138
3,678
3,495
3,321
3,235
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$
3,138
$
3,678
$
3,495
$
3,321
$
3,235
Total
Loans in nonaccrual status:
Commercial
$
688
$
343
$
780
$
1,055
$
846
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family
17,930
18,327
18,496
17,977
17,280
Installment
142
130
168
153
149
Total non-accrual loans
18,760
18,800
19,444
19,185
18,275
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family
-
-
-
-
-
Total nonperforming loans
18,760
18,800
19,444
19,185
18,275
Other real estate owned
2,107
2,175
2,503
2,334
2,334
Total nonperforming assets
$
20,867
$
20,975
$
21,947
$
21,519
$
20,609
Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs
New York and other states*
Commercial
$
(3
)
$
62
$
65
$
-
$
-
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family
41
(316
)
104
(74
)
(78
)
Installment
4
41
11
(2
)
36
Total net chargeoffs (recoveries)
$
42
$
(213
)
$
180
$
(76
)
$
(42
)
Florida
Commercial
$
(315
)
$
314
$
-
$
-
$
-
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family
-
-
-
17
-
Installment
15
1
42
7
-
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs
$
(300
)
$
315
$
42
$
24
$
-
Total
Commercial
$
(318
)
$
376
$
65
$
-
$
-
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family
41
(316
)
104
(57
)
(78
)
Installment
19
42
53
5
36
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs
$
(258
)
$
102
$
222
$
(52
)
$
(42
)
Asset Quality Ratios
Total nonperforming loans (1)
$
18,760
$
18,800
$
19,444
$
19,185
$
18,275
Total nonperforming assets (1)
20,867
20,975
21,947
21,519
20,609
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2)
(258
)
102
222
(52
)
(42
)
Allowance for credit losses on loans (1)
50,606
50,248
49,950
49,772
49,220
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.37
%
0.37
%
0.38
%
0.38
%
0.37
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.33
%
0.34
%
0.36
%
0.35
%
0.33
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
0.99
%
0.99
%
0.99
%
0.99
%
0.98
%
Coverage ratio (1)
269.8
%
267.3
%
256.9
%
259.4
%
269.3
%
Annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs to average loans (2)
-0.02
%
0.01
%
0.02
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to annualized net chargeoffs (2)
N/A
123.2x
56.3x
N/A
N/A
* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts.
(1) At period-end
(2) For the three-month period ended
DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Three months ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Assets
Securities available for sale:
U. S. government sponsored enterprises
$
74,680
$
596
3.19
%
$
125,973
$
906
2.88
%
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage
obligations - residential
239,509
1,483
2.46
258,814
1,494
2.30
State and political subdivisions
18
-
6.77
26
0
6.90
Corporate bonds
40,019
260
2.60
73,625
476
2.59
Small Business Administration - guaranteed
participation securities
15,003
81
2.15
18,224
100
2.20
Other
699
7
4.01
696
3
1.72
Total securities available for sale
369,928
2,427
2.62
477,358
2,979
2.50
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments
613,646
6,732
4.45
497,652
6,750
5.45
Held to maturity securities:
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage
obligations - residential
5,233
57
4.34
6,329
68
4.30
Total held to maturity securities
5,233
57
4.34
6,329
68
4.30
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
6,507
151
9.28
6,203
152
9.80
Commercial loans
297,926
4,165
5.59
277,183
3,661
5.28
Residential mortgage loans
4,385,646
42,614
3.89
4,359,476
40,415
3.71
Home equity lines of credit
413,981
6,435
6.30
353,004
5,464
6.22
Installment loans
12,967
236
7.37
16,128
264
6.58
Loans, net of unearned income
5,110,520
53,450
4.19
5,005,791
49,804
3.98
Total interest earning assets
6,105,834
$
62,817
4.13
5,993,333
$
59,753
3.99
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(50,475
)
(48,824
)
Cash & non-interest earning assets
201,154
185,230
Total assets
$
6,256,513
$
6,129,739
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Deposits:
Interest bearing checking accounts
$
1,038,218
$
558
0.22
%
$
990,130
$
240
0.10
%
Money market accounts
469,070
1,989
1.72
544,687
2,342
1.73
Savings
1,089,358
734
0.27
1,158,558
712
0.25
Time deposits
2,054,494
18,984
3.75
1,889,929
19,677
4.19
Total interest bearing deposits
4,651,140
22,265
1.94
4,583,304
22,971
2.02
Short-term borrowings
83,207
180
0.88
93,316
204
0.88
Total interest bearing liabilities
4,734,347
$
22,445
1.92
4,676,620
$
23,175
1.99
Demand deposits
761,800
726,299
Other liabilities
78,748
80,158
Shareholders' equity
681,618
646,662
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
6,256,513
$
6,129,739
Net interest income
$
40,372
$
36,578
Net interest spread
2.21
%
2.00
%
Net interest margin (net interest income to
total interest earning assets)
2.64
%
2.44
%
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation
Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible book value by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity divided by shares outstanding. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity exclusive of changes in intangible assets.
Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.
Adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measures of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and non-interest fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income. We calculate the adjusted efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue. Additionally, we believe this measure is important to investors looking for a measure of efficiency in our productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.
We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible book value to shares outstanding, tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets, and efficiency ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is set forth below.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
3/31/2024
Tangible Book Value Per Share
Equity (GAAP)
$
687,808
$
676,343
$
649,190
Less: Intangible assets
553
553
553
Tangible equity (Non-GAAP)
$
687,255
$
675,790
$
648,637
Shares outstanding
19,020
19,020
19,024
Tangible book value per share
36.13
35.53
34.10
Book value per share
36.16
35.56
34.12
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets
Total Assets (GAAP)
$
6,338,545
$
6,238,744
$
6,179,570
Less: Intangible assets
553
553
553
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
$
6,337,992
$
6,238,191
$
6,179,017
Equity to Assets (GAAP)
10.85
%
10.84
%
10.51
%
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)
10.84
%
10.83
%
10.50
%
Three months ended
Efficiency and Adjusted Efficiency Ratios
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
3/31/2024
Net interest income (GAAP)
A
$
40,373
$
38,902
$
36,578
Non-interest income (GAAP)
B
4,974
4,409
4,843
Revenue used for efficiency ratio (GAAP)
C
$
45,347
$
43,311
$
41,421
Total noninterest expense (GAAP)
D
$
26,329
$
28,165
$
24,903
Less: Other real estate expense, net
E
28
476
74
Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)
F
$
26,301
$
27,689
$
24,829
Efficiency Ratio (GAAP)
D/C
58.06
%
65.03
%
59.94
%
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)
F/C
58.00
%
63.93
%
59.94
%
Subsidiary:
Trustco Bank
Contact:
Robert Leonard
Executive Vice President
(518) 381-3693
