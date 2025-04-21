TrustCo Bank Corp NY Reports Climb In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $14.3 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $12.1 million, or $0.64 per share, last year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $14.3 Mln. vs. $12.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.75 vs. $0.64 last year.

